WVNews
Missoula Children's Theatre returning to Bridgeport (West Virginia) for community production
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time in three years, aspiring Harrison County child and teenage actors will be able to hone their skills in a community performance. A pair of actor/directors from Missoula Children’s Theatre will practice “The Frog Prince” from 4-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday...
WVNews
Traffic patterns in downtown Morgantown, West Virginia, to be altered for Veterans Day parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday for the Veterans Day parade. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. It will span High Street and disperse below the Monongalia County Magistrate building.
WVNews
Police News
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old Clarksburg man will be charged with fleeing with…
WVNews
Multiple events scheduled to honor veterans this weekend in Lewis County
Several Lewis County organizations have planned events to honor veterans this weekend, including luncheons, a parade, and a ceremony to be held at the Lewis County Courthouse following the parade. Command Sgt. Hale B. Kincaid will serve as parade marshal this year for the Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November...
WVNews
Incumbents sweep Harrison County, West Virginia, seats
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Incumbents swept the county-level races in Harrison County, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election. Republican David Hinkle will retain his seat on the Harrison County Commission for another six years after defeating his challenger, Democratic state Sen. Mike Romano, by over 900 votes.
WVNews
First Guaranty Bank to open full-service office in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — First Guaranty has received approval from its primary regulators to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia. First Guaranty currently operates a loan and deposit production office in Bridgeport and Vanceburg, Kentucky.
WVNews
First Guaranty Bank
WVNews
Lewis County Community Calendar
Jane Lew Fire Department’s Fall Prize Bash. Doors open at 6 p.m. $30 per ticket. Guest attendance with ticket-holder, $10 cover charge. Tickets: Contact any member of JLVFD, message on Facebook or stop by JLVFD.
WVNews
Annual Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Gobble Gallop planned
Members of the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Wellness Committee and Pace Yourself Lewis County are beginning the winter 5K season with the annual Gobble Gallop on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. The 5K Walk/Run will begin at 9 a.m. at WVU Jackson’s Mill in front of Mount Vernon Dining Hall.
WVNews
Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
WVNews
Cheerleaders, Thomas recognized at City Council meeting
Weston City Council recognized retired Police Chief Josh Thomas and the Lewis County High School cheerleading squad at its Monday, November 7, regular meeting. Thomas recently retired after serving over 20 years. He began working for the city as a patrolman. A letter from Congressman Alex Mooney, read by field representative Rhett Dusenbury, was presented to Thomas, along with a plaque from the City of Weston.
WVNews
Tygart Valley United Way, South Fairmont Rotary ready to kick off Celebration of Lights later this month
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Although the weather is unusually warm for November, Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner, as is the start of the popular Marion County Celebration of Lights event at Morris Park. Hosted by the South Fairmont Rotary Club and benefiting the Tygart Valley...
WVNews
Lewis County citizens who fought in WWII
Local resident Bill Bennett visited the office of The Weston Democrat with two calendars from 1938 — one from Alkire Funeral Home in Ireland and the other from Weber Hardware Company — and an old copy of The Weston Independent published on Wednesday, June 30, 1943. To mark...
WVNews
Incumbents unofficially reelected to Doddridge County (West Virginia) Board of Education
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — According to unofficial results, the three incumbent Doddridge County Board of Education members will again lead the school district next calendar year and beyond. With all 12 precincts reporting, Denver Burnside, Laura Cottrill and Chad Evans are poised to stay on the school...
WVNews
Sheriff's Office: Clarksburg, West Virginia, man to face charges after crashing motorcycle during pursuit
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old Clarksburg man will be charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and driving on a revoked operator's license after he crashed a motorcycle while running from the law late Tuesday, Harrison Sheriff's Capt. Rob Waybright said. An officer with the West Virginia Division...
WVNews
Alexa Martin's triple-double helps send Indians to semifinals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The past few years, the Bridgeport volleyball team’s seniors have seen their season end in the quarterfinals round. Alexa Martin — who had a triple-double — and her teammates ensured it wouldn’t happen this time.
WVNews
Rice, Moran, Warner, McDaniel, Cinalli and Nuzum unofficially win bids for Fairmont (West Virginia) City Council seats
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With six positions up for grabs on the Fairmont City Council, four newcomers have been unofficially chosen to take their seats at the table in January, while two incumbents unofficially held onto their roles. In District 1, incumbent Josh Rice unofficially held onto his...
WVNews
Shine your 'light' by helping others
It is only fitting that one of Marion County’s largest Christmas traditions is the Celebration of Lights, the annual light show at Morris Park that is hosted by the South Fairmont Rotary Club and benefits the Tygart Valley United Way. Light is seen as a symbol of life, prosperity,...
WVNews
Ben Queen elected, Republicans sweep House of Delegates seats in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Republican Del. Ben Queen was elected to a state Senate seat, and Republican candidates for the West Virginia House of Delegates swept the four Harrison County races, according to unofficial results Tuesday night. Queen earned 65.40% of the vote in Harrison County and 72.39%...
WVNews
Upshur County (West Virginia) leaders retain seats after General Election
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 6,000 people cast their ballots during Tuesday's General Election in Upshur County. With all 20 precincts unofficially counted by 8:48 p.m. according to County Clerk Carol Smith's office, voters cast their ballots to retain three county government officials.
