Ohio State has one offensive weakness, and it might cost them a College Football Playoff spot

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On paper, Ohio State football’s offensive line looks like one of the best in the country and should be the least of its concern. Its left side features Paris Johnson Jr. and Donovan Jackson as two former five-star recruits who were also the top player at their respective positions. The right side features another top 100 recruit in Matthew Jones, plus a guy who’s turned out to be the ultimate hidden gem in Dawand Jones. Luke Wypler brings it all together at center as another borderline top 100 recruit.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO