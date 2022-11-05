CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Irwin for adoption! “I am Irwin, and I hope this November, you will consider choosing me as the newest member of your household. Even though I am only 7 months old, I am wise beyond my age… I pick up new commands very quickly and am eager to please them. I ring my bells to go outside and housetrained quickly. I also love my crate for rest. If chosen as your dog, I promise to be a devoted member of your family. Having a playmate would be great – but not completely necessary. I do need to have a fenced yard so I can go out and explore freely and play fetch. I love anything that squeaks and zooms through the fence with my neighbor’s dogs. When it’s time to chill I love to snuggle with my foster brother or chew on a sturdy elk horn (responsibly sourced, of course). My ideal owners will have experience with big dogs (I am a Great Dane Mix) – you know, someone who just gets a big goofy guy like me. I am a charming gentle giant, and by the time I am full grown I will be over 100lbs of handsome. Give me a chance at being your next family member, and I promise to do everything I can do to fill your hearts with all the love I can give. You can apply at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com to meet me – and start our happily ever after together. My name is Irwin, and I approve this message.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO