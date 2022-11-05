Read full article on original website
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
50 Cent Agrees To Building Houston School With Kanye West — But Only After He ‘Cools Off’
50 Cent has once again responded in his back and forth with Kanye West, saying he wouldn’t be opposed to working with his embattled former rival. The two spent Thursday afternoon (October 27) engaged in a playful back and forth, sparked by Ye’s first post since returning to Instagram.
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Madonna Suggests Cardi Isn’t Grateful of Her Impact
UPDATE (Oct. 23):. Cardi B has revealed that she has settled her beef with Madonna. The Grammy award-winning rapper jumped on Instagram Live this afternoon to confirm that she and Madge had a "beautiful conversation" and that they have settled their differences. "I'm glad that I had a conversation with...
Cardi B Pays Tribute to Takeoff With 'Family' Video
The "WAP" rapper shared a video on Twitter that featured her husband, Offset, and the late Takeoff.
‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women
Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”
Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...
Alleged Witness To Takeoff’s Fatal Shooting Says Rapper Was Trying To Mediate Argument In Last Moments
An alleged bystander who was present at the Houston bowling alley where Takeoff was fatally shot said the rapper and Quavo were trying to “be the mediator” before gunfire rang out, RadarOnline.com has learned. The woman, who refused to identify herself, called in for a short interview with YouTube host Storm Monroe. She confirmed RadarOnline.com’s report that the shooting that went down was NOT over a game of dice.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Monday, Takeoff and Quavo were hanging out at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. Sources told us that the Migos rapper stepped outside the venue around...
Did Takeoff Have a Wife or Kids?
Did Migos rapper Takeoff leave behind a wife or kids when he died? Here's what we know about the artist's relationships.
Young Thug Reacts To Takeoff’s Death From Jail
Young Thug pays his respect to Takeoff. It’s been over a week since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was only 28 when he was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. As the hip-hop community mourns his loss, one of Atlanta’s most prominent...
Jas Prince Speaks Out Following Takeoff’s Death
Jas Prince sends his condolences to Quavo following Takeoff’s death. Fans continue to mourn the loss of Takeoff, who was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Houston. The rapper died at 28 but still, the amount of confirmed information surrounding the scenario is limited. However, Internet sleuths have put together the pieces to come up with concrete theories surrounding what led to Takeoff’s death.
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie
Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Lil Baby Hilariously Learns GloRilla’s Signature Dance
The behind the scenes moment immediately went viral. Lil Baby is everywhere these days. Since dropping his third studio album It’s Only Me earlier this month, the ATL native has been pulling all the stops to promote the critically acclaimed body of work. Over the weekend, the “Heyy” rapper performed at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Homecoming Concert, among other heavy hitting artists, including Chloe Bailey, Nardo Wick and GloRilla.
Alabama Rapper Rich Boy Has Been Charged With Multiple Counts of Domestic Violence
The hip hop community has been shocked as of late by the recent occurrences in Alabama rapper Rich Boy's life. The artist, who rose to fame back in 2006 thanks to his hit track "Throw Some D’s," remained a local favorite for years with thousands of followers on social media.
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
Graphic Footage Shows Heated Exchange and Person Of Interest in Moments Leading to Takeoff’s Death
New graphic footage shows the heated exchange that led to rapper Takeoff being fatally shot in Houston. Video also shows someone with a firearm that police have named as a person of interest. Eyewitness video taken at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday shows the moment Migos member Quavo in a...
A Waffle House accident and Kanye gets the boot
It appears Kanye West is trying to find another company to take on his Yeezy shoes. The disgraced rapper showed up uninvited to Skechers headquarters in California yesterday morning, and was quickly escorted away from the building. This comes a day after Adidas cut ties with Kanye over his recent anti-semitic comments. Skechers, which was founded and is run by a Jewish family, released a statement saying Kanye "arrived unannounced" and the company "has no intention" of working with him.
