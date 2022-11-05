Read full article on original website
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down
Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Trump-backed J.D. Vance wins Senate seat in Ohio over Democrat Tim Ryan
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Ohio is sending GOP candidate J.D. Vance to the Senate. He beat Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan for the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who is retiring. Vance rose to conservative prominence after writing the memoir Hillbilly Elegy,...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day. On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram. Article continues below advertisement. However, some of her followers made...
Senate Election Results 2022 Live
View live results for the 2022 United States Senate elections. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Overall, voting in the U.S. today was ... uneventful. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is reelected, preserving Democratic power in swing state. November 09, 2022. |. By:. Shawn Johnson. Tagged as:. James Roesener...
Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement
MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run.Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.One bright spot for the GOP, however, was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ dominant victory on Tuesday, which seemed to carry over to other...
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
Brad Raffensperger, who defied Trump, wins reelection as Georgia secretary of state
Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has won a second term in office, cruising to victory over Democrat state Rep. Bee Nguyen with bipartisan support. With more than 3.4 million votes counted, Raffensperger was leading Nguyen with nearly 54% of the vote to roughly 44%. Raffensperger rocketed to national fame...
'We are the future': Meet first-time voters supporting Republicans this cycle
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Katelyn Diaz thinks it's time for the GOP to take notice of its young members. "There's people who don't want to pass on the microphone or the torch," said Diaz, a sophomore at University of California Irvine. "But I see young people in the Republican Party rising up more and more."
Democrat John Fetterman beats Trump-backed Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
Follow live updates and election results here. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is headed to the U.S. Senate following a campaign full of personal health debates and a fight for control of one of the nation's battleground states. He defeated Trump-endorsed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz. The Senate seat was vacated...
A Russian businessman linked to Putin admits to U.S. election meddling
Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years. "Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own...
Democrat Maggie Hassan keeps Senate seat in New Hampshire, beating GOP's Don Bolduc
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. New Hampshire voters have reelected Sen. Maggie Hassan, as Democrats fight to retain control of the Senate. Hassan held a lead over Republican candidate Don Bolduc, U.S. Army veteran and former election denier, in the months ahead of Tuesday's elections.
Political Rewind: Senate race could go to runoff; Kemp wins 2nd term; GOP sweeps down-ballot races
Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, professor of political science and director of pre-law, Morehouse College. Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, professor of political science, Georgia State University. Audrey Haynes, professor of political science, University of Georgia. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has secured a second...
For the first time in about 70 years, Detroit won't have a Black Democrat in Congress
DETROIT — For the first time in almost 70 years, this traditionally blue city, home to one of the largest African American populations in the nation, will not have a Black Democrat in Congress. Detroiters could elect a Black Republican to the U.S. House. But GOP candidates face a...
6 takeaways from an election night that's not over yet
This is why it's always important to remember never to assume you know exactly what's going to happen in an election – and to keep an open mind for potential surprises. We've been saying for months these elections were expected to be close, that many of these elections would take a while to be decided, asked whether things had settled into a typical midterm, where the president's party would suffer major losses, and said to not believe anyone who told you they knew exactly what would happen.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp wins second term in Georgia over Democrat Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA – Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has won a second term, again defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams in one of the most closely-watched campaigns for governor in the country, according to a race call by the Associated Press. In a speech before supporters Tuesday night Kemp said, "It looks...
Stories about crime are rife with misinformation and racism, critics say
The specter of rising crime has become a central point of the 2022 midterm elections. It's been on heavy rotation in Republican campaign ads, and nightly it's the topic de jour on Fox News. Even much of the mainstream media is covering crime as though the country is in the middle of some kind of crisis, defacto accepting the political narrative — especially, but not exclusively, the Republican narrative.
Russia says it's withdrawing from the key city of Kherson, but Ukraine is skeptical
DNIPRO, Ukraine, and MOSCOW — Russia announced a troop withdrawal from the key Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday, in what would be a major blow to President Vladimir Putin's war effort. But the government in Kyiv was skeptical of the move. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday...
Listen: 2022 Election Night Special Coverage
Voting ends Tuesday in an an election that will decide more than just who controls the House and the Senate. Though the polls may close Tuesday night, the results in some states are expected to take days, maybe even weeks. This is perfectly normal, with tens of millions of electors casting their ballot by mail, some conspiracy theorists and election deniers could view the delayed results as fraud.
