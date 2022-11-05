ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Gorgeous Places to Go Hiking in San Antonio for All Levels

San Antonio is known most famously for its bustling Riverwalk, the historic Alamo, and the surrounding missions that play an important part in Texas history. However, there are a surprising number of beautiful nature and outdoor spaces that you can explore by hiking in San Antonio. The Texas Hill Country is a wonderful playground for people who love the outdoors, especially if you enjoy the variety of desert-type landscapes, forests, and slowing waterways side by side. We created this guide to the best hikes in and near San Antonio to help you plan your next outdoor adventure!
KSAT 12

Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
KENS 5

Who won the biggest San Antonio and Texas races?

SAN ANTONIO — Election Day votes continued to slowly roll in as the clock struck midnight Tuesday night, but many of the biggest local and state races were all but finalized. No major surprises were in store for the big-ticket Texas races, where Gov. Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan...
KENS 5

This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows

SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
foxsanantonio.com

"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman

Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
flicksandfood.com

Top Catering Company to Host Awesome and Fun Interactive Charcuterie Classes

Top Catering Company is Bringing Back its Charcuterie Board Classes to Help Get Your Ready for the Holidays. Top catering company, Tim The Girl Catering will host two charcuterie classes in November and December 2022. The first class will take place on Wednesday, November 9th from 6pm-7:30pm, with the second being held on Wednesday, December 14th from 6pm-7:30pm. Both classes will be held at Ivy Hall Events located at 1127 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78210.
ValleyCentral

Amber Alert issued for San Antonio girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from San Antonio. Joanna Luna was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pike and purple slide shoes. The suspect is described as Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, a Hispanic male possibly driving a U-Haul […]
KSAT 12

Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena

SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.
theshelbyreport.com

Kroger Delivery Expands To San Antonio, Oklahoma City

The Kroger Co. recently hosted an employee celebration and ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the opening of its new facilities in San Antonio, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Serving as a last-mile cross-dock location, the locations will operate as an extension of the regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas, offering Kroger...
