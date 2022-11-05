Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
Man dies of injuries suffered in October crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota State Patrol said a 59-year-old Gilby man died of the injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash in Grand Forks County. The crash happened on Oct. 28 when the man’s pickup drove off the road, entered a ditch, and struck a tree southwest of Ardoch, northwest of Grand Forks.
740thefan.com
Wild police chase in Grand Forks, East Grand Forks ends with man in custody
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – A 28-year-old man was taken into custody in East Grand Forks yesterday after being pursued by police to multiple locations on the North Dakota side of the border before fleeing to Minnesota. Grand Forks police were originally dispatched to the Walmart parking lot on...
740thefan.com
Hegvik, Grindberg win in two tight Cass County races; Jahner easily wins re-election
FARGO (KFGO) – In Cass County, two key races came down to the wire, while the race for Sheriff was a runaway victory for the incumbent. Jesse Jahner will serve another four year term as Sheriff after earning nearly 80% of the vote. Jahner faced a challenge by one of his deputies, Mat King.
Comments / 0