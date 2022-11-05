ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

The best (worst?) tweets from Arkansas’ miserable first half against Liberty

By E. Wayne Bolin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Arkansas hadn’t looked this bad under Sam Pittman since, well, since he took over ahead of the 2020 season.

The Razorbacks trailed Liberty, 21-3, at halftime of the teams’ Week 10 game. Arkansas didn’t gain more than 48 yards on a single one of its nine drives in the opening half-hour.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson was just 6 of 13 for 75 yards with an interception. The pick came late in the second quarter as Arkansas was on the Liberty 26. Jefferson threw a deep ball to the end zone toward tight end Trey Knox, but the ball bounced off him and into the arms of a Liberty defender for a touchback.

The Flames then marched 80 yards on 10 plays and took a three-touchdown lead into the break before Cam Little’s 50-yard field goal put Arkansas on the board.

Arkansas was a two-touchdown favorite entering the game.

We remember Arkansas vs Western Kentucky

https://twitter.com/pinto479/status/1588997280862208001

Arkansas reading the name on the front too much

https://twitter.com/doc_harper/status/1588997710165966854

Sam Pittman's choice led to Liberty's second touchdown

https://twitter.com/jimharris360/status/1588997161077059585

Trey Knox has struggled

https://twitter.com/AdamFord92/status/1589002172116918272

We might argue first half of Rice last year, but point taken

https://twitter.com/5NEWSJacobSeus/status/1589002201091149824

Arkansas' whole game

https://twitter.com/iSportsArkansas/status/1589004733431545856

Some fans are giving up

https://twitter.com/ajrhs_13/status/1589005139972456448

If you don't laugh, you'll cry

https://twitter.com/Jerkwheatery/status/1589005059349676040

KJ Jefferson took a sack near the end of the half

https://twitter.com/Jayy_dubz_/status/1589003654174244864

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

