Invincible Iron Man Trailer Released by Marvel
A trailer released by Marvel Comics is celebrating a new era of Iron Man comics. The Armored Avenger is getting a new creative team in writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers). Together they are relaunching The Invincible Iron Man, which will feature familiar foes like Living Laser and new rivals like the X-Men villain Feilong. Iron Man's 60th anniversary kicks off in 2023, so there's no better time to follow Tony Stark's exploits than now. A trailer for December's Invincible Iron Man #1 showcases never-before-seen artwork from Frigeri, along with Tony Stark hitting rock bottom.
A New The Flash Movie Trailer Release Will Reportedly Take a While
The Flash is getting a trailer way later than anyone expected. A new report from One Take News says that the DC Comics film won't be debuting that clip until 2023. Now, that's a huge blow to anyone wanting to see what Ezra Miller is going to bring to Barry Allen on-film this time. But, it probably should have been expected with the extensive production delays and the actor's own legal troubles effectively putting the project's rollout in limbo. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been a champion of the project as he tries to find some kind of foothold for his DC Comics division. Recently, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to lead the DCU, but there are still a lot of questions that remain when it comes to the future of the brand's output. For now, there is still some fan optimism that the movie will match up with expectations.
Secret Invasion Has Already Replaced Prominent Marvel Heroes as Skrulls
Another Secret Invasion is overtaking the Marvel Universe. The first Secret Invasion event took place between 2008 and 2009, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes had to fight back a Skrull invasion of Earth. Marvel Studios is adapting Secret Invasion into a Disney+ limited series, and Marvel Comics is also revisiting it as well. Writer Ryan North and artist Francesco Mobili are collaborating on a new Secret Invasion miniseries, featuring Nick Fury and Maria Hill as its main characters. Since Skrulls can shapeshift, they can take on the appearance of any hero or villain they like. The first issue of Secret Invasion concludes with several Marvel heroes having already been replaced by Skrulls.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals How Hugh Jackman Returned as Wolverine for Deadpool 3
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is delivering on some long-awaited elements in the next few years, and none have fans hyped up quite like Deadpool 3. The threequel, which will bring Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth over into the MCU, will also bring along Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, a reveal that absolutely gobsmacked fans when it was announced earlier this fall. While a lot of details are still unknown about Deadpool 3, the very idea of seeing Reynolds and Jackman on a screen together again has fans downright delighted — and according to Reynolds, it came about in an unexpected way.
Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Addresses Ryan Coogler Directing Black Panther 3 or Avengers: Secret Wars
Kevin Feige actually addressed all the speculation surrounding Ryan Coogler directing Avengers: Secret Wars or Black Panther 3 after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In an interview with Variety, the executive basically told fans to wait and see on the Marvel sequel, and offered no indication they've even thought about who will direct Secret Wars. Actually, the director said the same thing to Comicbook.com when we sat down with him after the press conference for Wakanda Forever. Just like then, Coogler said, "That's crazy," and left it at that. Fans have been antsy surrounding the crowning movie of The Multiverse Saga and the speculation surrounding the director will not die down anytime soon. Check out Feige's full comments down below for more.
Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aquarius
Fairy Tail is gearing up to return to the world of an anime with an official adaptation for its sequel series, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for this new series by magically summoning Aquarius to life! As the main hero of the series, Lucy Heartfilia ended up taking on all sorts of tough opponents and major fights over the course of her adventures together with Natsu Dragneel and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy was able to keep up with these challenges thanks to the help of her various Spirits that all had distinct personalities and approached their time with Lucy in different ways.
James Gunn Breaks Silence on Saving Legends of Tomorrow and Releasing the Ayer Cut
It was recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the struggling DC Films. Of course, Gunn has already helmed The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC, so fans are excited to see what he will do for the company now that he has an even bigger role. Gunn is pretty active on Twitter, so it's no surprise that DC fans are also hitting him up with requests and suggestions about the direction of DC. The director addressed some of the ideas on the site, including saving Legends of Tomorrow after it was canceled and releasing the "Ayer Cut" of David Ayer's Suicide Squad.
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover
Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Reveals Surprising Live Action Additions
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is arguably the most successful spin-off to emerge from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the manga not only receiving an anime adaptation but a live-action television series to boot. The live-action show is set to release two new episodes later this year, and while it isn't surprising that Kishibe Rohan is gaining popularity, what might come as a surprise to Joestar fans is that one of the new episodes will be translating a tale that only recently hit the pages of Hirohiko Araki's spin-off manga.
