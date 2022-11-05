ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, WV

WVNews

Police News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old Clarksburg man will be charged with fleeing with…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Multiple events scheduled to honor veterans this weekend in Lewis County

Several Lewis County organizations have planned events to honor veterans this weekend, including luncheons, a parade, and a ceremony to be held at the Lewis County Courthouse following the parade. Command Sgt. Hale B. Kincaid will serve as parade marshal this year for the Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Incumbents sweep Harrison County, West Virginia, seats

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Incumbents swept the county-level races in Harrison County, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election. Republican David Hinkle will retain his seat on the Harrison County Commission for another six years after defeating his challenger, Democratic state Sen. Mike Romano, by over 900 votes.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

First Guaranty Bank

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — First Guaranty has received approval from its primary regulato…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Community Calendar

Jane Lew Fire Department’s Fall Prize Bash. Doors open at 6 p.m. $30 per ticket. Guest attendance with ticket-holder, $10 cover charge. Tickets: Contact any member of JLVFD, message on Facebook or stop by JLVFD.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Cheerleaders, Thomas recognized at City Council meeting

Weston City Council recognized retired Police Chief Josh Thomas and the Lewis County High School cheerleading squad at its Monday, November 7, regular meeting. Thomas recently retired after serving over 20 years. He began working for the city as a patrolman. A letter from Congressman Alex Mooney, read by field representative Rhett Dusenbury, was presented to Thomas, along with a plaque from the City of Weston.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Lewis County citizens who fought in WWII

Local resident Bill Bennett visited the office of The Weston Democrat with two calendars from 1938 — one from Alkire Funeral Home in Ireland and the other from Weber Hardware Company — and an old copy of The Weston Independent published on Wednesday, June 30, 1943. To mark...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Shine your 'light' by helping others

It is only fitting that one of Marion County’s largest Christmas traditions is the Celebration of Lights, the annual light show at Morris Park that is hosted by the South Fairmont Rotary Club and benefits the Tygart Valley United Way. Light is seen as a symbol of life, prosperity,...
MARION COUNTY, WV

