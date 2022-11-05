Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
Fans celebrate Houston Astros' World Series win with parade
HOUSTON (AP) — Thousands of fans celebrated the Houston Astros' World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade started at noon.
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Report: Harper to Undergo Tests, Will Determine if Tommy John is Necessary
Bryce Harper may need Tommy John, he will undergo tests within the week to determine whether such surgery is necessary.
Report: Red Sox exploring second baseman market as Bogaerts 'Plan B'
The Red Sox supposedly are doing their best to keep Xander Bogaerts in Boston. But they've also started preparing their contingency plans. The Red Sox have begun contacting other teams "regarding the availability of their second basemen" as a potential "Plan B in the likely event that Bogaerts leaves Boston," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports.
Pitcher Luis Severino's $15M option exercised by Yankees
NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino's $15 million option for 2023 was exercised by the New York Yankees on Monday. The right-hander, who turns 29 in February, was 7-3 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts this season and 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in a pair of postseason starts. He was sidelined between July 31 and Sept. 21 by a strained right latissimus dorsi muscle.
Xander Bogaerts officially opts out of contract, becomes free agent
BOSTON -- To the surprise of nobody, Xander Bogaerts has officially opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop is now a free agent.Bogaerts signed an extension with Boston in April of 2019, one that paid him $20 million annually from 2020-25, with an option year for 2026. That contract, though, had an opt-out clause following the 2022 season. And with Bogaerts playing at an All-Star level in three of the past few years, he has chosen to opt out and head into the open market.Bogaerts hit .307 with an .833 OPS last season, hitting 15 home runs with 73 RBIs. He was also a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his career.Originally signed by the Red Sox as a 16-year-old, Bogaerts has spent his entire professional career in the Red Sox system. He expressed a desire to renegotiate his contract last offseason, but he indicated at the start of the year that a new deal was nowhere close to happening with Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office.
MLB odds: Three World Series futures bets to make now
Whew, what a glorious MLB season it was. Congrats to the Houston Astros for winning it all!. Now that your final exam in the form of the World Series is over, and you've seen your grades, I hope you are both satisfied with how well you did this season and excited to look ahead to next semester. No matter what, thank you for reading my lessons throughout the season, and I hope I helped you learn something new.
2022 MLB Free Agency: One positional need for every playoff team
When the calendar turns to October, the deficiencies on the best teams in baseball become more pronounced. A dearth of top-line talent is detrimental in the postseason. Weaknesses get exploited. Now is the chance for the top MLB contenders to fix any areas of weakness, build on their success and...
Giants' McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston.
'A roller coaster ride': Taylor Heinicke's struggles sum up Commanders' loss
When the Washington Commanders had fallen to 1-4 and seemed secure in the NFC East basement, Ron Rivera was asked why his team had fallen so far behind. Their biggest problem, he said then, was "Quarterback." Nearly one month later, it still is. It doesn't seem to matter whether it's...
Rodríguez, Harris win Baseball Digest rookie awards
NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielders Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners and Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves were chosen rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay. Rodríguez won the American League award Tuesday after hitting .284 with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs...
Edmonton Oilers at Washington Capitals odds, picks and predictions
The Edmonton Oilers (7-5-0) and Washington Capitals (5-6-1) meet Monday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Oilers vs. Capitals odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Oilers were...
