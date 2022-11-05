ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Von Maur opens 'brand new, beautiful' Jordan Creek location in West Des Moines

By Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

Nearly 100 people gathered at the west end of Jordan Creek Town Center in anticipation of department store Von Maur's grand opening Saturday morning . They peered through the slotted metal gate to see designer shoes in perfect rows and pristine cosmetics counters of makeup and perfume ready to be tested.

"Are you ready to see a brand new, beautiful store?" Jim von Maur, the store's CEO, asked the buzzing crowd.

The youngest generation of the von Mauer clan, five-year old-Vivienne Kriegel, cut the red ribbon extending across the entrance with a pair scissors almost as tall she is. She quickly backed away as the crowd of eager shoppers filed into the new store to receive complimentary treats.

"I get roses and chocolates!," Lori Bauer, a 62-year-old loyal Von Maur shopper, exclaimed. "I don't even get that at home."

More: As Von Maur moves to Jordan Creek, CEO says leaving Valley West is disappointing

The opening events were bittersweet for Jim von Maur , who still has a soft spot for the store's old location at Valley West Mall, which officially closed its doors on Oct. 31.

"It's such a warm welcome that we're getting at our new location," he said. "We know our customers were used to going to Valley West but I think they're going to really love our new look and all the new amenities that we have."

The 140,000 square-foot space underwent a $25 million renovation ahead of the grand opening Saturday. The new store features the former location's classic grand piano, along with additions such as a home-interior buildout section, a rebranded toy section and a group fitting room for bridal parties. The opening day celebrations featured a DJ, gifts with purchases, balloon animals and spray-on tattoo artists for children, and a gumball machine dispensing gumballs that offered customers chances to win between $50 to $500 gift cards.

Cam Hoffman, 23, came to the grand opening with her friend Cianna Chanel, 19, to explore the new location's upgraded look and expanded options.

"This is our first time we've been out to this one and it is incredible," Hoffman said. "It's way bigger than the other one, the set up is really smooth and easy."

More: 8 things to see at the new Von Maur store at Jordan Creek Town Center

As the line for the gift-card supplying gumball machine wrapped around the women's clothing section on the first floor, other shoppers perused the expanded cosmetics counters and men's sections.

Urbandale residents Maggie and Paul Bundy said they brought their six-month-old baby to the grand opening Saturday in the hopes of getting a jumpstart on their Christmas season shopping.

"It's the perfect timing to open a store," Paul Bundy said, standing amid holiday decorations in the new location's home interior section.

The stores escalators were consistently full of customers throughout the morning, rushing to fill out their names for a raffle's prizes or checking out the store's new live wall or one of its glittering chandeliers.

"It's been awesome so far," 68-year-old Runnells resident Debbie Stewart said after winning a $50 gift card, "How could it not get any better?"

More: Take a tour through the new Von Maur at Jordan Creek Town Center

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3 .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Von Maur opens 'brand new, beautiful' Jordan Creek location in West Des Moines

