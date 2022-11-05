ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transit bus crash sends four to the hospital in Fort Lauderdale, authorities say

By Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A car and a Broward County Transit Bus collided Saturday afternoon, resulting in four people being rushed to the hospital, fire rescue said.

Just before 5 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Rescue was called to the crash at Sunrise Boulevard and I-95, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephan Gollan said.

Three people aboard the bus, the driver and two adult passengers, suffered minor injures, while an adult in the car had more serious injuries, Gollan said. All four were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Portions of Sunrise Boulevard near the crash are closed off. The roadway should reopen within the hour.

This is a developing story

