Upstate NY’s tranquil weather ends soon: flooding rains, lake effect snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We are about to get rude awakening in Upstate New York after this long stretch of record-breaking warmth of early November. A pair of strong weather systems, one bringing heavy snow to the Midwest and another dropping heavy rain along the entire East Coast, will converge on Upstate New York this weekend. That combination could deliver flooding rain and then our first bout of lake effect snow.
Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures
Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Wind & showers move in overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After record breaking warmth across the area on Saturday, a cold front will put an end to our September-like air. Winds will ramp up a bit ahead of that cold front, with some gusts 40-45 mph for a few hours tonight, mainly in the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes. A Wind Advisory is posted for Monroe, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Yates Counties through midnight. The cold front itself will come in with a period of gusty showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. While most of this rain will be out of here by sunrise Sunday, a few showers will likely linger into the start of the day. We’ll begin to see some clearing in the sky by the afternoon, and highs will top out in the lower half of the 60s. So, while the 2nd half of the weekend won’t be nearly as warm as the first, we’ll still remain warmer than average.
Strong wind gusts in CNY could reach up to 50 mph, advisory issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service warns strong winds could cause power outages in Central New York Saturday night into Sunday morning. The weather service issued a wind advisory for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties. The advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. Sunday.
Syracuse hits 80 degrees in November - third time on record
Syracuse, N.Y. — While it may be fall, Syracuse hit 80 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday - the third time on record of the city being 80 degrees in November. At 12:54 Sunday the temperature went up to 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. This is only the third time on record that the temperature reached 80 in Syracuse in November, according to the National Weather Service. Record keeping started in 1902 according to the National Weather Service.
Weather: Record heat to subside, but a warm week overall
ITHACA, N.Y. — It feels more like September than November out there, as record-breaking heat caps off an extended spell of warm temperatures in Upstate New York. That will recede to values closer to normal as a cold front pushes in Monday night, but a second if briefer warm spell will provide mild temperatures late in the week.
Strong thunderstorm with 40 mph winds and hail hitting northern Onondaga county
Syracuse, N.Y. — A strong thunderstorm could bring 40 mile per hour winds and hail to northern Onondaga County according to the National Weather Service. The storm was spotted at 5:56 p.m. near Camillus and Baldwinsville and is expected to hang around the north end of the county until around 6:30, the National Weather Service said.
Syracuse breaks record high temperature Saturday
Update 2:23 p.m.: Temperatures reached 76 degrees by 2 p.m. Saturday, according to The National Weather Service. The previous record of 73 degrees was set in 2015. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse’s unseasonably warm weather has set a new record Saturday. By noon, The National Weather Service was reporting a...
Nearly 200 kids in Syracuse receive winter hats, coats through Operation Warm event
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been warm lately, but winter will strike before we know it. So it’s important kids are staying bundled up. Firefighters with the Syracuse Fire Department stopped by McKinley-Brighton Elementary School on Monday morning to make sure kids have the winter gear they need to stay warm. Having a warm winter […]
Enjoying the warmth? 60 years ago this week, Syracuse was digging out from a freak snow storm
Central and Upstate New York continues to bask in the warmest early November weather seen in the region’s recorded history. Average high temperatures through this weekend will continue to be in the 60s, maybe over 70 on Saturday, more than 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Firefighters respond to fire at unoccupied house on Syracuse's northside
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to a house fire in the Northside of Syracuse near the intersection of 2nd North Street and Lemoyne Avenue Tuesday after being alerted around 5 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, wood-frame house with dark smoke coming from all openings of...
A sleepless 24 hours in Central NY: 5 mobile home fires, an apartment fire, acres of woods catch fire
Central Square, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters in Oswego and Onondaga counties kept busy this weekend battling multiple outdoor fires, five mobile home fires and a fire at an apartment building. The calls were so constant that some fire departments are calling out for more people to volunteer. Many of...
Volunteer firefighters needed across CNY
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the weekend some mobile homes were destroyed in a fire in Central Square. It was just one of 22 calls firefighters there responded to from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning. Normally, they respond to three to five a day. “With that kind of call volume, it does put a […]
35 Themed Trees at Largest Christmas Wonderland in CNY to Deck the Halls
If you're looking for an artificial tree for the holidays this year, look no further than the largest Christmas Wonderland in Central New York. You might even find a gift or two for a few people on your shopping list. Take the hassle out of the holidays this year with...
cnycentral.com
Oneida County says election results delayed late Tuesday night for technical issues
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Oneida County Board of Elections says a technical issue is holding up results on election night. Those Oneida County election results are pivotal to deciding the 22nd Congressional District race in Central New York, a race that has held national attention. According to the...
cnycentral.com
Lights on the Lake returns with week of events benefiting local charities
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — The 33rd season of Wegmans Lights on the Lake will kick off Monday, November 14 with a week full of events benefiting local charities as the holiday season begins. On November 14, there will be a Charity Drive Thru as well as a Charity Doggy-Drive Thru...
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week
It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
WKTV
Food Truck Rally to be held at JFK Middle School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School will be holding a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand will be, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both will be out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
Syracuse, New York Was Rated One Of The Worst Cities For This….
Let's chat about fast food. Yeah, the places like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Popeye's, Chick-Fil-A. Is it something that you enjoy, you wish you could eat more of, think it's trash and maybe don't buy it because it's WAY too expensive nowadays?. In America, the fast food industry saw $296.6...
