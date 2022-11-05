ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Williams, Marshall help NDSU run over Western Illinois 56-17

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MAYCOMB, Ill. (AP) — TaMerik Williams and TK Marshall each ran for more than 100 yards and had two touchdowns as North Dakota State routed winless-Western Illinois 56-17 on Saturday.

Williams had 120 yards rushing on 12 carries and Marshall added 118 on six carries. Marshall had the longest scoring run of the game, a 65-yarder early in the fourth quarter. North Dakota State (7-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, ran away from the start with Kobe Johnson’s 47-yard touchdown run on the Bison’s first play from scrimmage.

The Bison, who have won eight straight against Western Illinois (0-9, 0-6), finished with 454 yards rushing on 55 carries and scored seven of their eight touchdowns on the ground. They attempted just five passes and Marques Sigle scored on a 43-yard pick-6.

Clay Bruno was 21-of-36 passing for 188 yards and threw two touchdown passes and four interceptions for the Leathernecks.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5newsonline.com

Arkansas takes down North Dakota State on opening night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The #10 Arkansas basketball season opened the 2022-2023 season in the win column. The Hogs took down North Dakota State, 76-58 behind 22 points from Ricky Council. Trevon Brazile provided 21 points and twelve rebounds in his Arkansas debut. It was his first career double-double. Returning...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kvrr.com

Portland, ND man dies in crash

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A Portland, North Dakota man is dead after a crash in Traill County. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was heading east on 3rd Street Northeast seven miles southwest of Portland around 2:50 PM Tuesday. Another pickup pulling a trailer was going south on 145th Avenue Northeast. The first pickup struck the second as it drove through an intersection that doesn’t have a stop sign.
PORTLAND, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Early Season Winter Storm Expected Thursday and Friday

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – An early season winter storm is expected in the Lakes Area Thursday and Friday, likely to bring at least minor winter impacts. The National Weather Service says Impacts are expected to be mainly tied to travel conditions from accumulating snow, reduced visibility, and light icing. However, there is a chance this winter storm could bring major winter impacts to the area.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Record-high Powerball jackpot has Moorhead store, customers buzzing

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A record-breaking jackpot keeps getting bigger as no one has scored a winning Powerball number yet. Monday night’s drawing is giving people in the valley 1.9 billion reasons to try, try and try again, and it’s keeping one Moorhead convenience store busy as ever.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Mail theft in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo woman arrested for spitting on paramedics and assaulting officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 35-year-old Alissa Koval of Fargo was arrested early Sunday morning after Fargo PD say she spat on paramedics before assaulting an officer. Authorities say emergency crews responded to a disturbance call just before 5 a.m. When they arrived they found Koval, who was believed...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Owner attempts to stop city order to demolish dangerous home

FARGO (KFGO) – Dan Curtis, the owner of a Fargo home declared dangerous and ordered demolished by the city, has gone to court to challenge the order. After several years of attempts by the Inspections Department to deal with the problem, city commissioners voted on September 19 to have the house and garage at 924 5th Street South removed by November 18.
FARGO, ND
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy