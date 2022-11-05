Miracle at The Tap is a holiday themed cocktail pop-up bar offering whimsical drinks to ring in the Christmas season. Kicking off their ninth year, Miracle is coming to Sarasota at Tamiami Tap, 711 S. Osprey Ave. From Nov. 25 - Dec. 23rd prepare to be amazed as every inch of the restaurant, including the patio, will be transformed into a winter wonderland. The Miracle concept began in 2014 in a New York bar. The fervent reception soon led industry friends from other cities and around the globe reaching out to recreate the Miracle holiday magic in their own bars.Miracle at The Tap offers ten delicious holiday cocktails presented in signature glassware and mugs. Many of the recipes were created by Jeff “Beachbum” Berry, described by Imbibe Magazine as one of the “25 Most Influential Cocktail Personalities of the Past Century”. Each drink will only be $14 and have fun names including: Christmapolitan, Yippee Ki Yay Mother F*****r, Elfing Around, Snowball Old-Fashioned, and Grandma Got Run Over by A T-Rex, just to name a few. There is also naughty or nice shot options. The festive Miracle mugs and glassware will be available for purchase at Tamiami Tap, making it the gift that keeps on giving. Proceeds from drink sales during Miracle at The Tap will go to Satchel’s Last Resort Animal Shelter and Forty Carrots Family Center. With kitschy holiday décor, professionally-developed cocktails and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to, Miracle at The Tap is sure to get even the grouchiest grinch in the holiday spirit.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO