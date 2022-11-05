Read full article on original website
Related
2 of the Top 3 Places Massachusetts People Move to the Most Aren’t Even in New England
People are always on the move, buying and selling houses, moving to new climates, creating new circumstances, and changing jobs. Would you believe over 7.4 million people moved to another state, according to census.gov?. Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Arizona saw thousands migrate to warmer weather, but a few places...
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
This 14-Year-Old Dog Hiked the 48 4,000-Footers of New Hampshire
Climbing all 48 4,000 footers in New Hampshire is no easy feat. Heck, climbing one of them isn't easy. I've only done one and I am still bragging to people about it. Climbing a 4,000 footer takes a ton of planning, energy both physical and mental, and time. But once you hit the summit and gaze out at that gorgeous view it all feels worth while. Until you realize then you have to hike down the damn thing.
What Locals Would Say to Out-of-Staters Moving to New Hampshire This Winter
Can you imagine moving to New England, more specifically New Hampshire, in the dead of winter?. Nope. Me neither. That would be a horrible scene. Well, life happens, and so do moves. Sometimes moving is inevitable. You move for a new job, because you are in a military family, or...
Enjoy a Quality Meal at These 20 Popular Lunch Spots in New Hampshire
We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone and their mother raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and sure, folks say it's the most important meal of the day. Alternatively, sitting down to dinner after a long day, whether you're at home or out with friends, is a great way to unwind and bond with loved ones over some grub.
WATCH: A Big Black Bear Roaming the Streets Visits This New Hampshire Restaurant
What would you do if you saw a black bear in the wild?. As someone who likes to hike and spend time in nature, I have this thought a lot. I’ve heard you should make yourself really big and loud but I personally think I would just crawl into the fetal position and lay there with my eyes closed.
New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies
Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one." I personally cannot resist a good cookie not to mention, going to college...
RESULTS HERE: 2022 election returns from Massachusetts, New Hampshire
Here are the latest 2022 election results from Massachusetts and New Hampshire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News...
ABC6.com
‘It would change how Rhode Island and New England is viewed nationally’: Political expert weighs in on CD-2 race
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- The country’s smallest state will have big national attention on Election day. With a congressional chamber majority up for grabs, Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District between Allan Fung and Seth Magaziner could be the closest race the state has seen in over 10 years. Political...
What Is The Longest River In Massachusetts?
There is an awesome documentary on Netflix called "Earthstorm" which delves into natural disasters and its connection to climate change. I only bring this up because the episode on hurricanes mentions Hurricane Katrina's (2005) power and how it actually temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Holy moly. When...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Powerball: $1 million, 9 $50,000 winners in Mass.; here’s where they were sold
There was one Powerball winner for $1 million and nine $50,000 winners in Massachusetts Tuesday. The Powerball drawing for a $2.04 billion jackpot was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 and delayed to Tuesday morning. Powerball’s website has a complete list of which states had winners for the largest jackpot drawing...
Finally: Topgolf is Opening Its First Location in the Boston Area
If anyone likes to golf, it’s folks who live in Massachusetts. Lucky for them and us Mainers, the iconic golf venue is opening its first-ever location in Massachusetts and will be in the Boston area. Topgolf. Topgolf is a high-energy, exciting sports entertainment complex with multiple floors of high-tech...
MA Residents: Be Careful When Driving Our State Highways
Sometimes I feel like driving can be a real task at hand as my days growing up in the ol' hometown of New York City were free of this obligation where I would either walk, take the bus or subway towards my intended destination. Moving up north, a car proves to be a necessity, but you have to realize that some other drivers you encounter are just plain CRAZY with a capital C.
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
Man Walking Across America Since 2021 Will End His Incredible Journey in Maine
There is a real-life Forrest Gump walking among us, and he is about to end a journey in New England that began two springs ago. Isaiah Glen Shields graduated from college in May, 2021, and landed the "perfect" lifestyle. He scored a lucrative job in finance and purchased his first home.
53-year-old Mass. hunter found dead in Pittsburg, New Hampshire
A 53-year-old man from Massachusetts died Monday evening after feeling unwell while out for a hunt with friends, according to authorities in New Hampshire. The man — whose identity is being withheld — had gone hunting in Pittsburg, N.H., in the area of the Coon Brook Bog Road when he stayed behind at the car while his friends went on without him. When they returned hours later, they found him dead in an incident that N.H. Fish and Game Conservation described Monday as not appearing suspicious.
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
finehomesandliving.com
4 Pests to Watch Out for in Rhode Island
While creepy crawlies are essential to the ecosystem, nobody wants them in their homes. Sharing a space with these unwelcome houseguests is not just a nuisance – some can also spread diseases or cause severe damage to your home. Although some pests may be more active during specific seasons,...
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2