Virginia schools rely on unqualified teachers: 'We need more seasoned teachers'
Virginia schools are relying on unqualified employees to fill teacher vacancies as educators continue to leave the profession at record rates, according to a new state report.
Virginia report shows more teachers leaving the workforce than entering it
Virginia has more teachers leaving the workforce than newly licensed teachers entering it, according to a report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. Data show that 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses were hired. The finding was part of a broader […] The post Virginia report shows more teachers leaving the workforce than entering it appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia’s teacher shortage growing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report suggests more teachers are leaving than entering the workforce. Now, many school divisions are relying on provisionally licensed teachers to fill the gaps. The Pandemic Impact on Public K-12 Education report shows the teacher shortage in Virginia is growing, and the impact on...
Report identifies disturbing and lasting pandemic effects on Virginia schools
A recent report by a Virginia watchdog agency has detailed the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Virginia's public K-12 education and has found a grim state of affairs for students and teachers.
Report: Va. teacher workforce is smaller, unhappier, and less qualified
Virginia's nonpartisan legislative watchdog agency urged the state to boost funding to address the issues.
Report: Pandemic caused "unprecedented disruption" to Virginia's classrooms
There isn’t much disagreement with the assertion that the pandemic caused an unprecedented disruption for Virginia’s education system. A new report from the General Assembly’s watchdog agency illustrates just how deeply the problems go. Project leader Joe McMahon was blunt as he briefed lawmakers Monday morning. "As...
