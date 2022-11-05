Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Los Angeles Airbnb RulesDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
You Need To Try These New Restaurants Opening Up In Los AngelesDayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
Related
14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border
RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
Authorities identify big rig driver involved in low-speed chase on 5 Freeway
Authorities have identified the driver of a big rig that led deputies on a slow-speed chase that ended in the Santa Clarita Valley with the truck consumed by flames on Thursday. At about 12:30 p.m., deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 15800 block of Edgewood Way in Frazier Park for […]
Car Catches Fire, One Person Injured In Parkway Crash
BARNEGAT – One driver was ejected from their car, which then caught fire, as the result of a two-car crash on the Garden State Parkway Wednesday night, state police said. The crash occurred on November 2 around 4:06 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the parkway near mile post 68.2, State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
2urbangirls.com
Southern California braces for three days of rain, snow
LOS ANGELES – A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
2urbangirls.com
Louisiana mayor, up for reelection, dies in Election Day crash
MELVILLE, La. – A Louisiana mayor up for reelection was killed today in a vehicle crash. Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a vehicle crash on Tuesday. Hendrix, 84, was a longtime St. Landry Parish educator and was first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, winning 70% of the vote. She previously served on the town’s board of alderman, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
activenorcal.com
BREAKING: Snowstorm Has Arrived in Mount Shasta and it’s Coming Down HARD
Remember, remember the first of November. Those will hopefully be our words in a few months when we see a record start to the winter, beginning on November 1, 2022, in Siskiyou County. The early-season snowstorm arrived this morning and is starting with a fury near Mount Shasta. The Siskiyou...
2urbangirls.com
Gambling, dialysis regulations, High-Income Tax on statewide ballot
LOS ANGELES – Among the statewide ballot measures being decided by voters Tuesday are two aimed at expanding gambling in California, with both proposals facing significant opposition. Proposition 26 on Tuesday’s ballot would allow tribal casinos in the state to offer on-site sports betting, which would also be permitted...
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
Comments / 0