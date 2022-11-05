Ohio State has one offensive weakness, and it might cost them a College Football Playoff spot

Read full article on original website
William Howard
3d ago
all coach day has is excuses his play calling sucked didn't have the players ready to play they probably won't be in the talks about the playoffs
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDogThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
USG announces free 1-year subscription to The New York Times for Ohio State communityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s playing it’s best five offensive linemen, but is it good enough to win a national title?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On paper, Ohio State football’s offensive line looks like one of the best in the country and should be the least of its concern. Its left side features Paris Johnson Jr. and Donovan Jackson as two former five-star recruits who were also the top player at their respective positions. The right side features another top 100 recruit in Matthew Jones, plus a guy who’s turned out to be the ultimate hidden gem in Dawand Jones. Luke Wypler brings it all together at center as another borderline top 100 recruit.
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan
The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.
On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
Ohio State football must conquer Big Ten conditions to be King of the North: Nathan Baird’s observations
EVANSTON, Ill. — Three observations from Ohio State football’s 21-7 victory at Northwestern on Saturday. 1. You couldn’t fully appreciate the conditions whipping through Ryan Field until you went down and walked through them. Or tried to, anyway. I walked around a corner near the OSU locker...
Day Full Video: Ohio State coach on run game issues 'We all need to do better'
We have video of Ohio State football coach Ryan Day's comments from his weekly press conference. Day answered questions about OSU's struggles with the running game against Northwestern. The Buckeyes are preparing for Saturday's game with Indiana (noon, FOX). Here were some of the excerpts from today’s comments:. *...
What Indiana's Tom Allen said about Ohio State, QB situation, more
No. 2 Ohio State plays the team's penultimate home game of the 2022 season when the Buckeyes welcome Indiana to Ohio Stadium. It is the next chapter of a rivalry that goes back to 1901 and has seen 94 meetings between the two Big Ten teams. The Scarlet and Gray...
What is Ohio State football’s preposterous point spread over Indiana? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football once again is favored to roll past another Big Ten Conference opponent. Caesar’s Sportsbook opened the Buckeyes as a 38.5-point favorite for Saturday’s noon kickoff at Ohio Stadium. If the spread stays above 35.5 points, it will be the largest between these two teams since at least 1995. That is as far back as spreads are tracked in the Odds Shark database.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day reveals how he would shift game plan for coping with poor weather in the future
Ryan Day had to face something other than Northwestern on Saturday. The weather had a factor in the game. Day addressed how unique the weather was, describing it as extreme at Tuesday’s presser. Ohio State was forced to change up its offensive game plan because of it. “One of...
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will host Indiana on Saturday in what will be its second-to-last home game of the season. The game between the Buckeyes and the Hoosiers will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play by play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. It’s the third time the trio has called an OSU game this season, including wins over Iowa and Penn State.
Michigan’s President Trolls Ohio State’s Performance Against Northwestern
Bad weather was at least partially to blame for the Buckeyes’ offensive struggles on Saturday.
Ohio State football’s depth chart against Indiana: Where Jordan Hancock and Jyaire Brown stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football demonstrated Jordan Hancock’s importance to the defense by keeping the cornerback on the bench Saturday at Northwestern. The redshirt freshman was present and in uniform, as he often was during the first half of the season. Like in those games, when he was recovering from a preseason hamstring injury, the Buckeye coaches played it safe. Hancock remains a big component of what they envision to be a championship defense, and putting him on the field Saturday was not worth the risk.
saturdaytradition.com
Curtis Samuel, former Ohio State WR, hauls in insane TD throw from Taylor Heinicke
Curtis Samuel made an incredible catch in Week 9 for the Commanders. Samuel, the former Ohio State Buckeye, made an incredible catch between 3 Viking defenders and somehow emerged untouched. Samuel was able to roll into the end zone for a 49-yard score, which was upheld after a video review.
Kurelic: What I heard, saw Friday night; McDonald, Wilson and Downs
Good afternoon Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Hamilton (Ohio) Ross at Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods Division...
Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State
Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Starts 2022-23 Season With Non-Conference Warmup Against Robert Morris
Monday marks the official start of the new men’s basketball season for Ohio State. Chris Holtmann and company unveil a retooled roster that features 10 first-time Buckeyes, six true freshmen and three scholarship transfers following the loss of two NBA draft picks in Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell. Ohio State passed its first test in last Tuesday’s exhibition with a 101-57 throttling of Chaminade, which nearly knocked off Louisville in a single-digit exhibition loss two days later, but the season begins in earnest against Robert Morris.
OHSAA state volleyball preview: Defending champs Magnificat, Gilmour Academy return to final four
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The OHSAA volleyball state tournament begins Thursday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Semifinal matches are Thursday and Friday, and finals for all four divisions are Saturday. Northeast Ohio is represented by four teams at this year’s tournament: Magnificat, Gilmour Academy, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin and...
golfpunkhq.com
Top Five golf courses in Ohio
Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
‘A tale of two states:’ Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows. A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A […]
CBS Sports
Watch Ohio State vs. Robert Morris: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.
Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit
Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
