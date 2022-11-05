In the three races for seats on the Albemarle City Council, an incumbent won reelection while a former councilman and former Albemarle police officer also emerged victorious. District 4 Councilman Chris Whitley, who retired from Wells Fargo Bank in 2016 after 38 years in banking, won a third term on the Albemarle City Council by defeating David Morgan, a retired car dealer and former county commissioner. He received 56 percent of the vote (718) to Morgan’s 43 percent (556) in unofficial results from the Stanly County Board of Elections.

ALBEMARLE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO