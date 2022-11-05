Read full article on original website
Myers Park golfer breaks state record, wins championship
CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has been teeing up girls state golf championships since 1969. There have been a couple of breaks in state tournament play - the tournament was not held from 1980 to 1986 and again from 1990 to 1994 – but it has been exceptionally rare that a Charlotte-area golfer claims the individual championship.
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Charlotte man celebrates $3 million scratch-off win
RALEIGH – Carvent Webb of Charlotte tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Webb bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. When Webb arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a...
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Gaston County woman wins $310,492 jackpot
RALEIGH – Deborah Pietrucha of Mount Holly tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot. Pietrucha purchased her lucky ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $220,481.
Tropical Storm Nicole: What the Carolinas should expect, and when
CHARLOTTE — Severe Weather Center 9 is monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole as it barrels toward the east coast. Nicole formed east of the Bahamas, and its winds are expected to reach Florida by Wednesday. It made landfall in the Bahamas just after noon Wednesday, and it should track up the east coast by the end of the week.
Stanly News & Press
Whitley, Bramlett and Hunt emerge victorious for seats on Albemarle City Council
In the three races for seats on the Albemarle City Council, an incumbent won reelection while a former councilman and former Albemarle police officer also emerged victorious. District 4 Councilman Chris Whitley, who retired from Wells Fargo Bank in 2016 after 38 years in banking, won a third term on the Albemarle City Council by defeating David Morgan, a retired car dealer and former county commissioner. He received 56 percent of the vote (718) to Morgan’s 43 percent (556) in unofficial results from the Stanly County Board of Elections.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Swain County home over the weekend. Deputies responding to a call found the bodies Saturday afternoon in the Timber Estates area of the Alarka community. Emergency crews are on the scene of a wildfire in...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police Reports – Nov. 3-7, 2022
Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Aldahir Orozco Palma (W M, 20) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 781 Leonard Av, Albemarle, on 11/03/2022. Vanessa Nicole Rodriguez (W F, 36) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 781 Leonard Av, Albemarle, on 11/03/2022. James...
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Gaston County man collects $100,000 scratch-off win
RALEIGH – Mahmoud Asmar of Mount Holly took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Asmar bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Pilot Monroe on U.S. 74 and Chamber Drive in Monroe. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.
WLOS.com
Schools closed in Jackson, Cherokee as students, staff call in sick
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday was a day off from school for students in two mountain districts. Cherokee Central Schools and Jackson County Public Schools kept their doors closed after a large number of students, faculty and staff stayed home sick Thursday and Friday. The lack of adults...
North Carolina Man 'Started Hollering' After Winning $500,000 Lottery Prize
The lucky winner was at work when he learned he won the massive prize.
WFAE.org
Midterm election results in North Carolina and beyond, and what they mean for you
We take a look at election results in Mecklenburg County, in North Carolina, and around the nation. Election Day has come and gone with significant races in North Carolina up and down the ballot. We examine what voters said with their votes, the issues that tipped the scales and the...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County
TROUTMAN, N.C. — There might not have been any new billionaires after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but a lucky person in the Charlotte area won a $1 million prize by matching all five of the white balls. The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday that a lottery ticket...
WBTV
Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
Josh's Farmers Market facing issues trying to relocate after being forced to close
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — For the past 30 years, Josh's Famers Market has been a staple in Mooresville, but that tradition is now being tainted with changes forcing the farmer's market to relocate to a permanent location due to a town ordinance. Owner Josh Graham said the business first began...
Stanly News & Press
Unofficial Stanfield Election Results
In unofficial results from the Stanly County Board of Elections, James Kluttz was elected mayor of Stanfield. Unopposed, Kluttz received 95.83%, or 505 votes. There were 22 write-in votes. Greg Bratton won one Stanfield commissioner spot with 99.22%, or 509 votes, compared to four write-ins. Brent E. Holbrooks won a...
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North Carolina
A major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. Food Lion, a major grocery store chain with more than 1,100 store locations, has just opened its newest supermarket in Cleveland, North Carolina.
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch
The business owner believes the event got onto the radar of the Proud Boys because it was posted on LibsOfTikTok.
Stanly News & Press
Unofficial County Commission Election Results
In unofficial election results from the Stanly County Board of Elections, the race for county commission has been decided. Winners were: Patty Crump (at-large); Mike Barbee (District 1); Bill Lawhon (District 2); Brandon King (District 3); and Trent Hatley (District 4).
Stanly News & Press
Pfeiffer’s new PA director looks forward to expanding the program
Scott Fisher had always felt comfortable working and operating in small, rural communities. As a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Army, he was deployed to sparse areas in Afghanistan and Iraq. That was why when he learned last year that Pfeiffer University was looking for a new director for its...
