Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Chemical treatment of San Antonio's drinking water has health risks, including cancer
Many of the compounds used to treat water from the Edwards Aquifer are unregulated, even though some are associated with increased cancer risk.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Gorgeous Places to Go Hiking in San Antonio for All Levels
San Antonio is known most famously for its bustling Riverwalk, the historic Alamo, and the surrounding missions that play an important part in Texas history. However, there are a surprising number of beautiful nature and outdoor spaces that you can explore by hiking in San Antonio. The Texas Hill Country is a wonderful playground for people who love the outdoors, especially if you enjoy the variety of desert-type landscapes, forests, and slowing waterways side by side. We created this guide to the best hikes in and near San Antonio to help you plan your next outdoor adventure!
Total lunar eclipse will be visible in San Antonio this week
Early risers will have no problems. Everyone else needs to plan ahead.
KSAT 12
Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
Everything that will be open, closed for Veterans Day in San Antonio
Don't forget to take the kids to school.
KENS 5
Near 20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
KENS 5
Who won the biggest San Antonio and Texas races?
SAN ANTONIO — Election Day votes continued to slowly roll in as the clock struck midnight Tuesday night, but many of the biggest local and state races were all but finalized. No major surprises were in store for the big-ticket Texas races, where Gov. Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan...
Peter Sakai beats Trish DeBerry in race for Bexar County judge
Sakai will be the first new person to hold the county's top elected office since Democrat Nelson Wolff was first appointed in 2001.
KENS 5
This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows
SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
foxsanantonio.com
"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman
Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
KSAT 12
Popular area of Canyon Lake to be closed for several weeks; Zoo sends critically endangered toad tadpoles to Puerto Rico
Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca Salinas here. Also, welcome to November. I hope you’re able to see some fall foliage where you’re at. If you’re trying to find time for a road trip to see some change in leaves, you can look at this fall foliage prediction map for guidance.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in San Antonio 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Antonio this year? This post covers Christmas San Antonio 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Antonio, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
flicksandfood.com
Top Catering Company to Host Awesome and Fun Interactive Charcuterie Classes
Top Catering Company is Bringing Back its Charcuterie Board Classes to Help Get Your Ready for the Holidays. Top catering company, Tim The Girl Catering will host two charcuterie classes in November and December 2022. The first class will take place on Wednesday, November 9th from 6pm-7:30pm, with the second being held on Wednesday, December 14th from 6pm-7:30pm. Both classes will be held at Ivy Hall Events located at 1127 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78210.
KPLC TV
‘Our hearts are broken’: One of the oldest elephants in the country has been euthanized
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A Zoo in Texas says it had to make the difficult decision to euthanize an animal. According to the San Antonio Zoo, its animal care team euthanized Lucky, an Asian elephant, earlier this week. Zoo officials said Lucky came to the San Antonio Zoo...
tpr.org
San Antonio law enforcement, FBI investigate explosion underneath statue next to TPR's headquarters
San Antonio and federal investigators continued on Monday to investigate the cause of an apparent explosion underneath a silver sculpture of Vladimir Lenin and Mao Tse Tung next to the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. “This morning we responded to some distress calls from concerned patrons, neighbors from some smoke...
KTSA
San Antonio couple sentenced in federal court after restaurant investment fraud scheme
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The United States Department of Justice is announcing the sentencing of a husband and wife accused of running a restaurant investment scheme to defraud business clients of over $1 million. Juan Enrique Kramer, 46, was sentenced to three years in prison and he will...
Amber Alert issued for San Antonio girl
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from San Antonio. Joanna Luna was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pike and purple slide shoes. The suspect is described as Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, a Hispanic male possibly driving a U-Haul […]
KSAT 12
‘It meant the world’: US Navy veteran surprises daughter at Clear Spring Elementary after returning home
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – After spending most of the year across the world and away from his family, US Navy veteran Joshua Skapura had the surprise of a lifetime for his 7-year-old daughter at Clear Spring Elementary. It was a reunion Josh and his daughter, Evelyn, have patiently waited...
KSAT 12
Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena
SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.
theshelbyreport.com
Kroger Delivery Expands To San Antonio, Oklahoma City
The Kroger Co. recently hosted an employee celebration and ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the opening of its new facilities in San Antonio, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Serving as a last-mile cross-dock location, the locations will operate as an extension of the regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas, offering Kroger...
