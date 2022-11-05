Read full article on original website
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
Seton Hall opens new era with visit from Monmouth
Seton Hall will start the Shaheen Holloway era Wednesday night when it hosts Monmouth in both teams’ season opener in
insidernj.com
McCartney Wins the West Orange Mayoralty
Susan McCartney has prevailed in the West Orange mayor’s race. In second, Matute-Brown (2,892). Third – Rutherford with 2,687. Krakoviak came in fourth with 2,343 votes.
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey
There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
Quick Stop in Edison looks to continue 'lucky' streak with Powerball winning ticket
A convenience store in New Jersey, which has sold several prize-winning lottery tickets, is looking to put their recent luck to the test against Monday's $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot.
Michigan Daily
Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club
Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
N.J. election results 2022: Morris County
Voters in Morris County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County
Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Shades of Autumn cruise to conclude; drum circle at Miller Branch, more in Hudson this weekend
This past month, NY Waterway began their “Shades of Autumn” cruise to celebrate the arrival of the fall season on Oct. 13. Now is your last chance to catch the boat and see the sights before the tour concludes on Sunday, Nov. 13. Shades of Autumn is a...
Rutgers wrestling returns to roots at ‘The Barn’ as Scott Goodale nears milestone
With its scarlet and black orbs hovering over the mats, the new state-of-the-art Rutgers wrestling room looks so futuristic it might as well be out of a sci-fi movie. While Spaceship Rutgers may be the current home of Scott Goodale’s program, it wasn’t always that way, and for one night, the team will move out of the confines of Jersey Mike’s Arena and compete at the College Avenue Gymnasium, where, famously, paint chips fell from the ceiling during the team’s final home match.
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2.
Disturbing images: DUI arrest after Porsche smashes parked truck in Verona, NJ
VERONA — A female driver was in trouble after crashing at high-speed into a parked pickup truck, as caught on a surveillance camera. The Sunday crash happened along Grove Avenue around 1 a.m. As seen in Nest camera footage shared by Verona police, what appears to be a Porsche...
This tiny stone cottage offers a personal-sized piece of 18th century N.J. history
An ill-timed guest recently visited the single-family home for sale at 38 E. Main St. in Flemington, just as the property was being shown to a potential buyer. “All the time I’ve lived here, I’ve never, never, never seen a snake in the house,” owner Judith McCarthy says. “But there it was in the basement, a snake! The (would-be buyer) took a picture of it and asked me, ‘Do you often get snakes here like this?’”
For 150 Bay Street artist, Art Fair 14C a unique opportunity
Lawrence Ciarallo is among the many local artists participating in Art Fair 14C this weekend at the Jersey City Armory. Earlier this week, the Hoboken resident and Bergen County-native explained the unique opportunity that brings him there.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical
A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
insidernj.com
Bergen County Democrats Sweep
Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has prevailed in Bergen, along with the countywide Democratic slate.
Rutgers defeats Columbia in season opener
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers opened up its season tonight and cruised to a 75-35 win over Columbia to move to 1-0 on the season. It was pretty much all Rutgers all night as the starting lineup featured three new players. Here is a closer at how Rutgers got it done.
N.J. election results 2022: Hunterdon County
Voters in Hunterdon County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ after their vote totals.
Jersey City firefighters respond to fire on Hoboken Avenue, Boyd Avenue
Jersey City firefighters responded to a pair of blazes over a five-hour span overnight. A Jersey City police officer was injured responding to one of the fires, on Boyd Avenue, near West Side Avenue. The single-alarm fire on Boyd occurred at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Some four and a half hours...
