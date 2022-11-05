Read full article on original website
Altoona to host 14th annual city-wide Thanksgiving dinner
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 14th annual city-wide Thanksgiving dinner is scheduled and will include take-out and dine-in options. The dinner is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 at noon and until 2 p.m. Meals are free, and attendees will have the option to dine in or take their meals. The meal […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oakmont shines with annual Fall Festival
Oakmont Borough celebrated the Halloween season with the annual Fall Festival that took place in the center of town. The most anticipated part was the Halloween parade, which kicked off the Oct. 29 festivities at 11 a.m. Led by the Riverview High School Marching Band, a group of costumed children and their parents lined up behind the Kwik-Fil on Washington Avenue and marched along Allegheny River Boulevard all the way to Pennsylvania Avenue, past numerous booths and vendors.
Greensburg merchants roll out deals, prizes for Ladies Night
Shopping deals, food trucks and prizes will be among the attractions for those who come to downtown Greensburg on Thursday for Ladies Night. Ten participating businesses will stay open late, until 9 p.m., for all to hunt for bargains and enjoy an evening out on the town. The annual event, organized by the Greensburg Business & Professional Association, “opens the opportunity for everyone to come together and get to know what Greensburg has to offer,” according to the nonprofit group.
Christmas in Guyasuta features winter wonderland with elves, lights and Santa
People can escape to a winter wonderland complete with a bonfire and rides through twinkling lights during the fourth annual Christmas in Guyasuta celebration. The event is scheduled Nov. 26 at the wooded grounds of Camp Guyasuta, just off 23rd Street in the Sharpsburg business district. Santa and Mrs. Claus...
WJAC TV
Johnstown Area Heritage Association presents ‘Glosser Bros. Holiday Tales’
The Johnstown Area Heritage Association hosted author Robert Jeschonek on Saturday to give a presentation about his latest book. The book, titled, ‘Glosser Bros. Holiday Tales’, features a series of fictional stories about the once beloved Glosser Brothers Department Store here in Johnstown. The author aims to bring...
wtaj.com
Omni Bedford Springs Resort reveals life-size gingerbread house
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Omni Bedford Springs Resort revealed a life-size gingerbread house to kick off their holiday season. The culinary team at the springs started building the structure two months ago. Pastry Chef Harshal Naik is the mastermind behind the gingerbread house, which is about the size of a playhouse.
Building the Valley: The Hot Dog Guys food truck has been serving the Alle-Kiski Valley for 18 years
The average American eats 70 hot dogs every year, according to hotdog.org. Hungry customers easily could down that many — and never repeat a mix of toppings — from The Hot Dog Guys, Alle-Kiski Valley’s roving food truck. “You gotta try the sauerkraut and Potato Stix,” said...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Catastrophic Story Of The Johnstown Flood That Washed Away An Entire Pennsylvania Town In 1889
On May 31, 1889, the Johnstown Flood killed more than 2,200 people in southwestern Pennsylvania when the long-neglected South Fork Dam suddenly gave way. Like many other towns in the Rust Belt, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was a bustling community in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the steel industry was at its height. Tragically, the Johnstown Flood of 1889 wiped out nearly ten percent of the area’s booming population.
Crews respond to brush fire in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -Crews responded to a brush in Blair County on Tuesday. At around noon were called to the Riggles Gap area of Antis Township. The fire was near Moser Road and firefighters were called from Bellwood. Other surrounding area crews were called to the site as well. The fire was quickly controlled […]
Local high school choirs earn the spotlight at Carnegie Music Hall
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local high school choirs took the stage at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland to harmonize with some of the best in Pittsburgh.It's a part of the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale's annual Festival of the Choirs. This has been going on since 2013 and features choirs from across the greater Pittsburgh area.This year, students from McKeesport Area, Fox Chapel, and West Allegheny High Schools got a chance in the spotlight.KDKA's very own John Shumway was there to emcee the event.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home
From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
wtae.com
Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County
GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
Daycation: Smicksburg offers a rural retreat 60 miles from Pittsburgh
Unplug and unwind with a rural road trip retreat to Amish country in Indiana County. A daycation to Smicksburg offers a glimpse into a large Amish population living a simpler, agricultural lifestyle rich in their religious beliefs. More than 300 Amish families reside in the Smicksburg area, co-existing among those...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Jukebox, claw machine among items burglarized in Greene County bar
Cash was stolen from multiple machines at a bar in Jefferson Township, Greene County, last month. State police in Waynesburg are investigating the burglary. They say someone broke into Ozy’s Bar & Grill and stole about $5,225 from ATMs, slot machines and cash registers in the early hours of Oct. 16.
New seasonal flight offerings to land at Pittsburgh International Airport ahead of winter holidays
PITTSBURGH — Residents in the Pittsburgh region are set to see the resumption of several seasonal flight offerings at Pittsburgh International Airport this fall ahead of the winter holiday season. New flight offerings come as the number of passengers coming and going through the doors of the region’s largest...
Gas leak alert posted in Cambria County as crews work at the scene
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency Services warned of a gas leak Sunday night after a high-pressure line leak was reported. The High PSI line leak happened at the compressor station at 555 Dishong Mountain Road. Cambria County Department of Emergency Services took to their Facebook to let residents know there is no hazard to […]
Weather will be optimal for viewing lunar eclipse
PITTSBURGH — There is going to be a big show in the sky early Tuesday morning, and the weather will be fantastic for it. The full Beaver moon will peak just before sunrise Tuesday morning, and it will be the last total lunar eclipse we’ll see until March 2025.
Former manager of Blair County smoke shop accused of embezzling over $20k
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former employee of a Blair County smoke shop is accused of embezzling thousands while the owner was away, according to the charges filed. While Stefanie Musselman, 35, of Roaring Spring, was the manager at the Taylor Township Puff Super Value, she allegedly stole a total of $20,112.76 over a nine-day […]
Pa. man steals $3.5 million from Morgantown business
A former manager of ABB Construction, LLC, also known as Accelerated Construction Services, has admitted to stealing $3.5 million in company funds.