Marvel's Kevin Feige Calls Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "The Most Important Movie We've Ever Made"
How do you make a sequel to Black Panther without Chadwick Boseman? That was the question facing Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and returning writer-director Ryan Coogler, confronted by the unimaginable task of rewriting and reworking Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without leading man Boseman. The actor, who died before the start of production, privately battled colon cancer until his death at the age of 43 in August 2020. Moving forward, Coogler and his cast — among them Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett — poured their real grief into Wakanda Forever, which sees the kingdom of Wakanda mourning Boseman's King T'Challa in the wake of his death.
Attack on Titan Cosplay Gets Mikasa Ready for Her Wedding
Attack on Titan will be coming back very soon to round out the final slate of episodes for the series overall, and one awesome cosplay has given Mikasa Ackerman the happy ending she deserves by getting her ready for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the anime bhas been running for the last couple of years as fans have seen all kinds of twists and turns in the form of who actually is the "real" threat to the rest of the world. Caught in the middle of all of this is Mikasa, as she tries her best to really figure out why Eren is doing what he's doing in the finale.
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
The Witcher Henry Cavill Petition From Angry Fans Nears 200,000 Signatures
Following the conclusion of Season 3 next summer, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Replacing Henry Cavill in Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, this news hasn't sat well with many fans, and not because of the appointment of Hemsworth, but because of how much the show stands to lose with Cavill leaving. Many agree that Cavill is the best part of the show, and not just because he's the most talented actor on the set, but because his passion for the character and the series bleeds through his performance. He's the perfect Geralt, and fans aren't happy he's leaving the role behind.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Countdown Teases Incoming Update
The John Wick films mark the rare example of a franchise that only grows more popular with each subsequent chapter, with the film's official social media accounts posting a clip of an hourglass today that teases an exciting update for John Wick: Chapter 4. The cryptic tease is sure to have fans speculating about what this hourglass could mean, and since we've yet to get an official look trailer for the project, some fans are sure to hope this means a trailer is imminent. What we do know is that this past summer saw the film launch an official texting program to deliver fans the latest updates, which you can join by sending a text to 310-564-8005. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Says Namor Was Always Planned as the Antagonist
The fact that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exists at all is something of a moviemaking miracle. Not only did the film have the tall task of living up to the expectations set by its Oscar-winning predecessor, but it also had to deal with the sudden and tragic loss of its leading star, Chadwick Boseman. Director Ryan Coogler, who was a close friend of Boseman's, opted to come back and tell a story that would honor the late icon, while also moving the journey of Wakanda forward. That obviously meant making a ton of changes to the sequel's original concept, which was meant to feature Boseman's T'Challa front and center.
Marvel Teases Big Change to Wolverine In New Preview
Ahead of the publication of Wolverine #27 this week, Marvel Comics has released an all-new preview of the issue that teases some major changes to Logan and his personality. As teased at the end of last month's issue, Wolverine isn't in a great spot and had a host of Marvel supervillains bidding on his body parts, with Dark Beast hoping to place a bid on being the person that gets to kill him. With this new preview we see Wolverine #27 begins with the implication that someone definitely won that auction and killed him, leading to his rebirth back on Krakoa...with a change.
HBO Max Will Soon Stream Two of Discovery+'s Biggest Shows
Before HBO Max and Discovery+ are combined into one streaming service, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has been testing the waters for how much interest there is on the former for content from the later. Previously they did this by adding shows from The Magnolia Network, a Discovery-owned cable network, and now they're about to add popular shows directly from Discovery+. According to a new press release from the company, seasons five and six of Property Brothers: Forever Home, in addition to a curated collection of Chopped holiday programs, will be available to stream on HBO Max starting tomorrow, Wednesday, November 9th.
DC Introduces 13 New Golden Age Legacy Characters
At the end of Flashpoint Beyond, DC fans got an interesting tease about "The Thirteen", a group of characters that had been held outside of the time stream and, as the Time Masters discovered, had been reintegrated into DC history — particularly the Golden Age in the 1940s. It's an intriguing list: The Golden Age Mr. Miracle, Betsy Ross, Molly Pitcher, Ladybug, Salem the Witch Girl, Cherry Bomb, John Henry Jr., The Golden Age Red Lantern, Judy Garrick, The Harlequin's Son, The Golden Age Aquaman, Quiz Kid, and The Golden Age Legionnaire.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ticket Sales Behind Doctor Strange 2
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever take the crown for Marvel's biggest blockbuster of the year? Box office projections have the Marvel Studios sequel tracking for a domestic opening weekend of $175-185 million and a massive global opening haul of upwards of $335-365 million — the third-biggest pandemic era debut, behind only Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home ($568m) last December and this summer's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($429m). Deadline reports Black Panther 2 has sold $45 million in advanced tickets so far through its first weekend, 40% ahead of July's Thor: Love and Thunder but 20% behind May's Doctor Strange 2 at the same point in time.
