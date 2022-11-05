ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

Myers Park golfer breaks state record, wins championship

CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has been teeing up girls state golf championships since 1969. There have been a couple of breaks in state tournament play - the tournament was not held from 1980 to 1986 and again from 1990 to 1994 – but it has been exceptionally rare that a Charlotte-area golfer claims the individual championship.
CHARLOTTE, NC
REGIONAL: Charlotte man celebrates $3 million scratch-off win

RALEIGH – Carvent Webb of Charlotte tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Webb bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. When Webb arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
REGIONAL: Gaston County woman wins $310,492 jackpot

RALEIGH – Deborah Pietrucha of Mount Holly tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot. Pietrucha purchased her lucky ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $220,481.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Whitley, Bramlett and Hunt emerge victorious for seats on Albemarle City Council

In the three races for seats on the Albemarle City Council, an incumbent won reelection while a former councilman and former Albemarle police officer also emerged victorious. District 4 Councilman Chris Whitley, who retired from Wells Fargo Bank in 2016 after 38 years in banking, won a third term on the Albemarle City Council by defeating David Morgan, a retired car dealer and former county commissioner. He received 56 percent of the vote (718) to Morgan’s 43 percent (556) in unofficial results from the Stanly County Board of Elections.
ALBEMARLE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Swain County home over the weekend. Deputies responding to a call found the bodies Saturday afternoon in the Timber Estates area of the Alarka community. Emergency crews are on the scene of a wildfire in...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
Albemarle Police Reports – Nov. 3-7, 2022

Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Aldahir Orozco Palma (W M, 20) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 781 Leonard Av, Albemarle, on 11/03/2022. Vanessa Nicole Rodriguez (W F, 36) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 781 Leonard Av, Albemarle, on 11/03/2022. James...
ALBEMARLE, NC
REGIONAL: Gaston County man collects $100,000 scratch-off win

RALEIGH – Mahmoud Asmar of Mount Holly took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Asmar bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Pilot Monroe on U.S. 74 and Chamber Drive in Monroe. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Unofficial Stanfield Election Results

In unofficial results from the Stanly County Board of Elections, James Kluttz was elected mayor of Stanfield. Unopposed, Kluttz received 95.83%, or 505 votes. There were 22 write-in votes. Greg Bratton won one Stanfield commissioner spot with 99.22%, or 509 votes, compared to four write-ins. Brent E. Holbrooks won a...
STANFIELD, NC
Unofficial County Commission Election Results

In unofficial election results from the Stanly County Board of Elections, the race for county commission has been decided. Winners were: Patty Crump (at-large); Mike Barbee (District 1); Bill Lawhon (District 2); Brandon King (District 3); and Trent Hatley (District 4).
Pfeiffer’s new PA director looks forward to expanding the program

Scott Fisher had always felt comfortable working and operating in small, rural communities. As a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Army, he was deployed to sparse areas in Afghanistan and Iraq. That was why when he learned last year that Pfeiffer University was looking for a new director for its...
ALBEMARLE, NC

