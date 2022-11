INDIAN TRAIL – In just three months, Nitya Kapilavayi volunteered 100 hours in Common Heart's Indian Trail Common Cupboard. This accomplishment earned the 16-year-old Weddington resident a Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award through AmeriCorps. During the summer months she was a fixture at the food pantry doing everything from sorting incoming donations and restocking shelves to packing boxes of food for hungry families. She also served on Saturdays with her dad.

WEDDINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO