Jersey City, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Toms River, NJ, Realtor Accused of $1M Arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 PM on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold in NJ, Jackpot Swells to $1.9B

EDISON — The Powerball jackpot has again increased to a record $1.9 billion after no one correctly selected all six winning numbers. In New Jersey, one store in Middlesex County sold a ticket for Saturday night's drawing worth $1 million. This ticket, which matched the five white balls but not the Powerball, was sold at the Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison.
EDISON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

