saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices
Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
hawkeyesports.com
VB Notebook: at No. 4 Nebraska, vs. Rutgers
OPPONENT Iowa (7-18, 1-13) vs. Nebraska (21-2, 13-1) LOCATION Lincoln, Neb. (Devaney Center) OPPONENT Iowa (7-18, 1-13) vs. Rutgers (8-18, 2-12) LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Xtream Arena) DATE Sunday, Nov. 13. FIRST SERVE 2 p.m. (CT) The Setting. University of Iowa volleyball travels to Lincoln, Nebraska, to take on the...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Is Indianapolis the Dream?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. My what a difference a few weeks can make. Just over two short weeks ago,...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit includes 1 B1G star among list of top performers from Week 10
Kirk Herbstreit’s top-performing players from Week 10 included Kaleb Johnson, Iowa’s freshman running back, for his outstanding game this last weekend against Purdue. Johnson was one of eight players or units honored by Herbstreit:. Johnson marched on the Boilermakers for 200 yards on 22 carries with an average...
hawkeyesports.com
No. 4/6 Hawkeyes Surpass Jaguars In Season Opener
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The nationally-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Southern University, 87-34, in its regular season opener on Monday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. All-American Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes, finishing with a team-high 20 points and nine rebounds in 20 minutes of action. Fifth-year Monika Czinano...
hawkeyesports.com
Johnson Earns Double B1G Weekly Honor
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa true freshman running back Kaleb Johnson has been named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week following his performance in the Hawkeyes’ 24-3 win at Purdue on Nov. 5. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Beat Bethune-Cookman, 89-58.
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team opened the regular season with a, 89-58, victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. 14 of 15 players on the Iowa roster checked into the game against the Wildcats. Junior Tony Perkins led the way...
Iowa opens season with easy win over Bethune-Cookman
Tony Perkins had 16 points and five assists, Kris Murray scored 14 points and Filip Rebraca notched a double-double of
hawkeyesports.com
LaPorta Named Mackey Award Semifinalist
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior tight end Sam LaPorta has been named a 2022 John Mackey Award semifinalist. Presented annually by the Friends of John Mackey, the award goes to the nation’s most outstanding tight end. LaPorta is one of nine semifinalists and one of three in the Big Ten.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Selected to 27th NCAA Tournament
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The ninth-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team received an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament, it was announced during Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show. It is the program’s 27th NCAA appearance all-time. The Hawkeyes (11-7) will travel to Evanston, Illinois, to face Virginia...
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Caps Off Fall Season at Princeton Chase
PRINCETON, N.J. – The University of Iowa rowing team finished its third and final event of its fall season at the Princeton Chase on Lake Carnegie. The Hawkeyes raced three separate eights in the women’s open. The varsity A boat placed 11th, beating out the A boats of last year’s 13th ranked Rutgers and 16th ranked Duke. Iowa’s varsity B and C squads came in 19th and 27th, respectively.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Ava Jones still plans to play for Iowa
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas prep star who was critically injured in a crash four months ago has announced her plans for after high school. Ava Jones, a star basketball player from Nickerson, says she will sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Iowa. She made […]
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Community School...
Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour
It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. According to the...
kiwaradio.com
More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe
Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
kiwaradio.com
Send-Off Ceremony Held Sunday For Iowa Guard Soldiers Headed To Poland For A Year
Mason City, Iowa — About 160 Iowa National Guard soldiers have begun their year-long deployment to support U.S. and NATO operations in Poland. The soldiers are from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company, based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed the soldiers during a send-off ceremony Sunday in Mason City.
Daily Iowan
UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change
After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
