ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY’s tranquil weather ends soon: flooding rains, lake effect snow possible

Syracuse, N.Y. -- We are about to get rude awakening in Upstate New York after this long stretch of record-breaking warmth of early November. A pair of strong weather systems, one bringing heavy snow to the Midwest and another dropping heavy rain along the entire East Coast, will converge on Upstate New York this weekend. That combination could deliver flooding rain and then our first bout of lake effect snow.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures

Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
UTICA, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Wind & showers move in overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After record breaking warmth across the area on Saturday, a cold front will put an end to our September-like air. Winds will ramp up a bit ahead of that cold front, with some gusts 40-45 mph for a few hours tonight, mainly in the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes. A Wind Advisory is posted for Monroe, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Yates Counties through midnight. The cold front itself will come in with a period of gusty showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. While most of this rain will be out of here by sunrise Sunday, a few showers will likely linger into the start of the day. We’ll begin to see some clearing in the sky by the afternoon, and highs will top out in the lower half of the 60s. So, while the 2nd half of the weekend won’t be nearly as warm as the first, we’ll still remain warmer than average.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse hits 80 degrees in November - third time on record

Syracuse, N.Y. — While it may be fall, Syracuse hit 80 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday - the third time on record of the city being 80 degrees in November. At 12:54 Sunday the temperature went up to 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. This is only the third time on record that the temperature reached 80 in Syracuse in November, according to the National Weather Service. Record keeping started in 1902 according to the National Weather Service.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Record heat to subside, but a warm week overall

ITHACA, N.Y. — It feels more like September than November out there, as record-breaking heat caps off an extended spell of warm temperatures in Upstate New York. That will recede to values closer to normal as a cold front pushes in Monday night, but a second if briefer warm spell will provide mild temperatures late in the week.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse breaks record high temperature Saturday

Update 2:23 p.m.: Temperatures reached 76 degrees by 2 p.m. Saturday, according to The National Weather Service. The previous record of 73 degrees was set in 2015. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse’s unseasonably warm weather has set a new record Saturday. By noon, The National Weather Service was reporting a...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Volunteer firefighters needed across CNY

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the weekend some mobile homes were destroyed in a fire in Central Square. It was just one of 22 calls firefighters there responded to from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning. Normally, they respond to three to five a day. “With that kind of call volume, it does put a […]
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Food Truck Rally to be held at JFK Middle School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School will be holding a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand will be, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both will be out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy