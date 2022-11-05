PRINCETON, N.J. – The University of Iowa rowing team finished its third and final event of its fall season at the Princeton Chase on Lake Carnegie. The Hawkeyes raced three separate eights in the women’s open. The varsity A boat placed 11th, beating out the A boats of last year’s 13th ranked Rutgers and 16th ranked Duke. Iowa’s varsity B and C squads came in 19th and 27th, respectively.

