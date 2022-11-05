ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, MT

Comments / 0

Related
msuexponent.com

Columbus nursing home closing, making 10 Montana facilities closed in 2022

A skilled nursing home in Columbus is the latest to announce a voluntary closure, making 10 nursing home closures across the state this year. Beartooth Manor, a Lantis Enterprises property with 37 residents, will cease operations on Jan. 7, according to Wendy Soulek, COO of Lantis Enterprises. Residents and staff were notified on Monday.
COLUMBUS, MT
KULR8

I-90 WB passing lane blocked due to disabled vehicle near Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked east of Billings Tuesday due to a disabled vehicle. The incident is located three-quarters of a mile east of Pryor Creek-Exit 462. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said I-90 road conditions between Billings-Exit 452 and the Wyoming...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible

National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Snow expected in Billings Monday night; Winter temps in teens

Snow is in the forecast for Billings Monday night into Tuesday, according to the NWS. Billings and surrounding areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. The snowstorm began moving from the west early Monday morning and could reach Billings by late Monday evening creating some hazardous road conditions and slippery sidewalks and parking lots.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Homicide on S 29th Street In Billings, Two Suspects On The Loose

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter, around 11:49 PM last night, Billings Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a parked car. On arrival, BPD discovered the driver had been shot. BPD had the victim transported to an area hospital, where the victim was declared deceased. We'll...
NewsTalk 95.5

This Popular Billings Coffee Shop is Closing its Doors

I’ve noticed tons of coffee shops around Billings, people just love their coffee here. I’m one of those people. I simply do not drink coffee, I chug it. My handy dandy friend Reddit is showing that a well-known coffee shop is closing its doors permanently. However, some of these Reddit users are saying they are not surprised by this news.
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel Outlook

Hollywood studio looking for 50 Laurel people for extras on film

A Hollywood studio is casting for a major motion picture, and they want people who look like they are still in the 1990s. Casting director Tina Buckingham said she is looking for about 50 extras to be used in the film in November and December. Most of it will be shot in Billings and Laurel. The Laurel shoot will take place on Nov. 16 at the United Methodist Church.
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel Outlook

The Laurel Police Department has issued a formal statement regarding the incident that occurred on 3rd Avenue Thursday evening.

“On 11-3-22 at 1720 hours the Laurel Police Department responded to a residence on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue to the report of a shooting. The victim reported that she had arrived at the property and was fired at from the residence. The victim was not struck and was not transported to the hospital. Please be advised at this time, the suspect is in custody. He is being charged with Partner Family Member Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Criminal Mischief and will be remanded to YCDF. No further information is available at this time.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy