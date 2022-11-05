ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

Shepherd leads Kennesaw St. comeback, beats UT Martin, 44-27

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Xavier Shepherd accounted for five touchdowns as Kennesaw State battled back from a 10-point deficit early in the third quarter to post a 44-27 win over No. 15 UT Martin in the first-ever meeting between the schools Saturday.

Kennesaw State is now 6-0 against teams from the Ohio Valley Conference and 26-14 when playing a team for the first time.

UT Martin (5-4) trailed 17-3 midway through the second quarter, but Dresser Winn threw two touchdown passes and Zak Wallace raced 21 yards for a touchdown to put the Skyhawks in front, 24-17 at intermission.

Shepherd hit Gabriel Benyard with a 32-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-24 after three, then hit Blake Bohannon from 61-yards out to take the lead. Shepherd added his third rushing touchdown of the game and Chance Gamble picked off a Winn pass as time expired and returned it 89 yards for a touchdown.

Gamble picked off three passes and the Owls (5-4) came up with five interceptions against Winn.

