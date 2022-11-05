ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons leading rusher Patterson to play against Chargers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their backfield for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers by activating running back Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve.

Saturday’s move restores Patterson to the active roster. Patterson missed four games following knee surgery and still ranks as the leading rusher in Atlanta’s balanced attack with 340 yards in four games.

The Falcons on Saturday also signed defensive lineman Jalen Dalton from the practice squad. Safety Jovante Moffatt and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil were elevated from the practice squad.

Offensive guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) was placed on injured reserve. The team released outside linebacker Quinton Bell.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Miami coach Katie Meier suspended for 1st 3 games of season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier has been suspended for the first three games of the season while the school cooperates with an NCAA probe. Meier said Sunday that she is also cooperating with the NCAA. Neither she, the school nor the NCAA has released specifics of the probe, other than Miami calling it “an enforcement matter.” The NCAA has not announced any sanctions against Miami, which means this is a self-imposed penalty by the university. “For over 30 years I have led my programs with integrity, excellence, equity and grit,” Meier said in a statement. “I have, and will continue to, collaborate transparently with the NCAA as they review an enforcement matter with the Hurricanes’ women’s basketball program. I look forward to returning to competition on November 16th with the most talented student-athletes and coaches in the country.”
The Associated Press

Walker, Panthers look to bounce back vs 1st-place Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker’s previous outing couldn’t have gone much worse. The Panthers quarterback was 3 of 10 passing for 9 yards with two interceptions and got benched with Carolina trailing 35-0 at halftime to the Cincinnati Bengals. Yet, despite Walker’s 0.0 QB rating — and with backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold considered healthy and ready to go — Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with Walker on Thursday night against the first-place Atlanta Falcons (4-5). A short week played into that decision, but Wilks said it’s also a reflection of how well Walker played in Carolina’s 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons on Oct. 30 in Atlanta. He threw for 317 yards, including a 62-yard desperation touchdown pass with 12 seconds left that tied the game at 34.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

ACC in danger of being excluded from 2nd straight playoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Clemson’s loss at Notre Dame was a severe blow to the ACC’s hopes of landing a team in the College Football Playoff. Last weekend’s 35-14 setback at three-loss Notre Dame dropped Clemson (8-1, 6-0) from the list of the nation’s unbeaten teams. The Tigers moved from No. 5 down to a season-low No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25. Suddenly the ACC is in danger of being shut out of the playoff for the second straight year. The ACC is without a top-10 team in the AP poll. Even with only three weeks remaining in the regular season, the league’s coaches believe it’s too early to count out the Tigers or other teams, including one-loss North Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Eagles, New York teams off to NFL's most surprising starts

Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll are reviving middling franchises in New York. The Seahawks are making sure the league doesn’t forget about them. The Eagles may not lose a game. This 2022 season has been filled with surprises — few bigger than the success of those teams. The Jets, Giants and Seahawks had losing records and missed the playoffs last season. They’re now finding success with rosters that lack star power, although some of their young players are on their way. For the Eagles, it’s not much of a surprise that they’re winning — they added A.J. Brown to one of the NFL’s most talented rosters and showed glimpses of their potential last season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Ben Olsen hired to coach MLS's Houston Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Ben Olsen was hired as coach of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo, two years after he left D.C. United. Olsen was hired Tuesday to replace Paulo Nagamura, who was fired on Aug. 8. Dynamo 2 coach Kenny Bundy served as senior team interim coach for the rest of the season. The Dynamo missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season, finishing 13th among 14 teams in the Western Conference with 10 wins, 18 losses and six draws. Olsen, 45, played for D.C. from 1998 to 2009 and took over as head coach in 2010. The team had 113 wins, 137 losses and 84 draws during his tenure and made the playoffs in five of the last six years. United won the U.S. Open Cup in 2013.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy