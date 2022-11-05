Read full article on original website
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
Mysuncoast.com
47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest took place November 6. The event was hosted by the Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club and featured cyclists from around the country. Cyclists rode through five cycling routes ranging from 16 to 100 miles through both Manatee and Sarasota Counties. All...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota adopts new city seal
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota officially adopted a new city seal Monday, marking the end of a process that solicited nearly 200 entries. The City Commission approved the final version of the seal Monday. The new seal replaces the original which dates back to the city’s incorporation...
Longboat Observer
Country Club East home tops sales at $2.22 million
A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Jill Shelby, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16112 Kendleshire Terrace to Richard and Jenessa Dieterle, of Bradenton, for $2,215,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2002.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County opens shelter in advance of tropical storm
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has opened a safe haven shelter in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole at Freedom Elementary School, at 9515 State Road 64, Bradenton. The pet-friendly shelter is opening specifically for residents who feel their homes could be compromised due to damage from Hurricane Ian and for residents of mobile or manufactured homes.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
Sarasota is a beautiful city in Florida nestled along a section of the Gulf of Mexico. It is an incredibly picturesque city, which you'll immediately notice even from a plane. Sarasota is one of the best destinations for a seaside trip because of its white sand beaches, crystal clear water, and charming downtown area.
Longboat Observer
Sand sculptors amp up for the Crystal Classic
As if sculpted in marble instead of pristine white sand, the sensational sculptures displayed at the Siesta Key Crystal Classic — from hyper-realistic castles to mystical mermaids — wow spectators from across the region and state every winter. In November, the 12th annual event on Siesta Key Beach...
Cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues in Sarasota County as Nicole approaches
As people across the Bay Area keep a close eye on Subtropical Storm Nicole, some communities are still reeling from Hurricane Ian.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Nov. 10-16
5:30 p.m. at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail. Visit SarasotaArtMuseum.org. Sarasota Art Museum is open late and the Marcy & Michael Klein Plaza will be the scene of people moving and grooving. New Orleans jazz musician David Pruyn, who moonlights as the director of the Fabulous Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra, will bring his trumpet and ensemble to serve as guests of honor, and Bistro will remain open for light bites.
Mysuncoast.com
Nicole likely to become hurricane soon
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Recon aircraft flying into Nicole this evening found a much lower pressure at 984mb. At 10 p.m., top sustained winds were up to 70 mph and expected to climb to 75 mph by early Wednesday morning as it will be moving into an area that is favorable for some slow strengthening over the next 24 hours.
Moving Mountains and Changing Lives In North Port, Florida
Some people have the heart for giving. It doesn’t matter who has the need, or what is required, they just show up, often helping people they have never met. Such is the case with North Port’s own, Nicole Nappi who heads the non-profit Move Mountains. When Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, Nappi mobilized new and seasoned volunteers alike to provide assistance to people who lost everything. Here is her story of giving back, community-building, and leading with heart.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee, Sarasota election officials not concerned with Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Hurricane Ian making it more difficult for some voters to cast their ballots, and subtropical storm Nicole looming— Sarasota and Manatee County election officials state they’re not projecting it to deter voters from making it to the polls. “Right now we’re keeping an...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee, Sarasota schools cancel games, after-school activities this week
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has canceled all extracurricular activities at schools starting Wednesday night, in anticipation of bad weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. School officials said because gusty winds and rain bands may arrive as early as Wednesday afternoon, all extracurricular activities are...
Sarasota woman wins $1 million from Publix lottery ticket
The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that a Sarasota woman won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket.
srqmagazine.com
Miracle, The Holiday Cocktail Pop-Up Phenomenon Comes to Tamiami Tap
Miracle at The Tap is a holiday themed cocktail pop-up bar offering whimsical drinks to ring in the Christmas season. Kicking off their ninth year, Miracle is coming to Sarasota at Tamiami Tap, 711 S. Osprey Ave. From Nov. 25 - Dec. 23rd prepare to be amazed as every inch of the restaurant, including the patio, will be transformed into a winter wonderland. The Miracle concept began in 2014 in a New York bar. The fervent reception soon led industry friends from other cities and around the globe reaching out to recreate the Miracle holiday magic in their own bars.Miracle at The Tap offers ten delicious holiday cocktails presented in signature glassware and mugs. Many of the recipes were created by Jeff “Beachbum” Berry, described by Imbibe Magazine as one of the “25 Most Influential Cocktail Personalities of the Past Century”. Each drink will only be $14 and have fun names including: Christmapolitan, Yippee Ki Yay Mother F*****r, Elfing Around, Snowball Old-Fashioned, and Grandma Got Run Over by A T-Rex, just to name a few. There is also naughty or nice shot options. The festive Miracle mugs and glassware will be available for purchase at Tamiami Tap, making it the gift that keeps on giving. Proceeds from drink sales during Miracle at The Tap will go to Satchel’s Last Resort Animal Shelter and Forty Carrots Family Center. With kitschy holiday décor, professionally-developed cocktails and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to, Miracle at The Tap is sure to get even the grouchiest grinch in the holiday spirit.
Mysuncoast.com
The Coquina South boat ramp is open again
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Coquina South boat ramp has reopened. The ramp has been closed for over eight months for renovations to improve structure and docking capacity. The $1.7 million project replaced the original boat ramp on Bradenton Beach. The new ramp features a double-lane launch and includes ADA-compliant walkway access as well as concrete seawall replacement.
Mysuncoast.com
SPD working to find missing endangered adult
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are out searching for a missing, endangered adult. Jeffrey Turner, 51, of Sarasota, was last seen at about 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, walking southbound from the 400 block of Bailey Road, Sarasota. Mr. Turner is 6′1″, medium build, and approximately 200 lbs. He...
WINKNEWS.com
Rotonda and Englewood preparing for Nicole while recovering from Ian
So many areas in the Southwest Florida community are still, over a month later, devastated by Hurricane. In places like Englewood and Rotonda, debris and trash continue to lay piled up while tarps cover countless rooves. Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Nicole is moving toward Florida with conditions that could be worrisome.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sneak Peek: Check Out This New Luxury Home in Lido Shores
Lido Shores is a home gawker’s dream, dotted with modern homes in both today’s styke and the iconic midcentury style of the Sarasota School of Architecture. In fact, the neighborhood continues to be a main destination for Architecture Sarasota’s three-day annual MOD Weekend, coming up this weekend, where design lovers can stroll through iconic homes such as the Zigzag, Umbrella and Hiss Studio houses.
Pontoon boat carrying 9 people overturns in the Clearwater Pass
There was a safe removal of all nine passengers from the water after a pontoon boat overturned in Clearwater Pass.
amisun.com
Bradenton Beach bust yields funny money, meth
BRADENTON BEACH – Police officers Eric Hill and Charles Marose got more than they bargained for when they responded to a burglary call on Nov. 5. At 4:30 p.m., the officers were dispatched to 1202 Gulf Drive N. where they met the property manager, who said the house was being occupied despite the fact it hadn’t been booked for rent and nobody had permission to be in the home at the time.
