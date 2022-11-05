The best (worst?) tweets from Arkansas’ miserable first half against Liberty

Arkansas hadn’t looked this bad under Sam Pittman since, well, since he took over ahead of the 2020 season.

The Razorbacks trailed Liberty, 21-3, at halftime of the teams’ Week 10 game. Arkansas didn’t gain more than 48 yards on a single one of its nine drives in the opening half-hour.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson was just 6 of 13 for 75 yards with an interception. The pick came late in the second quarter as Arkansas was on the Liberty 26. Jefferson threw a deep ball to the end zone toward tight end Trey Knox, but the ball bounced off him and into the arms of a Liberty defender for a touchback.

The Flames then marched 80 yards on 10 plays and took a three-touchdown lead into the break before Cam Little’s 50-yard field goal put Arkansas on the board.

Arkansas was a two-touchdown favorite entering the game.

