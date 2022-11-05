LSU Knocks Off Alabama in OT, Ends Crimson Tide's Playoff Hopes

Alabama couldn't overcome a slow start by the offense and a worn-out defense in the second half as the Tigers hand the Crimson Tide its second loss of the season.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU wasn’t going to let Alabama get the ball one more time.

After the Crimson Tide scored on its opening possession of overtime, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels scored on the first play for the Tigers, and Brian Kelly had a choice to make. He could kick the extra point to go to a second overtime, or go for two and end the game right then and there.

Kelly opted for the high-risk, high-reward decision and went for two. He was rewarded with a win over Alabama in his first try as the Tiger head coach as LSU upset Alabama 32-31.

The defenses battled back-and-forth in the first half for a 7-6 LSU lead at the break. Alabama easily drove down the field on its opening possession, but quarterback Bryce Young threw an interception in the end zone that gave the Tigers the ball at the 20 and completely swung the momentum in LSU's favor. The next three drives were three-and-outs for the Crimson Tide.

However, in the second half, neither team could get a stop. When the Alabama offense finally got going, the Crimson Tide let LSU answer with a score each time Alabama scored.

Alabama opened the half with a 15-play drive that took almost seven minutes, but had to settle for a field goal that gave Alabama it's first lead at 9-6. The defense then gave up an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to the Tigers.

In the fourth quarter, Young displayed one of his magical plays that resulted in a 41-yard touchdown to Ja'Corey Brooks and a 21-17 lead for Alabama. Immediately following, the defense let LSU go 75 yards in seven plays and less than three minutes to retake the lead at 24-21. And in overtime, Alabama scored first on Roydell Williams' second touchdown of the night, and then Daniels scored on the first play for LSU.

Alabama falls to 7-2 (4-2 SEC) and no longer controls its own destiny in the SEC or the College Football Playoff.

How it Happened

(most recent updates at the top)

Overtime

FINAL: LSU 32, Alabama 31

The two-point conversion is good, Jayden Daniels pass to Mason Taylor, and LSU wins. Fans immediate rush the field.

TOUCHDOWN: Jayden Daniels scores on the first play of OT for LSU. Tigers set up to go for two, and Alabama takes a timeout.

LSU will now get the ball at the 25. The Tigers have to score at least seven points to keep the game going.

TOUCHDOWN: Roydell Williams rushes it through the Tiger defense for his second touchdown of the game. Reichard's PAT is good. Alabama 31, LSU 24 OT

Roydell Williams runs it down inside the one to set up third down.

After review, the play stands. First down Alabama.

The play is under review. If the ball was tipped by LSU, it will not be pass interference and instead fourth down.

LSU is called for pass interference on third down. Alabama will get the ball at the two.

3rd-and-4 from the 6 upcoming.

Bryce Young scrambles for a first down to the LSU 12.

Alabama will start the first overtime period at the 25-yard line.

LSU won the toss before overtime and decided to go on defense first.

This will be Alabama's first overtime game since the Iron Bowl last season.

Fourth Quarter

END OF REGULATION: Alabama 24, LSU 24

Reichard's kickoff is a touchback, and LSU will just take a knee to head to overtime.

FIELD GOAL: Will Reichard is money with the 46-yard kick to tie up the game. Alabama 24, LSU 24, 0:21 4Q

Incomplete pass intended for Books on third down. Alabama will send out the field goal unit.

Two straight incompletions set up 3rd-and-10 from the 28 with 31 seconds left.

Young connects with JoJo Earle down to the LSU 28 for a first down, 0:37 left.

Young finds Burton on third down into LSU territory. Alabama is at the LSU 43 with 0:59 left.

A short pass to Brooks sets up 3rd-and-8 from the Alabama 42.

The drive starts with a 15-yard completion to Latu.

Alabama will start at the 25 after the touchback with 1:47 to go, trailing by three.

TOUCHDOWN: Jayden Daniels finds Mason Taylor for the 7-yard touchdown. PAT is good. LSU 24, Alabama 21, 1:47 4Q

Third straight time the Tigers have responded to an Alabama scoring drive. LSU marches down the field in 2:57 for seven plays and 75 yards capped by Taylor's touchdown.

LSU rushes it right up the middle on 3rd-and-7. Alabama misses a tackles that allows the Tigers to get down to the 7 for first-and-goal.

Brian Branch is called for pass interference on first down. LSU gets a first down to the Alabama 24.

Alabama brings the pressure on third down, and Jayden Daniels sees a hole up the middle and takes advantage of it. He runs for 31 yards to the Alabama 39 with 3:30 left.

A big third down upcoming for LSU from the 30 with just over four minutes left in the game.

LSU will start at the 25 after a touchback.

TOUCHDOWN: After a rough night, Bryce Young shows why he was the Heisman trophy winner. Young somehow escapes pressure to find a wide open Ja'Corey Brooks for a 41-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion is no good. Alabama 21, LSU 17, 4:44 4Q

6-play, 65-yard scoring drive for Alabama that took 2:09 off the clock.

No-gain and an incompletion set up 3rd-and-10 from the 41.

Another catch by Gibbs gives the Crimson Tide another first down. Alabama is now at the LSU 41.

A reception and rush by Gibbs give Alabama a first down across the 45.

LSU kicks the ball out of bounds, so Alabama will start at the 35.

FIELD GOAL: Damien Ramos' 34-yard field goal is good, and LSU once again answers an Alabama scoring drive. LSU 17, Alabama 15, 6:52 4Q

Daniels is tackled for a loss on third down. LSU is setting up for a field goal from the 14.

Daniels scrambles for a first down after the sack. First down for LSU from the Alabama 20.

DJ Dale and Chris Braswell combine for Alabama's sixth sack.

On third down, Alabama is called for two penalties. LSU accepts the pass interference on Ricks and gets a first down to the 30.

Daniels is sacked on first down, fifth sack of the game for Alabama, which ties a season high.

Malik Nabers makes a nice grab along the sideline right at the 50-yard line for an LSU first down.

LSU gets a first down out to the 28.

Tigers will start at the 17 after a return from Noah Cain out of the end zone. This is the worst starting field position for LSU in the game.

TOUCHDOWN: Roydell Williams rushes it for two yards into the end zone for Alabama's first touchdown. Crimson Tide goes for the two-point conversion and does not convert. Alabama 15, LSU 14, 12:37 4Q

Gibbs rushes on first down for a first down to the 2-yard line.

Young is sacked on third down, but LSU is called for two penalties (holding and face mask.) Alabama accepts the face mask penalty and will get a first down at the LSU 16.

Two straight incompletions set up 3rd-and-10 from the LSU 31.

Bryce Young drops one off to Gibbs, who picks up seven yards for a first down.

Huge gain for Jahmyr Gibbs on the first play of the fourth quarter. He picks up 34 yards down to the LSU 42.

Third Quarter

END OF THIRD: LSU 14, Alabama 9

A ball sails through Jermaine Burton's hands and is nearly intercepted on the final play of the third quarter. Alabama has officially gone five quarters without a touchdown dating back to the Mississippi State game.

Alabama will start at the 24. There is one second on the clock in the third quarter. Alabama can run one play before the quarter expires.

Boutte drops a pass on third down, and LSU is forced to punt.

Dallas Turner gets a sack on second down. Alabama defense now has four sacks for the game.

Daniels scrambles and finds Boutte for a first down to the 32.

A false start on first down makes it four straight penalties between the two teams. 1st-and-15 LSU from the 15.

LSU is called for unnecessary roughness on the punt. It pushes the Tigers back to their own 20 to start the drive with 2:38 left in the third quarter.

The Crimson Tide goes three-and-out, with only a two-yard gain on a rush by Gibbs on first down followed by two incompletions from Young.

Alabama will start at the 25 after a touchback. The Tiger Stadium crowd is back in this game and loud after the LSU touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN: Josh Williams rushes it two yards for an LSU touchdown. Tigers retake the lead. LSU 14, Alabama 9, 3:30 3Q

Tigers respond to Alabama's long drive with a long drive of their own, except LSU actually finds the end zone. It was a 11-play, 75-yard drive that took 4:41 for the Tigers.

Eli Ricks is called for pass interference on third down. LSU first down to the 2.

A false start on LSU pushes the Tigers back to the 8 on third-and-goal.

The LSU offensive line holds up to give time for Daniels to find Kayshon Boutte over the middle for a first down to the 9.

A short gain and incomplete pass bring up a 3rd-and-7 for the Tigers. LSU calls timeout.

On third down, LSU rushes it right up the middle for a big gain of 16 yards down to the Alabama 21.

Jayden Daniels is nearly sacked on second down, but escapes all pressure from the Alabama defense and carries it to the Alabama 45.

LSU will start from the 25 after the touchback.

FIELD GOAL: Will Reichard's 38-yard field goal is good. The Crimson Tide takes the lead for the first time. Alabama 9, LSU 7, 8:11 3Q

The field goal caps a 15-play, 55-yard drive that took 6:49 off the clock to open the half

Pass intended for Latu on third down falls incomplete, and Alabama will have to settle for a field goal after the long drive.

A quick pass to Brooks goes down to the LSU 20, setting up 3rd-and-6.

Bryce Young is sacked on first down, and Tyler Steen is down on the play. Steen walks off the field under his own power after he is looked at by the medical staff. Steen is headed to the medical tent.

Young find Brooks over the middle for a first down to the LSU 24.

Williams once again converts the fourth down.

Alabama can't get the play set up in time and is forced to take a timeout.

Young connects with Jermaine Burton on third down, but it is once against just short of the first down marker. Alabama is going for it again on fourth down.

Roydell Williams crosses the line-to-gain on fourth down.

After review, McClellan is ruled short of the first-down marker. Alabama is going for it on 4th-and-inches.

After scrambling, Bryce Youngs find Jase McClellan and drops it off. McClellan does the rest and takes it 11 yards for a first down on 3rd-and-10. The play is under review.

Jahmyr Gibbs picks up 14 yards on a rush outside on the first play from scrimmage of the second half.

The kickoff goes for a touchback, and Alabama will start at the 25.

Halftime Notes

The Crimson Tide will get the ball to start the second half.

Average starting field position- LSU: own 31, Alabama: own 16

Alabama had three sacks in the first half. The season high in sacks if five (Vanderbilt.)

James Burnip averaged 51.7 yards per punt in the first half. He's averaging 41.2 on the season.

Alabama is outgaining LSU 214-135.

Alabama running backs only attempted eight rushes in the first half.

Second Quarter



HALFTIME: No. 10 LSU 7, No. 6 Alabama 6

FIELD GOAL: Will Reichard's 35-yard field goal is good. LSU 7, Alabama 6

LSU takes a timeout to ice the kicker. And another.

Young finds Gibbs for a reception, but it's two yards short of the first down marker. Alabama letting the clock run down for a field goal.

Two straight incompletions sets up 3rd-and-10.

After review, Latu still had a hand on the ball when he was out of bounds and LSU did not have clear possession. So Alabama will maintain possession and have it at the 26, 1st-and-10 with 1:20 to go in the half.

Cam Latu has a first-down reception down near the LSU 25 but fumbles on his way down. The Tigers take over at the 25. The play is being reviewed.

Young connects with Brooks for 14 yards to the LSU 40.

Gibbs with a catch over the middle for a third-down conversion of 12 yards. Alabama is nearing LSU territory with just under two minutes to go in the half.

Young finds Roydell Williams for a short gain on third down, but it's good enough for a first down.

Bramblett has his worst punt of the night, but Alabama's Kendrick Law is called for holding, so the Crimson Tide will start at the 19 after the commercial break. LSU still leads 7-3 with 3:21 to go in the second quarter.

Back-to-back TFLs by the Alabama defense force LSU to punt from its own 44. Kool-Aid McKinstry is back to receive for Alabama.

Tigers pick up 17 yards on first down.

LSU returns the kickoff out to the 24.

FIELD GOAL: Will Reichard drills a 29-yard field goal to get Alabama on the board. LSU 7, Alabama 3, 5:56 2Q

7-play, 63-yard drive for Alabama that took 3:50 off the clock

Bryce Young holds on to the ball for too long and is sacked on third down. Alabama will settle for a field goal after the big gain.

McClellan picks up six yards on first down. Gibbs loses one on second down to set up 3rd-and-5 from the 6.

A drop-off to McClellan over the middle goes for 65 yards to the LSU 11.

Alabama is once again facing third-and-long after a pass behind the line to Brooks goes for a loss.

With a touchback, Alabama will start at the 25, its best field position of the game.

TOUCHDOWN: LSU perfectly counters the blitz on second down with a screen to John Emery Jr. He takes it 30 yards to the end zone. The extra point is good. LSU 7, Alabama 0, 9:46 2Q

4-play, 49-yard drive for the Tigers

Alabama gets its third sack of the game already with a sack on first down.

A screen pass to Mason Taylor takes LSU all the way down to the Alabama 25.

LSU calls for a fair catch at the Alabama 49-yard line. Scoreless at Tiger Stadium with 11:43 to go in the second quarter.

And it is another three-and-out. Alabama can't flip the field position at all.

A short gain on first down and an incompletion set up 3rd-and-12 for Alabama. The Crimson Tide on the verge of third straight three-and-out.

Alabama runs it on first down with Gibbs, but a holding penalty on Seth McLaughlin pushes Alabama back to the 5.

LSU with another effective punt. Alabama will start at its own 10-yard line.

Daniels can't escape the pressure on third down, and Dallas Turner and Will Anderson Jr. combine for the sack. LSU will punt again.

LSU picks up a first down on the first play of the second quarter with a 14-yard gain from Daniels to Mason Taylor.

First Quarter

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Alabama 0, LSU 0



A holding on LSU wipes out a first-down run. The Tigers are pushed back to the 40.

Burnip with a 56-yard punt to put LSU at the 38 with just over a minute to go in the first quarter.

Bryce Young is pressured on third down and can't get the completion. Alabama goes three-and-out for the second straight possession with no touches to the running backs on either drive.

JC Latham is called for a false start to set up 3rd-and-15 from the six.

Alabama has targeted Ja'Corey Brooks on the first play of every drive. It was successful on the first drive, but not on the following two.

Quite an in impressive first quarter for the punters. Bramblett boots it 55 yards down to the 11-yard line.

LSU will have to punt for the third straight possession after Daniels throws a past after he'd crossed the line of scrimmage.

Daniels connects with Malik Nabers for 10 yards and a first down.

It's a 58-yard punt for James Burnip, one of his better punts of the year. LSU will start from its own 23.

Young scrambles on third down, but comes up a yard short of the first down marker. Alabama will have to punt deep in its own territory.

Two straight incompletions intended for Brooks set up 3rd-and-10. LSU takes a timeout before the third down play.

Kool-Aid McKinstry takes the fair catch at the 10-yard line. Still scoreless in Baton Rouge.

Heavy pressures on third down forces Daniels' pass to fall incomplete. Tigers will punt again.

Daniels is chased out of bounds for a loss by Henry To'oTo'o and Will Anderson Jr. To'oTo'o is credited with the sack. It sets up 3rd-and11 from the 44.

The Tigers pick up another first down and are also aided by a horse collar penalty on Dallas Turner that gives LSU the ball at the Alabama 43.

LSU picks up eight on a rush up the middle on first down, and QB Jayden Daniels connects with Josh Williams for five yards and a first down.

On second-and-goal, Young scrambles around trying to buy time and connect with JoJo Earle. He ends up throwing an interception in the end zone by Jarrick Bernard-Converse. LSU will have the ball at the 20 after the commercial break.

It is Young's fourth interception of the year and first since the Arkansas game.

Jase McClellan rushes for a first down on his first carry down to the 5-yard line to set up first-and-goal for the Crimson Tide.

On his first carry, Gibbs finds room outside and rushes for 19 yards to the LSU 15.

After a nice gain from Jahmyr Gibbs on first down, Young finds Cam Latu wide open for a big gain to the LSU 34.

Bryce Young connects with Ja'Corey Brooks over the middle for 19 yards and a first down on Alabama's first play from scrimmage.

Tuscaloosa native Jay Bramblett punts it 55 yards, but it rolls into the end zone for a touchback. Alabama will start at the 20 after the commercial break.

To'oTo'o gets redemption on third-and-15 with a tackle for loss to make it 4th-and-19. LSU is forced to punt on its opening possession.

LSU is called for holding on the next play and is pushed back into Tiger territory.

On third-and-6, Henry To'oTo'o is called for roughing the passer, and LSU will pick up a first down into Alabama territory with the penalty.

LSU's Noah Cain returns the opening kickoff from Will Reichard out to the 29-yard line, and this game is underway.

Pregame

Alabama won the toss and deferred to the second half.

Temperature is 68 degrees for kickoff.

Bryce Young, Henry To'oTo'o and Will Anderson Jr. are serving as today's captains for the Crimson Tide.

Tiger Stadium is LOUD and ready for this big game.

Kool-Aid McKinstry and Eli Ricks took the first-team snaps at cornerback. There was no sign of Terrion Arnold, who has started six games at the position.

Alabama was thin at defensive line against Mississippi State with DJ Dale, Jaheim Oatis and Justin Eboigbe all out. Eboigbe will likely miss the rest of the season, but Oatis and Dale are both fully participating in pregame warmups tonight.

Bryce Young is taking snaps from Seth McLaughlin in pregame warmups. Jalen Milroe is with Darrian Dalcourt, and Ty Simpson is with Tanner Bowles.

Tyler Harrell and Jermaine Burton are tossing the ball back and forth in warmups. Both WRs transferred in before the season. Harrell missed the first several games with injury before recording his first catch for Alabama last game against Mississippi State.

Bryce Young getting ready. Nick Saban said the bye week was beneficial in getting Young back to full health.

Oatis just did some explosive drills off the leg in warmups.

BamaCentral

Jaheim Oatis is participating in early stretches with his left leg heavily taped. The freshman DL did not play against Mississippi State.

Alabama’s first batch of specialists and receivers has taken the field for early warmups and stretches.

Nick Saban arrived for his pregame stroll about two hours before kickoff here in Death Valley.

Today's officials

Referee: Ken Williamson



Umpire: Michael Moten



Linesman: Stephen Ray



Line Judge: Mickey Branson



Back Judge: Michael Watson



Field Judge: Daniel Gautreaux



Side Judge: Eduardo Balbis



Center Judge: Joel Moenkhoff

How to Watch:

Who : Alabama at LSU

When : 6 p.m. CT, November 5

Where : Tiger Stadium

TV : ESPN

Live Stream : fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio : Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson. SiriusXM channel 81.

Series: Alabama leads, 55–26–5

Last Meeting: Alabama beat LSU 20-14 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Bryce Young completed 24-of-37 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Jameson Williams totaled 160 yards off 10 reception, including a 58-yard touchdown catch. John Metchie III came away with 73 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine catches. Brian Robinson Jr. rushed 13 times for 18 yards and a touchdown on the night.

Will Anderson Jr. led the Tide defense with a dozen tackles on the night, including eight solo stops, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup. Henry To'oTo'o tallied nine tackles and forced a fumble. Overall, linebackers Anderson Jr. (1.5), (.5) and Dallas Tuner (2), along with Phidarian Mathis (1), combined for five sacks (-29 yards) on the night.

Last time out, Alabama: The Tide bounced back from a loss to defeat Mississippi State 30-6 during homecoming.

Last time out, LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for five touchdowns – two passing and three rushing – to lead LSU past No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20, on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

