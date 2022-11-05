Read full article on original website
Related
Pokémon GO Sierra November 2022: How to Beat
Sierra's roster is actually the same as her lineup in July, however, it can still prove to be a challenge for trainers who go in unprepared in Pokémon GO.
Pokemon GO November 2022 Event Guide
In Pokémon GO, trainers were able to kick off the November with the Día de Muertos event, and luckily, there are still a lot to look forward to in the upcoming weeks.
How to Get Dragon Scale in Pokémon GO 2022
During Pokémon GO’s Evolving Stars Event trainers were able to catch Seadra who is currently the only Pokémon that requires the Dragon Scale to evolve.
Pokémon GO Field Research Tasks: November 2022
A guide of all the Field Research Tasks available during November 2022 in Pokémon GO.
Games Arriving on PC Game Pass: November 2022
The full list of games coming to PC Game Pass for November 2022.
How Do Chrome Vortexs Work in Fortnite?
One major addition in Fortnite this season has been the Chrome Vortexs throughout the island. Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 4 in the game, with big changes coming throughout the season like the chrome slowly taking over the island. How the chrome vortex works and where players can find them is a big question for gamers.
Genshin Impact Promo Codes November 2022
Here is the full list of active Genshin Impact promo codes at the moment in November 2022.
How to Earn Account Levels in Fortnite
Fortnite has been one of the most popular battle royale games for several years, and now account levels can be used to track progress from the past. There are a lot of fun events going on right now in Fortnite like the Herald's Warning challenge and the Skywalker Week, playing during any of these events could help players unlock account levels.
How to Defeat Bjorn the Bear in God of War Ragnarök
The first boss fight that you'll encounter in God of War Ragnarök is Bjorn — a big bear. Here's how to defeat it.
What Time Does God of War Ragnarök Release?
God of War Ragnarök is launching on Nov. 9, but eager players will want to know the exact time the game goes live.
Pokémon Home Scarlet and Violet Updates Slated for Early 2023
Pokémon Home will receive an update in early 2023 that will bring statistics and compatibility with the Switch games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Warzone Mobile Event Teased for Nov. 13-14
It seems that a new Call of Duty event showcasing Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is on the horizon after many people have reportedly received mysterious packages teasing its arrival. For those unaware, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was officially revealed in a tweet back in September. More details were...
How to Break the Crack on the Floor Outside the Shrine in God of War Ragnarök
Stumped on how to break the cracked floor outside the shrine in God of War Ragnarok? Don't worry, we've got the solution for you.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battle Explained
Information about what Tera Raid Battles are in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Online Campaign Co-Op, Forge Beta Added in Halo Infinite Winter Update
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite Winter Update.
Is The Callisto Protocol on Xbox?
Upcoming survival horror game The Callisto Protocol is set for release on Dec. 2, 2022. But will it be coming to Xbox?
Call of Duty Warzone to Relaunch as Warzone Caldera
Call of Duty: Warzone will officially relaunch as Warzone Caldera and will be a separate game from Warzone 2.
Warzone 2 Battle Pass Information Listed
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will introduce a new battle pass system. With many sectors to explore and tokens to unlock, here's everything you need to know about the battle pass system.
Apex Streamer Aceu Calls Out 'Busted' Weapon on Broken Moon
Apex Legends streamer aceu has revealed what he thinks is the most "busted" weapon on Broken Moon, dealing insane amounts of damage to opponents. Apex Legends Season 15 saw a number of new additions that altered the state of the game. From new Legend Catalyst to the brand new map Broken Moon, players have plenty to contend with when hopping into the latest matches.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0