Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Related
Shop Local At Mint Hill’s Holiday Marketplaces!
MINT HILL, NC – You may have loads of Halloween candy left and just be starting to plan your Thanksgiving dinner, but as the calendar switches to November, it’s already time to think about holiday shopping! Support local small businesses and get a head start on your shopping at three holiday marketplaces happening this weekend right in Mint Hill.
thecharlotteweekly.com
55th annual Southern Christmas Show returns with Winter Wonderland theme
CHARLOTTE – The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show will have more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts and holiday décor. Marketplace Events hosts what’s billed as the largest holiday show in North America from Nov. 10 to 20, at The Park Expo and Conference Center. Show hours span from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
iredellfreenews.com
Miracle on Main returning to Mooresville for eight weeks
158 On Main — a popular craft cocktail bar in Downtown Mooresville — is preparing to once again transform into Miracle on Main, a holiday-themed, pop-up bar, for eight spirit-packed weeks. Miracle on Main will deck its halls and spread holiday cheer from November 17 to January 14,...
charlottemagazine.com
A 2022 Guide to Holiday Events in Charlotte
NOV. 10-20 The festive showcase returns to Charlotte on Thursday, November 10, and will run through Sunday, November 20. More than 450 vendors will be there for you to browse and shop as you take in the seasonal sights all around you. $14-$24 (kids 6-12, $7). NOV. 23. The parade’s...
scoopcharlotte.com
The Novant Health Thanksgiving EVE Parade is a Must Do If You’re Staying Here for the Holiday
If you are in town for Thanksgiving this year, your Wednesday evening plans should be happily “set” as the Novant Health Thanksgiving EVE Parade returns to light up the night on Tryon Street once again. A Charlotte tradition since 1947, The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade takes place each...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Knights Building Snow Tubing Mountain and Skating Rink in Uptown
Uptown Charlotte is about to be transformed into a winter wonderland with the inaugural launch of ‘Light The Knights’ festival. During their off season, the Charlotte Knights will build a full-sized skating rink, 6-lane 150-foot snow tubing mountain, Christmas village, and thousands of lighted strings and displays installed throughout the complex.
scoopcharlotte.com
Make Life Much Easier (and Tastier) with Thanksgiving Pies, Sweets & Treats from These QC Bakers
Too many things to cook with too little time? Make your life a little easier and tastier by ordering your dessert ~ desserts! ~ from these favorite local Charlotte bakers and bakeries. Thoughtful Baking Co. This Charlotte-based pie bakery was created by Mary Jane Wilson in the middle of the...
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Irwin
CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Irwin for adoption! “I am Irwin, and I hope this November, you will consider choosing me as the newest member of your household. Even though I am only 7 months old, I am wise beyond my age… I pick up new commands very quickly and am eager to please them. I ring my bells to go outside and housetrained quickly. I also love my crate for rest. If chosen as your dog, I promise to be a devoted member of your family. Having a playmate would be great – but not completely necessary. I do need to have a fenced yard so I can go out and explore freely and play fetch. I love anything that squeaks and zooms through the fence with my neighbor’s dogs. When it’s time to chill I love to snuggle with my foster brother or chew on a sturdy elk horn (responsibly sourced, of course). My ideal owners will have experience with big dogs (I am a Great Dane Mix) – you know, someone who just gets a big goofy guy like me. I am a charming gentle giant, and by the time I am full grown I will be over 100lbs of handsome. Give me a chance at being your next family member, and I promise to do everything I can do to fill your hearts with all the love I can give. You can apply at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com to meet me – and start our happily ever after together. My name is Irwin, and I approve this message.”
thecharlotteweekly.com
Bonefish Grill offers Veteran’s Day gift
CHARLOTTE – In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Bonefish Grill is offering a free order of the restaurant’s Bang Bang Shrimp with a soft beverage to service members, veterans and first responders with show of ID. Bang Bang Shrimp consists of crispy shrimp tossed in a...
Red Rocks Café plans $800K renovation for Birkdale Village restaurant
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Red Rocks Café is gearing up for a nearly $800,000 renovation at its Birkdale Village location. The upscale, casual restaurant will kick off construction in January for a four- to six-week project. It expects to close for a few weeks during that process. “We want...
wccbcharlotte.com
Light Artist No Longer Involved In Attraction, Questions Ethics Of USNWC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very popular Lights trail at U.S. National Whitewater Center is going to look a lot different this year or at least the original artist hopes it does. Meredith Connelly is the artist responsible for illuminating the half-mile walking trail that’s been a big hit in the community since it’s beginning in 2018.
charlottesmartypants.com
“Light the Knights” adding ice skating, tubing and more to Christmas festival
The Charlotte Knights already knew how to turn their Trust Field into a beautiful holiday winter land, which they have done the past two years. Now they are upping the level of fun! This year’s “Light the Knights” festival in the picturesque Uptown baseball stadium will feature a snow tubing slope in left field, and regulation sized ice rink on the field, where the will also now serve food and beverages.
WBTV
WBTV announces new cookbook: ‘WBTV Family Recipes’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve always wanted to cook like one of your favorite chefs in the Queen City, now you can. The “WBTV Family Recipes” celebrity cookbook is here – and it has been a true labor of love to bring it to you.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Nautical Bowls opening in Arboretum Shopping Center
CHARLOTTE – The Arboretum Shopping Center has welcomed Nautical Bowls as the shopping center’s newest tenant. Nautical Bowls will host its official opening Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first 50 customers in line will receive a free bowl. Nautical Bowls consists of gluten-free, dairy-free,...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. • Ben Thanh Vietnamese Restaurant, 1806 Windsor Square Drive – 94.5. • Bojangles, 11137 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5. • Bonefish Grill, 10430 E. Independence Blvd. – 96 • Brueggers Bagel Bakery, 1905...
scoopcharlotte.com
This Gorgeous New Myers Park Duet by Mills Eloge Is Our November House of the Month
Introducing Queens at Croydon just completed by Mills Eloge. This thoughtfully designed & refined duet carries the most desired Myers Park address. A curved arched entry & aluminum front door set the stage for this blend of timeless architecture & luxe features. 90 degree multi panel glass doors create seamless...
businesstodaync.com
Banana Republic likely to close next year in Birkdale Village; Barnes & Noble, Dick’s staying
Nov 7. The Banana Republic in Birkdale Village will likely close next year when its lease expires, according the NAP, Birkdale Village owners. NAP is in negotiation with the brand that will take the space and “cannot share that information until the lease is fully executed.”. Meanwhile, NAP says...
How Long Do Mums Live?
CHARLOTTE – It’s a good question and one that often comes up in the fall, when garden centers are full of beautiful, flowering pots of them. Mums, also known as Chrysanthemums, can be divided into two distinct categories: garden and floral. These two varieties are bred with different goals in mind, and this results in very different lifespans.
cn2.com
Fort Mill Chooses 4 School Board Members – 2 Newcomers in Mix
FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Your unofficial results are in, and the top 4 vote getters that will sit on the school board are 2 incumbents and 2 newcomers. We speak with the highest vote getter (nearly 10,000 votes) Wayne Bouldin below. We will have more on this race so keep checking back.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. • Charlotte National Golf Club, 6920 Howey Bottoms Road – 92 • Golden Key European Food Market, 1001 Van Buren Ave. – 93 • Smoothie King, 208 Postage Way – 99.5. Marshville. •...
Comments / 0