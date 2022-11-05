As per the tradition of the show, the streaming giant reveals the title of the first episode of season 5 of Stranger Things on Twitter. While fans have been waiting for the details of the show, Netflix officially revealed the picture of the front page of the script. As the picture suggests, the title of the episode is ‘The Crawl.’ The name created a little confusion in the minds of fans as they tried to get the meaning out of it according to their imagination.

1 DAY AGO