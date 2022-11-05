On Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 9:39 p.m., officers of the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at the downtown Red Pepper (1011 University Ave). The vehicle was driven by Chase Wallace, a 22-year-old resident of Grand Forks. He was the sole occupant of the car. Initial investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling south on University Ave and failed to navigate the curve at the 1000 block. The vehicle drove onto the berm and struck the cement corner of the Red Pepper. Mr. Wallace was transported via ambulance to Altru. Mr. Wallace was charged with DUI based on the officer’s investigation of the crash. This is still an active investigation.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO