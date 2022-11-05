Read full article on original website
Ocean County, NJ, Man Sentenced For Illegally Possessing Rifle, Fake Federal ID Badges
Authorities say a man from Ocean County has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short-barrel rifle, a silencer, and numerous fake badges of various federal agencies. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 57-year-old Jeffrey Backlund of Waretown had previously pleaded guilty...
Drunk NJ School Bus Driver Had Kids on Board in Crash, Prosecutors Say
WOODLAND PARK — A school bus driver is charged with 42 counts of endangering the welfare of a child after a crash on Friday. Juan Gonzalez, 51, of Paterson, was drunk behind the wheel of the bus with high school students on board when he crashed into a parked car, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
NJ Troopers: Armed Man Pretended to be Prosecutor, Scams Cash From Victim
New Jersey State Police are asking for your help with identifying a man wanted for allegedly scamming and robbing a victim in Morris Plains. Troopers say on the evening of October 21st, the suspect called the victim pretending to be a New York prosecutor and advised that a family member had been in a car accident with a pregnant woman.
Toms River, NJ, Realtor Accused of $1M Arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 PM on...
Passenger Killed After Tire Crashes Through Windshield on NJ Turnpike
EAST WINDSOR — A woman was killed in a freak accident late Sunday afternoon when a tire crashed through the windshield of an SUV on the New Jersey Turnpike. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the left front tire of a southbound Acura RDX became separated from the vehicle, went over the center divider and into the northbound lanes.
Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Mullica Twp., NJ, Crash
Police in Mullica Township say a two-vehicle crash late Thursday morning resulted in the death of a man from Browns Mills. The accident happened at about 11:45 AM on the White Horse Pike at Elwood Road. The crash involved a car and a utility truck. Both vehicles were severely damaged.
NJ Phone Services Company Pays $100M Over ‘Junk fees’ Allegations
HOLMDEL — A Monmouth County-based home phone services company has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations of deceptive and unfair practices. The Federal Trade Commission announced that it had taken action against Vonage for charging junk fees and trapping customers into unwanted subscriptions. Under the terms of...
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold in NJ, Jackpot Swells to $1.9B
EDISON — The Powerball jackpot has again increased to a record $1.9 billion after no one correctly selected all six winning numbers. In New Jersey, one store in Middlesex County sold a ticket for Saturday night's drawing worth $1 million. This ticket, which matched the five white balls but not the Powerball, was sold at the Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison.
Scholarship for Broadcast Students: $1,000 from Townsquare Media Trenton
On November 19, 2002, Erik Van Ness lost his long battle with cystic fibrosis. With Erik’s passing, the radio industry lost one of the most creative individuals to ever occupy a production studio. In Erik’s memory, Townsquare Media Trenton – NJ 101.5 (WKXW-FM) and 94.5 PST (WPST-FM) are proud...
