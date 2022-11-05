ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34: Did Phil Keoghan Spoil the Winners?

By Sarah Little
Only six teams remain in The Amazing Race Season 34, and host Phil Keoghan will crown one of them the winner in the finale. Every fan has their winner picks for different reasons, but we’re trying to pay close attention to the editing of the episodes to determine the champions. And we believe that what Keoghan said during episode 6 could foreshadow the winning team.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the finale of The Amazing Race Season 34.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6emt_0j0CGWY300
Phil Keoghan | Photo: CBS

Which teams are left in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34?

The final six teams racing for a million dollars in The Amazing Race Season 34 are:

  • Aubrey Ares (29) and David Hernandez (29), ballroom dancers from Los Angeles, CA
  • Derek Xiao (24) and Claire Rehfuss (25), a reality romance from Los Angeles, CA
  • Emily Bushnell (36) and Molly Sinert (36), long-lost twins from Ardmore, PA, and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, respectively
  • Luis Colon (34) and Michelle Burgos (34), a married couple from Miami, FL
  • Marcus (38) and Michael Craig (30), military brothers from Richmond Hill, GA, and Alamogordo, NM, respectively
  • Quinton Peron (29) and Mattie Lynch (27), former Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders from Pasadena, CA, and Vista, CA, respectively

Of the six pairs, Luis and Michelle and Marcus and Michael have each come in first place two times, and Derek and Claire and Emily and Molly have finished first once. Aubrey and David and Quinton and Mattie have yet to earn a win.

Phil Keoghan may have foreshadowed the winners in episode 6

In The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 6 , Phil Keoghan greeted Emily, Molly, Marcus, and Michael at the pit stop. The two teams arrived right after the other. Marcus and Michael placed fifth in the leg, while Emily and Molly got sixth place.

Phil told the four racers, “Both teams standing in front of me here have a chance of winning this Amazing Race . $1 million is waiting for one team. And there’s no reason why it can’t be one of you. No reason at all.”

Of course, at this point during filming, Keoghan had no idea who would be the winners. However, the post-production team for episode 6 might have included the host’s spirited comment to foreshadow the eventual champions. Could Emily and Molly or Marcus and Michael be the winners of The Amazing Race ?

Spoiler alert: Which three teams make it to the finale of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34?

According to The Amazing Race Season 34 spoilers , the final three teams are Derek and Claire, Luis and Michelle, and Emily and Molly.

So if we are correct to believe that Keoghan’s comments during the fifth leg were included to foreshadow the finale, perhaps Emily and Molly finish the race in first place. And we know that multiple fans would be ecstatic to see the long-lost twins win it all in the end.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until the finale to see which team comes out on top.

The Amazing Race Season 34 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

