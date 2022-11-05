Shopping deals, food trucks and prizes will be among the attractions for those who come to downtown Greensburg on Thursday for Ladies Night. Ten participating businesses will stay open late, until 9 p.m., for all to hunt for bargains and enjoy an evening out on the town. The annual event, organized by the Greensburg Business & Professional Association, “opens the opportunity for everyone to come together and get to know what Greensburg has to offer,” according to the nonprofit group.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO