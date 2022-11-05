ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon GO November 2022 Event Guide

In Pokémon GO, trainers were able to kick off the November with the Día de Muertos event, and luckily, there are still a lot to look forward to in the upcoming weeks.
How Do Chrome Vortexs Work in Fortnite?

One major addition in Fortnite this season has been the Chrome Vortexs throughout the island. Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 4 in the game, with big changes coming throughout the season like the chrome slowly taking over the island. How the chrome vortex works and where players can find them is a big question for gamers.
How to Earn Account Levels in Fortnite

Fortnite has been one of the most popular battle royale games for several years, and now account levels can be used to track progress from the past. There are a lot of fun events going on right now in Fortnite like the Herald's Warning challenge and the Skywalker Week, playing during any of these events could help players unlock account levels.
Warzone Mobile Event Teased for Nov. 13-14

It seems that a new Call of Duty event showcasing Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is on the horizon after many people have reportedly received mysterious packages teasing its arrival. For those unaware, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was officially revealed in a tweet back in September. More details were...
Warzone 2 Battle Pass Information Listed

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will introduce a new battle pass system. With many sectors to explore and tokens to unlock, here's everything you need to know about the battle pass system.
Apex Streamer Aceu Calls Out 'Busted' Weapon on Broken Moon

Apex Legends streamer aceu has revealed what he thinks is the most "busted" weapon on Broken Moon, dealing insane amounts of damage to opponents. Apex Legends Season 15 saw a number of new additions that altered the state of the game. From new Legend Catalyst to the brand new map Broken Moon, players have plenty to contend with when hopping into the latest matches.
