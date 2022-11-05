ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Mercury

Virginia report shows more teachers leaving the workforce than entering it

Virginia has more teachers leaving the workforce than newly licensed teachers entering it, according to a report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission.  Data show that 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses were hired.  The finding was part of a broader […] The post Virginia report shows more teachers leaving the workforce than entering it appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Virginia’s teacher shortage growing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report suggests more teachers are leaving than entering the workforce. Now, many school divisions are relying on provisionally licensed teachers to fill the gaps. The Pandemic Impact on Public K-12 Education report shows the teacher shortage in Virginia is growing, and the impact on...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

AP: Bobby Scott wins in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won reelection to the U.S. House in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District. He won over Republican Terry Namkung. Scott has been in the seat since 1993. Virginia’s newly redrawn 3rd congressional district now covers all of Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth and...
VIRGINIA STATE
k12dive.com

Staff, student illnesses lead to districtwide closures in several states

School systems in at least five states shut down Monday due to staff and student flu-like and respiratory illnesses, at a time when school leaders are attempting more stability with in-person learning after several years of COVID-19 interruptions. A "tripledemic" of the flu season, the lingering pandemic and respiratory syncytial...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia voters will not see these two referendums, but General Assembly expected to take them up in next session

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Election Day is Tuesday, but this year, what’s not on the ballot is just as significant as what is on the ballot. Last year, the Virginia General assembly passed two amendments to our state’s constitution. One would automatically restore the right to vote for anyone with a felony. The second replaces language that bans same-sex marriage.
VIRGINIA STATE

