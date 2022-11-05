Read full article on original website
msuexponent.com
Columbus nursing home closing, making 10 Montana facilities closed in 2022
A skilled nursing home in Columbus is the latest to announce a voluntary closure, making 10 nursing home closures across the state this year. Beartooth Manor, a Lantis Enterprises property with 37 residents, will cease operations on Jan. 7, according to Wendy Soulek, COO of Lantis Enterprises. Residents and staff were notified on Monday.
KULR8
I-90 WB passing lane blocked due to disabled vehicle near Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked east of Billings Tuesday due to a disabled vehicle. The incident is located three-quarters of a mile east of Pryor Creek-Exit 462. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said I-90 road conditions between Billings-Exit 452 and the Wyoming...
Powerball draws hopefuls to lucky spot in Billlings
Powerball fever spreading fast in Montana with the record $1.9 billion dollar jackpot. A lot of people stood in line at McFiny's to buy Powerball tickets on Monday.
Voters in Montana will brave snow and subzero windchills to reach polls
A strong cold front is hitting Montana on Election Day, forcing voters to cope with snow, slippery roads and subfreezing temperatures to reach polling places. The wind chill in Billings was minus 11 degrees in the predawn hours, the local National Weather Service office said. The high is expected to reach 24 on Tuesday.
Update: Yellowstone County to start reporting ballots by midnight
Yellowstone County is historically among the first large Montana counties to report election results. No results have been reported two hours after the polls close.
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire
Montana attorney returns home to Billings to run local elections
It's a position that has recently been thrust into the spotlight with some elections officials and volunteers around the country facing harassment and violence.
Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible
National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
yourbigsky.com
Snow expected in Billings Monday night; Winter temps in teens
Snow is in the forecast for Billings Monday night into Tuesday, according to the NWS. Billings and surrounding areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. The snowstorm began moving from the west early Monday morning and could reach Billings by late Monday evening creating some hazardous road conditions and slippery sidewalks and parking lots.
Billings fatal shooting victim identified
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the names of two men who were recently killed in Billings.
Let It Snow? Winter Arrives in Billings… On Comes The Heat
With the snow falling tonight, I realized my apartment had reached just below 60 degrees. I haven't turned the heat on yet this fall, however it's finally time. And I'm not happy about it. 1-Bedroom Apartment Costs. In my apartment, I have the luxury (and curse) of electric floorboard heating....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hospital ER violence is rising, workers fight to make assault of a provider a felony
When Dr. Jamiee Belsky got a call that shots were fired at her place of work, her stomach dropped. Carefully speeding through stop signs and red lights, she arrived at the scene as quickly as possible. It was a busy night at the Billings Clinic Emergency Department when two rounds of gunfire echoed through the lobby.
Montana National Guard 1063rd Holds Change of Command Ceremony in Billings
The incoming commander, Lt. David Morris, lives in Bozeman and works as a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.
Billings police investigating South Side homicide
The crash happened at 11:49 p.m. Saturday and two suspects fled the scene. The driver was transported to a hospital where he was declared deceased.
Homicide on S 29th Street In Billings, Two Suspects On The Loose
This Popular Billings Coffee Shop is Closing its Doors
I’ve noticed tons of coffee shops around Billings, people just love their coffee here. I’m one of those people. I simply do not drink coffee, I chug it. My handy dandy friend Reddit is showing that a well-known coffee shop is closing its doors permanently. However, some of these Reddit users are saying they are not surprised by this news.
Laurel Outlook
Hollywood studio looking for 50 Laurel people for extras on film
A Hollywood studio is casting for a major motion picture, and they want people who look like they are still in the 1990s. Casting director Tina Buckingham said she is looking for about 50 extras to be used in the film in November and December. Most of it will be shot in Billings and Laurel. The Laurel shoot will take place on Nov. 16 at the United Methodist Church.
Update: Missing Endangered Person Alert canceled for Busby mom, kids
Law enforcement is searching for a Busby mother and her three kids, missing since October 23 and believed to be in the Billings area.
Laurel Outlook
The Laurel Police Department has issued a formal statement regarding the incident that occurred on 3rd Avenue Thursday evening.
“On 11-3-22 at 1720 hours the Laurel Police Department responded to a residence on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue to the report of a shooting. The victim reported that she had arrived at the property and was fired at from the residence. The victim was not struck and was not transported to the hospital. Please be advised at this time, the suspect is in custody. He is being charged with Partner Family Member Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Criminal Mischief and will be remanded to YCDF. No further information is available at this time.”
irvineweekly.com
Cannabis Business Owner Issues Warning After High School Students Got Sick From Dabbing
After some high school kids overdosed on dabs, a cannabis business owner emphasized the importance of educating kids and parents on cannabis. A cannabis business owner from Billings, Montana, wants to make people aware of the dangers of dabbing. His statement comes after some local high school students reported feeling sick after consuming some dabs.
