ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man reported missing in Covina

COVINA, Calif. – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Jefferey Gene Woolard. He is a 42 year-old male White who was last seen on the 4900 block of Vogue Avenue in Covina, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 suspects in deadly Covina shooting plead not guilty

POMONA, Calif. – Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, each pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Their next court date was not immediately available.
COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

South Gate shooting leaves one man dead

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in South Gate. Deputies responded at 6:49 p.m. to the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard, between State Street and Long Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was...
SOUTH GATE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

At Least One Dead, Two Missing in Ontario Wash After Morning Downpours

One person has died and two people remain missing after reports of six people washed downstream in an Ontario wash. Fire-rescue personnel rescued three people from a river wash and continued to search for at least two others in the water after a morning a rain throughout Southern California. One...
ONTARIO, CA
signalscv.com

32-year-old SCV woman reported missing

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Six people swept away in Cucamonga wash; three rescued out of wash

Ontario Fire Department crews are working to rescue three people out of a wash located on the 1200 block of E. 4th Street. At least six people were swept downstream by a current. Firefighters managed to rescue three of the six people that were swept away. Unfortunately, one person was found deceased in the water while two remain missing, Ontario FD announced. Ontario FD said this is an ongoing incident and is urging people to clear the wash for emergency personnel. This is developing news. Check back for more details.
ONTARIO, CA
signalscv.com

Sheriff’s deputy crashes off embankment on way to work

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy crashed 50 feet off an embankment on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Monday morning, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. The deputy, who was en route to work when the crash occurred, survived and was transported to the hospital...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on side of LA freeway

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A man killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge was publicly identified Monday. Jesse Villarreal was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The death was reported at...
Key News Network

Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy