The Mint Hill Times

Shop Local At Mint Hill’s Holiday Marketplaces!

MINT HILL, NC – You may have loads of Halloween candy left and just be starting to plan your Thanksgiving dinner, but as the calendar switches to November, it’s already time to think about holiday shopping! Support local small businesses and get a head start on your shopping at three holiday marketplaces happening this weekend right in Mint Hill.
MINT HILL, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

55th annual Southern Christmas Show returns with Winter Wonderland theme

CHARLOTTE – The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show will have more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts and holiday décor. Marketplace Events hosts what’s billed as the largest holiday show in North America from Nov. 10 to 20, at The Park Expo and Conference Center. Show hours span from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Miracle on Main returning to Mooresville for eight weeks

158 On Main — a popular craft cocktail bar in Downtown Mooresville — is preparing to once again transform into Miracle on Main, a holiday-themed, pop-up bar, for eight spirit-packed weeks. Miracle on Main will deck its halls and spread holiday cheer from November 17 to January 14,...
MOORESVILLE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

A 2022 Guide to Holiday Events in Charlotte

NOV. 10-20 The festive showcase returns to Charlotte on Thursday, November 10, and will run through Sunday, November 20. More than 450 vendors will be there for you to browse and shop as you take in the seasonal sights all around you. $14-$24 (kids 6-12, $7). NOV. 23. The parade’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Knights Building Snow Tubing Mountain and Skating Rink in Uptown

Uptown Charlotte is about to be transformed into a winter wonderland with the inaugural launch of ‘Light The Knights’ festival. During their off season, the Charlotte Knights will build a full-sized skating rink, 6-lane 150-foot snow tubing mountain, Christmas village, and thousands of lighted strings and displays installed throughout the complex.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Irwin

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Irwin for adoption! “I am Irwin, and I hope this November, you will consider choosing me as the newest member of your household. Even though I am only 7 months old, I am wise beyond my age… I pick up new commands very quickly and am eager to please them. I ring my bells to go outside and housetrained quickly. I also love my crate for rest. If chosen as your dog, I promise to be a devoted member of your family. Having a playmate would be great – but not completely necessary. I do need to have a fenced yard so I can go out and explore freely and play fetch. I love anything that squeaks and zooms through the fence with my neighbor’s dogs. When it’s time to chill I love to snuggle with my foster brother or chew on a sturdy elk horn (responsibly sourced, of course). My ideal owners will have experience with big dogs (I am a Great Dane Mix) – you know, someone who just gets a big goofy guy like me. I am a charming gentle giant, and by the time I am full grown I will be over 100lbs of handsome. Give me a chance at being your next family member, and I promise to do everything I can do to fill your hearts with all the love I can give. You can apply at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com to meet me – and start our happily ever after together. My name is Irwin, and I approve this message.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Bonefish Grill offers Veteran’s Day gift

CHARLOTTE – In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Bonefish Grill is offering a free order of the restaurant’s Bang Bang Shrimp with a soft beverage to service members, veterans and first responders with show of ID. Bang Bang Shrimp consists of crispy shrimp tossed in a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Light Artist No Longer Involved In Attraction, Questions Ethics Of USNWC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very popular Lights trail at U.S. National Whitewater Center is going to look a lot different this year or at least the original artist hopes it does. Meredith Connelly is the artist responsible for illuminating the half-mile walking trail that’s been a big hit in the community since it’s beginning in 2018.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottesmartypants.com

“Light the Knights” adding ice skating, tubing and more to Christmas festival

The Charlotte Knights already knew how to turn their Trust Field into a beautiful holiday winter land, which they have done the past two years. Now they are upping the level of fun! This year’s “Light the Knights” festival in the picturesque Uptown baseball stadium will feature a snow tubing slope in left field, and regulation sized ice rink on the field, where the will also now serve food and beverages.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Nautical Bowls opening in Arboretum Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE – The Arboretum Shopping Center has welcomed Nautical Bowls as the shopping center’s newest tenant. Nautical Bowls will host its official opening Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first 50 customers in line will receive a free bowl. Nautical Bowls consists of gluten-free, dairy-free,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. • Ben Thanh Vietnamese Restaurant, 1806 Windsor Square Drive – 94.5. • Bojangles, 11137 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5. • Bonefish Grill, 10430 E. Independence Blvd. – 96 • Brueggers Bagel Bakery, 1905...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
The Mint Hill Times

How Long Do Mums Live?

CHARLOTTE – It’s a good question and one that often comes up in the fall, when garden centers are full of beautiful, flowering pots of them. Mums, also known as Chrysanthemums, can be divided into two distinct categories: garden and floral. These two varieties are bred with different goals in mind, and this results in very different lifespans.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Fort Mill Chooses 4 School Board Members – 2 Newcomers in Mix

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Your unofficial results are in, and the top 4 vote getters that will sit on the school board are 2 incumbents and 2 newcomers. We speak with the highest vote getter (nearly 10,000 votes) Wayne Bouldin below. We will have more on this race so keep checking back.
FORT MILL, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. • Charlotte National Golf Club, 6920 Howey Bottoms Road – 92 • Golden Key European Food Market, 1001 Van Buren Ave. – 93 • Smoothie King, 208 Postage Way – 99.5. Marshville. •...
UNION COUNTY, NC

