Canada identifies international students as 'ideal immigrants' but supports are lacking

The number of international students in Canada has steadily increased over the last decade, contributing approximately $22 billion to the Canadian economy, and an estimated $5.1 billion in annual revenues to Canadian universities. Pegged by the federal government as a key source of talent for the growth and sustenance of the Canadian economy, international students are sought to relieve our national demographic imbalance created by an aging population and declining birth rates. Canada’s International Education Strategy also seeks international students to address our skilled labour shortages. The question, however, is not whether international students are needed, but rather if they...
Russia orders its troops to withdraw from key Ukrainian city of Kherson

Russia has ordered its troops to retreat from the key occupied city of Kherson, Vladimir Putin’s top military officials have announced, potentially marking a major setback for the Kremlin in its nine-month war against Ukraine. Sergei Shoigu, the Kremlin’s defence minister, told troops on Wednesday to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the face of continued Ukrainian attacks.The announcement could signal one of Russia’s most significant retreats and a potential turning point in the war. Kherson, a port city in the south of Ukraine, is the only regional centre Moscow’s forces had captured and held...

