bossierpress.com
Middle school girls basketball: Benton, Cope, Haughton, Greenacres get wins
Benton, Cope, Haughton and Greenacres won district games Monday. Benton swept Elm Grove and Cope swept Rusheon in seventh- and eighth-grade games. Haughton and Greenacres split games with the Lady Bucs winning the seventh-grade game and the Lady Mustangs taking the eighth-grade game. At Elm Grove, Autumn Thomas paced the...
KLTV
VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7
Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
KTBS
Driver ejected, killed in I-220 crash Saturday identified by coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man, Darell Lamon Edwards, 35, died Saturday morning after being ejected from his car as it rolled down an embankment, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of Interstate 220 west at Interstate 20 West. Officers found a car in the median, and while canvassing the area they found Edwards about 75 feet away. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
KSLA
Major wreck reported on Hwy. 71 in south Bossier involving multiple vehicles
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A wreck on Highway 71 between Elm Grove and Taylortown involved multiple vehicles, and at least two injured. On Nov. 5, KSLA photographers arrived at the scene of a major wreck involving three vehicles, including a white car, an older red van, and a white truck. All three vehicles were heavily damaged.
Here Is Where the Winning Lottery Ticket in Shreveport Was Sold
Aren't We All Daydreaming About Winning the Lottery?. I was driving down the interstate when the giant lottery billboard caught my eye. Where would I end up if I won the $1.2 billion dollars? Then no one won, and it was up to $1.5 billion. That is when my imagination ran wild.
bossierpress.com
Election Day arrives in Bossier Parish
The 2022 midterm elections are in the books, as mild spring-like temperatures prevailed throughout Election Day in Bossier Parish. On Tuesday November 8, 2022, voters in Bossier Parish joined voters across the state of Louisiana and voters across the nation in going to the polls to cast their ballots for several political races. In Louisiana, there were also eight Constitutional Amendments on the ballot.
KSLA
1 killed in shooting at Minden motel
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
KSLA
Stray bullet from shootout hits woman inside home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured when hit with a stray bullet early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). The Shreveport Police Department responded to the call in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue around 1:40 a.m. People living there told police they heard some sort of shootout between two groups of people at the intersection of Roberts Street and Illinois Avenue. A bullet from the shootout came through the home and hit an adult female in the lower body.
bossierpress.com
ROCKETS OVER THE RED FIREWORKS FESTIVAL RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN SHREVEPORT
The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returns to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can celebrate the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that includes live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages will be sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and face-painting will be provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The evening will culminate with awe-inspiring fireworks that can be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport. Here is the full schedule of events:
KSLA
Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man
WAVERLY, La. — A Shreveport man died when his dump truck ran off the interstate and struck an overpass, according to Louisiana State Police. Killed was 48-year-old Frederick Russell. The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 at the Madison...
Bossier Residents Rejoice the Best Pizza Is Back for a Month
I Will Never Forget The First Time I Tried the Best Pizza in Bossier. We all have had the feeling of walking into a restaurant knowing exactly what we're going to order but then the waiter or waitress totally ruins our plans right? That's exactly what happened to me at Flying Heart Brewery that day. I had my heart set on some wings and salad.
KTBS
Woman killed in Shreveport house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
KSLA
Shreveport man dead after dump truck wreck
KSLA
Woman injured in fire dies; coroner releases her name
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified a woman who died as a result of a house fire. She is 73-year-old Sharon Hudson. Hudson was mortally injured in the fire Saturday afternoon in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. The fire that was reported 3:15 p.m. occurred at a residence in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.
Louisiana Restaurant Chain Opening in Blanchard
Blanchard Louisiana is all abuzz over a new restaurant coming to town! It will be opening in a few weeks pending a visit by the city electrical inspector. Counter Culture is opening new location in the Hideaway shopping center directly behind Northwood High School in Blanchard. Counter Culture has a...
ktalnews.com
Multi-vehicle head-on collision on I-49 hospitalizes 4
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were taken to the hospital following a major crash on I-49 Sunday night. Officials say a red Buick Verano, driven by a woman with a three-year-old passenger, was traveling in the wrong direction on I-49 N just before 10:00 p.m. She reportedly crashed head-on into a black Kia Forte.
KSLA
Man ejected from car during crash on I-220 found dead 75 feet away from wreckage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after a crash that happened Saturday, Nov. 5 on I-220. The Shreveport Police Department says it happened just before 8 a.m. on I-220 W at I-20 W. They were initially called out about an abandoned vehicle. Officers got there and found a Toyota Avalon in the median that had been involved in a wreck. Officers searched the area and found the driver about 75 feet away from the car.
bossierpress.com
PROMOTION OF BSO DEPUTY TO LIEUTENANT
Congratulations are in order for Lane Tuggle on his recent promotion to the rank of. Lieutenant by Sheriff Whittington. Lt. Tuggle is a 9-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s. Office and has a total of 34 years of law enforcement experience. Lt. Tuggle served as a. Trooper with the...
ktalnews.com
Shooting suspect, girlfriend facing drug charges
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The suspect in a Texarkana shooting and his girlfriend are now facing drug charges after officials say they found narcotics in the couple’s home. Jason Niederstadt was arrested in Stephens County, Texas, last week in connection with a shooting the week before on the...
