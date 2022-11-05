ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

Davidson beats Stetson in double overtime 56-48

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Dylan Sparks ran 3 yards to score for Davidson in the second overtime and the Wildcats defeated Stetson 56-48 on Saturday.

After Sparks’ score, Luke Durkin threw to Max Weaver for a two-point conversion before Stetson (3-5, 1-4 Pioneer League) failed to score on its possession.

Stetson’s Brady Meitz had a career-high six touchdown passes with his 30-yarder to Michael Carley with 54 seconds left in regulation tying the game at 41-all. Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime.

Trailing 34-31 entering the fourth quarter, Durkin hit Lucas Raber with a 24-yard TD pass and Caden Bonoffski added a 38-yard field goal.

Durkin was 7-for-12 passing for 169 yards and two scores along with an interception. Mark McCurdy rushed for 111 yards on 10 carries, including a 66-yard score. Sparks had 97 yards rushing with two touchdowns and Coy Williams 71 yards and two scores, including Davidson’s first overtime touchdown.

The Wildcats (7-2, 5-1) finished with 350 yards rushing.

Meitz was 21-of-40 passing for 379 yards. Three of his scoring tosses went to Quinton Lane.

