First Half Analysis: Michigan State playing tough, leads No. 16 Illinois at halftime

The Spartans are half way to a big upset on the road!

Through 20 minutes, Michigan State holds a 9-7 lead on the road at No. 16 Illinois in a big road game for the Spartans.

Here's what has stood out:

Michigan State Offense

I've got to give credit to Payton Thorne. The redshirt junior threw an interception on the first play of the game — I thought it was a stupid play call by coordinator Jay Johnson given the windy conditions — but rebounded to throw for 123 yards and a touchdown while completing 12-of-17 pass attempts through two quarters. Since the interception, Thorne has had good touch on his throws, despite the windy conditions, and has led a couple nice drives for the Spartans.

Michigan State's run game is still struggling. Even adjusting for sacks, the Spartans are averaging just 3.5 yards per carry so far. The team that's able to run the ball has a huge advantage in these types of conditions. We'll see if MSU can get a little more creative with its run game to find some running lanes in the second half.

Right guard Matt Carrick, who left the Michigan game in the second half with an injury, started today's game but quickly exited due to injury. The Spartans are already without starting left tackle Jarrett Horst today, and the depth at offensive line is thin. Backup guard Brian Greene surrendered a sack in relief of Carrick. He'll need to step his game up in the final 30 minutes.

Michigan State Defense