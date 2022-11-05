ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Man dies of injuries suffered in October crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota State Patrol said a 59-year-old Gilby man died of the injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash in Grand Forks County. The crash happened on Oct. 28 when the man’s pickup drove off the road, entered a ditch, and struck a tree southwest of Ardoch, northwest of Grand Forks.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND

