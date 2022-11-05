Read full article on original website
Seton Hall opens new era with visit from Monmouth
Seton Hall will start the Shaheen Holloway era Wednesday night when it hosts Monmouth in both teams’ season opener in
Boys Basketball: Hudson Catholic’s Elijah Gertrude to take Jersey City with him to UVA
When Elijah Gertrude signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Virginia, the Hudson Catholic High School star became the latest example of a kid using athletics and academics to springboard out of Jersey City. But the Hawks’ guard doesn’t view it that way....
Devils’ Alexander Holtz still gunning for regular lineup spot: ‘I want to get back in’
As his Devils teammates draped themselves in hockey pads and red and black sweaters before their 3-2 win vs. Calgary on Tuesday, Alexander Holtz sat in the locker room wearing a completely different uniform: a designer black suit and tie. Holtz still chats with his peers on game days, but...
Rutgers redshirt tracker: These Scarlet Knights have locked in their redshirt year
With three games remaining in the 2022 season, there is a group of Rutgers players who have locked in a redshirt year. The following redshirt-eligible players have made one or less appearances this season, guaranteeing they will play four games or less barring an extremely unlikely bowl bid from the Scarlet Knights:
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
Rutgers wrestling returns to roots at ‘The Barn’ as Scott Goodale nears milestone
With its scarlet and black orbs hovering over the mats, the new state-of-the-art Rutgers wrestling room looks so futuristic it might as well be out of a sci-fi movie. While Spaceship Rutgers may be the current home of Scott Goodale’s program, it wasn’t always that way, and for one night, the team will move out of the confines of Jersey Mike’s Arena and compete at the College Avenue Gymnasium, where, famously, paint chips fell from the ceiling during the team’s final home match.
Rutgers basketball officially adds Gavin Griffiths as top-50 prospect signs NLI
Gavin Griffiths sat in the stands at a Nike EYBL event this summer, watching the action between games with his Expressions Elite AAU team, when a kid no older than 12 years old approached him, phone in hand. “Can I get a picture? I’m a huge Rutgers fan” he said,...
‘We want everybody’s best shot’: Eagles have target on their back at 8-0
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll. They improved to 8-0 last Thursday with a 29-17 win over the Houston Texans, making them the team to beat. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean, speaking on the Jim Rome Show, says they are embracing that...
Rutgers defeats Columbia in season opener
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers opened up its season tonight and cruised to a 75-35 win over Columbia to move to 1-0 on the season. It was pretty much all Rutgers all night as the starting lineup featured three new players. Here is a closer at how Rutgers got it done.
Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra
Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
The Devils are for real. And, better yet, they aren’t satisfied | Politi
The Devils captain had used the words “embarrassing” and “wasn’t pretty” and “not good enough” in the same postgame interview, and if you didn’t know any better, you would have thought you had stumbled back in time to last season, or the season before that, or the season before that, or ... well, yeah, you get the picture.
Why Devils’ Nico Hischier ‘couldn’t believe’ his game-winning goal vs. Flames went in
Nico Hischier didn’t think it would work. The Devils’ captain, desperate to break his team’s 2-2 tie with the Flames in the third period on Tuesday, zipped down the ice and used a move that he had only daydreamed about beforehand. After gaining enough momentum in the Flames’ zone, Hischier lasered a shot past Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom to give his team the 3-2 win.
insidernj.com
McCartney Wins the West Orange Mayoralty
Susan McCartney has prevailed in the West Orange mayor’s race. In second, Matute-Brown (2,892). Third – Rutherford with 2,687. Krakoviak came in fourth with 2,343 votes.
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey
There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
Michigan Daily
Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club
Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
N.J. election results 2022: Burlington County
Voters in Burlington County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. election results 2022: Camden County
Voters in Camden County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will only be listed for contested races. Winning candidates will have a ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County
Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
NJ high school mourns death of 18-year-old recent graduate
A Mercer County community has been mourning following the grim discovery of a young woman’s body in East Windsor. Police said 18-year-old Julia McDaid was found unresponsive along Bear Brook Pathway on Monday morning. Early investigation showed no signs of foul play, officers added, as reported by Patch. McDaid...
Nets name new head coach after backing off from Celtics’ Ime Udoka
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. As reported by NJ Advance Media Monday, the Nets were backing away from hiring former Celtics coach Ime Udoka due to the “blow back” owner Joe Tsai had received. The Celtics suspended Udoka, 45, for the entire 2022-23...
