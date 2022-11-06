ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

High school football state playoff brackets

By AJC Sports
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34KWPG_0j0CMXDW00

Here’s a look at the high school football state playoffs brackets by classification. The playoffs will continue through state championship week in December.

Class 7A | Class 6A | Class 5A | Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class A Division 1 | Class A Division 2

Complete coverage of high school football

High school rankings: Final regular season standings

Here’s a look at last week’s scoreboard:

Powered by Score Atlanta

Click here , if scores do not appear below.

Click here for all scores.

The AJC's complete coverage of high school sports

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Skydiver dies in hard landing before Tennessee high school football game

A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said. In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
ABC Big 2 News

Full slate for first round of high school football playoffs

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The high school football regular season is over and that means teams across the Permian Basin are in the fight for a trip to AT&T Stadium in mid-December. The 2022 regular season produced 10 district-champion teams in the Basin: Midland Legacy, Permian, Monahans, Crane, Wink, Forsan, Reagan County, Rankin, Balmorhea and […]
ODESSA, TX
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBTW News13

High school football playoff schedule & updates for Nov. 11

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs hit the 2nd round for our SCHSL schools and the semifinals for our SCISA schools. NOTE: There will likely be plenty of changes to this schedule as weather could impact our area on Friday. We will update this article with any changes this week. All contests […]
FLORENCE, SC
KPLC TV

Local matchups in the 2022 LHSAA High School Football Playoffs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 LHSAA football playoffs begin Friday, November 10. Here are the matchups for all SWLA teams in the Bi-District round. #4 Southside: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round. Division II (Non-Select) #1 Iowa: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round. #24 Pearl River...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTLO

MHHS challenging ejection of head football coach

Following the Mountain Home High School football team’s win over Greenbrier to end the regular season and secure a playoff spot, the athletic department is appealing one of the outcomes from the game. Mountain Home athletic director Mitch Huskey says the district is in the process of challenging the first half ejection of head coach Steve Ary.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
volleyballmag.com

Tawa’s Dots: A high school volleyball state title smorgasbord

This is “Dots,” VolleyballMag.com’s weekly look at 10 things in high school volleyball, past or present, that interest me and hopefully will interest you. Look for Dots through the last high school state championship in November. • Western Christian (43-5) edged Dike-New Hartford (44-3) in an epic...
IOWA STATE
AL.com

Basketball roundup: Hazel Green girls roll to 60th straight win with tip off tourney victory

Five-time Class 6A defending girls basketball champion Hazel Green got the season underway with a big win over Central-Phenix City in the Hazel Green Tip Off Tournament last week. The Trojans took a 67-27 win to push their winning streak to 60 games, seventh-best all-time in the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Lauderdale County’s 86 consecutive wins is the record.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
Palm Beach Daily News

FHSAA: Football playoff games can be played Thursday-Saturday, not Monday

In response to Tropical Storm Nicole, the FHSAA is allowing football teams to play anytime Thursday through Saturday but are not allowing teams to play on Monday at this time. “We’ve sent each athletic director correspondence allowing them the opportunity to work with their visiting school to make plans that include playing games Thursday-Saturday, and if needed for the contest to be moved to another host school if necessary and agreed upon by both parties,” Ryan Harrison,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
80K+
Followers
50K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy