Somerset, PA

WTAJ

Altoona to host 14th annual city-wide Thanksgiving dinner

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 14th annual city-wide Thanksgiving dinner is scheduled and will include take-out and dine-in options. The dinner is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 at noon and until 2 p.m. Meals are free, and attendees will have the option to dine in or take their meals. The meal […]
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont shines with annual Fall Festival

Oakmont Borough celebrated the Halloween season with the annual Fall Festival that took place in the center of town. The most anticipated part was the Halloween parade, which kicked off the Oct. 29 festivities at 11 a.m. Led by the Riverview High School Marching Band, a group of costumed children and their parents lined up behind the Kwik-Fil on Washington Avenue and marched along Allegheny River Boulevard all the way to Pennsylvania Avenue, past numerous booths and vendors.
OAKMONT, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg merchants roll out deals, prizes for Ladies Night

Shopping deals, food trucks and prizes will be among the attractions for those who come to downtown Greensburg on Thursday for Ladies Night. Ten participating businesses will stay open late, until 9 p.m., for all to hunt for bargains and enjoy an evening out on the town. The annual event, organized by the Greensburg Business & Professional Association, “opens the opportunity for everyone to come together and get to know what Greensburg has to offer,” according to the nonprofit group.
GREENSBURG, PA
wtaj.com

Omni Bedford Springs Resort reveals life-size gingerbread house

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Omni Bedford Springs Resort revealed a life-size gingerbread house to kick off their holiday season. The culinary team at the springs started building the structure two months ago. Pastry Chef Harshal Naik is the mastermind behind the gingerbread house, which is about the size of a playhouse.
BEDFORD, PA
allthatsinteresting.com

The Catastrophic Story Of The Johnstown Flood That Washed Away An Entire Pennsylvania Town In 1889

On May 31, 1889, the Johnstown Flood killed more than 2,200 people in southwestern Pennsylvania when the long-neglected South Fork Dam suddenly gave way. Like many other towns in the Rust Belt, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was a bustling community in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the steel industry was at its height. Tragically, the Johnstown Flood of 1889 wiped out nearly ten percent of the area’s booming population.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Crews respond to brush fire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -Crews responded to a brush in Blair County on Tuesday. At around noon were called to the Riggles Gap area of Antis Township. The fire was near Moser Road and firefighters were called from Bellwood. Other surrounding area crews were called to the site as well. The fire was quickly controlled […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local high school choirs earn the spotlight at Carnegie Music Hall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local high school choirs took the stage at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland to harmonize with some of the best in Pittsburgh.It's a part of the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale's annual Festival of the Choirs. This has been going on since 2013 and features choirs from across the greater Pittsburgh area.This year, students from McKeesport Area, Fox Chapel, and West Allegheny High Schools got a chance in the spotlight.KDKA's very own John Shumway was there to emcee the event.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home

From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County

GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Gas leak alert posted in Cambria County as crews work at the scene

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency Services warned of a gas leak Sunday night after a high-pressure line leak was reported. The High PSI line leak happened at the compressor station at 555 Dishong Mountain Road. Cambria County Department of Emergency Services took to their Facebook to let residents know there is no hazard to […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

