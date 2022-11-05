ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down

Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
Senate Election Results 2022 Live

View live results for the 2022 United States Senate elections. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Overall, voting in the U.S. today was ... uneventful. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is reelected, preserving Democratic power in swing state. November 09, 2022. |. By:. Shawn Johnson. Tagged as:. James Roesener...
Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement

MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run.Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.One bright spot for the GOP, however, was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ dominant victory on Tuesday, which seemed to carry over to other...
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’

The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
Political Rewind: Senate race could go to runoff; Kemp wins 2nd term; GOP sweeps down-ballot races

Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, professor of political science and director of pre-law, Morehouse College. Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, professor of political science, Georgia State University. Audrey Haynes, professor of political science, University of Georgia. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has secured a second...
6 takeaways from an election night that's not over yet

This is why it's always important to remember never to assume you know exactly what's going to happen in an election – and to keep an open mind for potential surprises. We've been saying for months these elections were expected to be close, that many of these elections would take a while to be decided, asked whether things had settled into a typical midterm, where the president's party would suffer major losses, and said to not believe anyone who told you they knew exactly what would happen.
Stories about crime are rife with misinformation and racism, critics say

The specter of rising crime has become a central point of the 2022 midterm elections. It's been on heavy rotation in Republican campaign ads, and nightly it's the topic de jour on Fox News. Even much of the mainstream media is covering crime as though the country is in the middle of some kind of crisis, defacto accepting the political narrative — especially, but not exclusively, the Republican narrative.
Listen: 2022 Election Night Special Coverage

Voting ends Tuesday in an an election that will decide more than just who controls the House and the Senate. Though the polls may close Tuesday night, the results in some states are expected to take days, maybe even weeks. This is perfectly normal, with tens of millions of electors casting their ballot by mail, some conspiracy theorists and election deniers could view the delayed results as fraud.
