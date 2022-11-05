Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter's Fiancee Melanie Martin Speaks out After Singer's Death at 34
Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter's fiancee, released a statement following his tragic death at 34. Initial reports indicate that Carter was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 without foul play suspected. In addition to singing "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" and "I Want Candy," he also appeared on Lizzie McGuire and The House of Carters and competed on Dancing With the Stars. In 2018, he released his fifth and final album, LOVE. In a statement to the Associated Press, Martin asked for privacy and said, "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid Death
Neighbors of singer and actor Aaron Carter, who died Saturday at the age of 34, heard “screaming” and “yelling” coming from the house as Carter was found, according to multiple reports.
Late Rapper Aaron Carter Is Survived by 1 Son With Ex Melanie Martin: Meet His Son Prince
Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
Angel Carter Breaks Silence After Twin Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘I Promise to Cherish’ Our Memories
A lasting sibling bond. Angel Carter, the twin sister of Aaron Carter, has broken her silence after his unexpected death on Saturday, November 5. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” Angel, 34, captioned an Instagram post hours after his death, sharing throwback family photos. “My funny, sweet Aaron, […]
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Aaron Carter Had Run in With Police Days Before Untimely Death
Aaron Carter was arrested for DUI on Tuesday following a call from his on-off girlfriend Melanie Martin, though he was later cleared before his reported death on Nov. 5, aged 34. Around 10.45 am, police were called about a driver weaving through traffic suspected of driving under the influence in Antelope Valley, according to TMZ. During field sobriety tests, authorities found the star not to be intoxicated. After locking his keys inside the RV, photos showed the singer climbing into the vehicle via the roof hatch to retrieve them.
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked...
Aaron Carter's Ex Sends Message to Singer After His Death
Aaron Carter's ex-girlfriend, tattoo artist Lina Valentina, is sharing her happy memories with the singer in light of his death on Saturday. Valentina, 32, shared several intimate videos on her Instagram Story over the weekend, along with a heartbreaking tribute. Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, California home Saturday. He was 34.
Nick Carter and Brother Aaron Carter’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: Tour Buddies, Estrangement and More
Prior to Aaron Carter’s death, he had an estranged bond with sibling Nick Carter. “My brother and I have always had an up and down relationship,” the “I Want Candy” performer, who died in November 2022, exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2017. “We’re brothers — what do you expect? We both do the same thing too, […]
Authorities found inhalants and pills near Aaron Carter's body, sources said. The singer had previously discussed his struggles with huffing.
In a 2019 episode of "The Doctors," Carter discussed his past addiction to huffing after his sister introduced him. A cause of death is pending.
Aaron Carter Dies; Singer and Reality Star Was 34
Sad news out of Hollywood as it has been revealed that Aaron Carter has died. According to TMZ, the singer and reality star was found dead at his house in Lancaster, California. He was 34 years old. Police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call that reported a...
Aaron Carter Wanted to Help Ye Before He Died
Just a few days before Aaron Carter died, he made an appearance on the No Jumper podcast, sharing updates on his life as well as his opinions, particularly what he thought about the controversy surrounding Kanye West. “I’ve been on the fence about Kanye for a minute,” Cater told podcast...
Aaron Carter Was In The Process of Starting A New 'Chapter' Weeks Before Tragic Death [DETAILS]
Aaron Carter's body was discovered in his bathtub on November 5. He was apparently preparing to change his life a week following his untimely death and the police encounter he had just days before the tragedy. Aaron Carter's Last Months Before Death. In September, the former child star claimed that...
Pop singer, Central Florida native Aaron Carter dead at 34
Pop singer Aaron Carter has passed away at the age of 34. Known for his childhood hits like "Aaron's Party" and "I Want Candy," Carter was born in Tampa and spent his early life there before finding fame as a pre-teen after opening for the Backstreet Boys. Carter's older brother Nick was one of the members of the wildly successful boy band formed in Orlando.
