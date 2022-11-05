Read full article on original website
Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
Los Angeles Man Killed In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Identified
The person who was killed in a fatal vehicle collision on the 5 Freeway early Monday morning has been identified. Miguel Guarchai Rosario, 27, from Los Angeles was killed in the fatal crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The fatal 5 Freeway crash occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Monday, ...
Man reported missing in Covina
COVINA, Calif. – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Jefferey Gene Woolard. He is a 42 year-old male White who was last seen on the 4900 block of Vogue Avenue in Covina, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
K-9 jumps into car after chase ends in Anaheim, helps officers take carjacking suspect into custody
A carjacking suspect was taken into custody in dramatic fashion after a police chase ended in Anaheim and a K-9 was deployed into the stolen vehicle, video showed.
Man arrested after allegedly fatally shooting ex-fiancé in Riverside
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-fiancé in Riverside, police said Tuesday. Riverside police were called to a home in the 11000 block of Trailrun Court Nov. 1 to check the welfare of the woman who lived there. The woman’s son told authorities she had been having issues […]
2 suspects in deadly Covina shooting plead not guilty
POMONA, Calif. – Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, each pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Their next court date was not immediately available.
South Gate shooting leaves one man dead
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in South Gate. Deputies responded at 6:49 p.m. to the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard, between State Street and Long Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was...
At Least One Dead, Two Missing in Ontario Wash After Morning Downpours
One person has died and two people remain missing after reports of six people washed downstream in an Ontario wash. Fire-rescue personnel rescued three people from a river wash and continued to search for at least two others in the water after a morning a rain throughout Southern California. One...
32-year-old SCV woman reported missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
Six people swept away in Cucamonga wash; three rescued out of wash
Ontario Fire Department crews are working to rescue three people out of a wash located on the 1200 block of E. 4th Street. At least six people were swept downstream by a current. Firefighters managed to rescue three of the six people that were swept away. Unfortunately, one person was found deceased in the water while two remain missing, Ontario FD announced. Ontario FD said this is an ongoing incident and is urging people to clear the wash for emergency personnel. This is developing news. Check back for more details.
Sheriff’s deputy crashes off embankment on way to work
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy crashed 50 feet off an embankment on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Monday morning, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. The deputy, who was en route to work when the crash occurred, survived and was transported to the hospital...
Texas woman who allegedly sold $30K jaguar cub to Riverside man charged
LOS ANGELES - A Texas woman accused of illegally selling a jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man who ended up re-selling the cub which was ultimately abandoned was indicted Tuesday. According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Trisha Denise Meyer of Houston is charged in a four-count...
Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront
San Bernardino, CA: A vehicle crashed into a Circle K storefront Monday evening taking out a wall, shattering glass and toppling displays of merchandise. At 7:29 p.m.,… Read more "Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront"
Driver Gets Plea Bargain in DUI Crash in Santa Ana
A 27-year-old man involved in a crash in Santa Ana that left one victim in critical condition pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Orange County Sheriff's investigators ask for help identifying homicide victim
Orange County sheriff’s investigators today released a rendering of an unknown homicide victim in the hopes it will spur leads in the case.
Authorities ID man killed on side of LA freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A man killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge was publicly identified Monday. Jesse Villarreal was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The death was reported at...
76-Year-Old Woman Killed In Pedestrian Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
The Irvine Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on East Yale Loop, just before the intersection at Witherspoon at about 6.15 p.m.
Off-duty San Bernardino police officer arrested for allegedly firing gun into air outside bar
An off-duty San Bernardino police officer was arrested for allegedly firing his gun into the air multiple times outside a bar while out drinking with friends.
Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant
North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway
Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga.
