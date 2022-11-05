EDISON — The Powerball jackpot has again increased to a record $1.9 billion after no one correctly selected all six winning numbers. In New Jersey, one store in Middlesex County sold a ticket for Saturday night's drawing worth $1 million. This ticket, which matched the five white balls but not the Powerball, was sold at the Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison.

EDISON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO