North Jersey football playoff highlights feature major upset by Northern Highlands

Northern Highlands pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the weekend in a Public North sectional football semifinal by knocking off Irvington.

The Highlanders’ 17-13 victory Friday was over the No. 1 seed in North 1, Group 4 and a team ranked No. 13 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 25.

“I’m really proud of our boys, to go into a hostile environment, go on the road, and execute at the level they did,” Highlanders first-year coach Dave Cord said Saturday.

Northern Highlands (7-3) registered four interceptions. Junior Danny Smiechowski had two pickoffs and senior Zach Chostaka and Roman Dario one each.

Smiechowski caught two TD passes, one each from sophomore Nate Johnson and 11 th grader JR Walley, and Cord said of Smiechowski, “He was all over the field.”

Johnson was replaced by Walley after he got “banged up,” Cord said, and the coach hasn’t decided who will start in Friday’s sectional final rematch at No. 2 Ramapo.

“I don’t know if he’s going to start,” Cord said of Johnson, “but he’s not out as of now.”

Westwood’s Dugan a handful

Senior three-way standout Jack Dugan had an incredible second half for Westwood in Friday’s 40-3 win over Jefferson in a North 1, Group 2 semifinal.

Dugan ran for five TDs in the second half to help the Cardinals pull away from their 7-3 halftime lead. He finished with 15 carries for 116 yards, two catches for 30 yards, nine tackles, three pass breakups and continued to handle kicks and punts.

“It was the Jack Dugan Show,” Westwood coach Dennis Hard said, adding, “We tried to get him off the field a little bit to catch his breath, but he was a man on a mission.”

Rutherford runs the clock

Rutherford (10-0) triggered a running clock for the ninth time with Friday’s 39-13 victory over Dumont in a North 1, Group 2 semifinal.

Senior Van Weber was 9-for-11 for 254 yards and three TDs as the Bulldogs opened a 39-6 lead to trigger the 33-point running clock rule, and he did not play in the second half.

“He was something else,” said coach Steve Dunn, whose Bulldogs will host Westwood for Friday’s sectional title. “He was putting balls in places that you just don’t see high school kids do. He was throwing the ball 40, 50 yards down the field right on the money.”

St. Joseph spins a 45

St. Joseph scored 45 consecutive points after allowing a game-opening score en route to a 45-13 victory in Saturday’s Non-Public A opener against Paul VI.

Senior Luke Tucci ran for three TDs and sophomore Joey Gaston threw for two scores as the Green Knights opened a 45-6 lead to trigger a running clock with 5:28 left in the third quarter. They scored on their first three possessions of the second half.

"I thought we came out sloppy, not the same energy we need for a playoff game," St. Joseph coach Dan Marangi said. "But as the game wore on, guys got used to things and I thought we came out in the second half and did what we needed to do with the execution."

Fort Lee owns the Ivy

Fort Lee is the surprise winner of the Super Football Conference Ivy Division playoffs, defeating streaking Teaneck in the final, 28-19, one week after knocking off unbeaten Pascack Hills in the semifinals, 13-0. The Ivy is a developmental division for teams struggling with participation numbers.

Senior Tajon Burns carried 29 times for 179 yards and two TDs as Fort Lee (8-1) snapped Teaneck's seven-game winning streak. Junior Jaden Lugo returned a fumble for a TD and also caught a scoring pass as the Bridgemen ended the season with a title in front of a supportive crowd at nearby Overpeck Park.

"It was cool to see people from the past, a lot of support that came out," Fort Lee coach Charles Salame said. "I think that's big for the kids, because we tell them, 'You work hard and do the right things and people are going to come out and support you.' And I hope it will increase numbers in the program."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey football playoff highlights feature major upset by Northern Highlands