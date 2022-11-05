Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
UND Put Away Cardinals 65-57
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – In a game that featured 18 lead changes and four ties, North Dakota (1-0) defeated Incarnate Word (0-1), 65-57, inside the McDermott Center on Monday night. The Fighting Hawks looked to be in control of the game late after an 18-3 run put North Dakota...
kvrr.com
Portland, ND man dies in crash
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A Portland, North Dakota man is dead after a crash in Traill County. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was heading east on 3rd Street Northeast seven miles southwest of Portland around 2:50 PM Tuesday. Another pickup pulling a trailer was going south on 145th Avenue Northeast. The first pickup struck the second as it drove through an intersection that doesn’t have a stop sign.
kvrr.com
Long Lines and Wait Times At Polling Locations in FM Metro As Polls Closed
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s election night and people encountered long lines as they showed up to vote after work. This is the line at the Hartl Ag Building on the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo. One person counted as many as 150 people in line...
DETOUR: Amtrak prepares for winter weather in North Dakota
They will be skipping stops in Grand Forks, Devils Lake, and Rugby on Friday and Saturday.
kvrr.com
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
kroxam.com
KROX TO GIVE NATIONAL, STATE, AND LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS
The 2022 General Election wraps up at 8:00 p.m. and results should start coming in around 9 to 10:00 p.m. KROX will be reporting on the local races. We will also have state reports from the Minnesota News Network, and National election news from the Associated Press. Listen to KROX starting at 9:00 p.m. for election coverage brought to you by Hugo’s Family Marketplace.
kfgo.com
Wild police chase in Grand Forks, East Grand Forks ends with man in custody
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – A 28-year-old man was taken into custody in East Grand Forks yesterday after being pursued by police to multiple locations on the North Dakota side of the border before fleeing to Minnesota. Grand Forks police were originally dispatched to the Walmart parking lot on...
kfgo.com
Man dies of injuries suffered in October crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota State Patrol said a 59-year-old Gilby man died of the injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash in Grand Forks County. The crash happened on Oct. 28 when the man’s pickup drove off the road, entered a ditch, and struck a tree southwest of Ardoch, northwest of Grand Forks.
kfgo.com
Hegvik, Grindberg win in two tight Cass County races; Jahner easily wins re-election
FARGO (KFGO) – In Cass County, two key races came down to the wire, while the race for Sheriff was a runaway victory for the incumbent. Jesse Jahner will serve another four year term as Sheriff after earning nearly 80% of the vote. Jahner faced a challenge by one of his deputies, Mat King.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sculpture stolen from North Dakota Museum of Art
(Grand Forks, ND) -- The North Dakota Museum of Art says a sculpture has been stolen from its collection. The "Garden Circle" sculpture has been a staple of the museum collection since 1998. There are no cameras on the side of the University of North Dakota campus where the museum...
kfgo.com
Review: Bernie’s in East Grand Forks (Molly Yeh’s Restaurant)
A review of Molly Yeh’s East Grand Forks, MN restaurant “Bernie’s”. Check out their website for information on hours, location and menu – CLICK HERE. On a beautiful fall afternoon, My wife and mother-in-law excitedly joined me on a trip to East Grand Forks with one intention – try Bernie’s (in the space formerly occupied by Whitey’s). This particular afternoon was chosen because UND was in Las Vegas and we knew the crowds would be a bit slower.
valleynewslive.com
Injury crash in Norman County
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn (Valley News Live) - A 43-year-old woman is suffering non-life threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash in Norman County on November 7 around 9 p.m. Cassie Trine was driving north bound on Highway 9 when her car left the road and hit multiple signs along with...
valleynewslive.com
KNOX News Radio
kfgo.com
Farmer’s cow shot; DNR and Norman County Sheriff’s Office searching for culprit
TWIN VALLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota DNR and the Norman County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an unknown individual believed to have shot and killed a cow during the opening weekend of the deer hunt. Conservation Officer Steve Chihak says the cow was found in a pasture...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO SINGLE-VEHICLE DUI ACCIDENT AT DOWNTOWN RED PEPPER
On Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 9:39 p.m., officers of the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at the downtown Red Pepper (1011 University Ave). The vehicle was driven by Chase Wallace, a 22-year-old resident of Grand Forks. He was the sole occupant of the car. Initial investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling south on University Ave and failed to navigate the curve at the 1000 block. The vehicle drove onto the berm and struck the cement corner of the Red Pepper. Mr. Wallace was transported via ambulance to Altru. Mr. Wallace was charged with DUI based on the officer’s investigation of the crash. This is still an active investigation.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 5, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Juan Carlos Dominguez, 21, of Crookston, for Domestic Assault by Strangulation. Christina Louise Goulet, 37, of Crookston, for Harassment.
valleynewslive.com
‘We just don’t know what happened’: Sculpture stolen from ND Museum of Art
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Museum of Art is asking for the public’s help to find a statue that was stolen from them this week. The ‘Garden Circle’, the piece of art that went missing, has been a fixture at the museum since 1998.
