SBLive Nebraska high school football Power 25 how they fared

By Nathan Charles

Five turnovers by the Prep defense limited the opportunities for Elkhorn South’s Cole Ballard and handed the top-rated team in the SBLive rankings a season-ending loss in the Class A quarterfinals. Every other matchup in the top 25 went to the team with the higher ranking. As the season progresses toward next week’s semifinals, 10 members of the top 25 remain alive.

Feature photo: The Creighton Prep student section celebrates a playoff road victory in Elkhorn on Friday during the Class A quarterfinals. (Creighton Prep Student Activities Twitter)

No. 1 Elkhorn South lost 10-3 vs. No. 6 Creighton Prep

Trench warfare and the Prep defense ruled the night in a game that felt like it belonged in another age. The Storm had committed just five turnovers all season. The Junior Jays forced five. Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard came in with 38 touchdowns. As the score indicates, he never found the end zone. Prep had all 10 points by halftime and forced three of those five turnovers. In the second half, Elkhorn South drove to the Prep 11 but fumbled, had the ball at the Prep four, gave up a sack then settled for a field goal and saw another drive stall at the Prep 21 on an interception. Elkhorn South had one last chance at the Prep 11 but suffered a 4-yard loss then tossed an incompletion. The Storm finish 10-1 and in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

No. 2 Gretna won 35-23 vs. No. 5 Bellevue West

Gretna ruled the fourth quarter once again, though this time much more comfortably. The Dragons faced a 23-point deficit with just under eight minutes remaining when the first two teams met in late September. Gretna scored three touchdowns in the final six minutes and kicked a field goal for the win. This time it was another crucial six-minute stretch that proved to be the difference. Tied 21-21, Gretna turned two Bell West interceptions into short field touchdowns and advanced to the semifinals for the second straight season. A deflection off the hands of a Thunderbird wide receiver then a fumble during a run of more than 30 yards set the Dragons up in plus territory. Quarterback Zane Flores broke the Class A record for career passing set in 2013. Gretna hosts Prep in the semifinals.

No. 3 Omaha Westside won 42-28 vs. No. 12 Lincoln Southwest

Westside set the tone in the second half right after kickoff and outscored Southwest 28-7 in the final 24 minutes for the win. The defense forced a three-and-out, gave the ball over to the offense near midfield and quarterback Anthony Rezac tied it just over three minutes later on a four-yard run. Another three-and-out then a 19-yard punt set up the go-ahead touchdown drive. Southwest failed on a fourth down at its own 38 and fell into a 14-point hole moments later. A negative-5-yard punt the next drive set up another Westside score. Rezac ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns while passing for 85 yards and two more scores. Westside welcomes Grand Island to town for the semifinals.

No. 4 Bennington won 34-13 vs. Elkhorn North

Nick Colvert rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns while safety Gunnar Lym intercepted two passes. Bennington built a 20-7 halftime lead and controlled play throughout. The defense allowed Elkhorn North quarterback Josh Basilevac to pass for 170 yards but on a 45% completion rate with two interceptions. The Badgers limited the Wolves to 3.3 yards per rush and gave up just 91 yards on the ground. Bennington is back in the semis for the second year in a row looking for a second straight Class B title. The Badgers get Waverly next week in the Class B semifinals.

No. 5 Bellevue West lost 35-23 at No. 2 Gretna

It wasn’t another late fourth-quarter collapse but another squandered lead that sends Bellevue West home for the season. The Thunderbirds scored the first 14 points and led 21-14 in the fourth until a Dragon scoring drive then back-to-back turnovers. Wide Receiver Isaiah McMorris had a pass bounce off his hands that was intercepted and converted into a Gretna touchdown five plays later for a 28-21 Dragon lead. Running Back J’Dyon Bullion was on his way down field on a gain of more than 30 yards when the ball was knocked out on the next T-Bird possession. Gretna’s Ethan Stuhr picked it up and returned it 64 yards to the Bellevue West 4. Bellevue West finishes the season 7-4. The Thunderbirds had a lead at halftime in all four losses.

No. 6 Creighton Prep won 10-3 at No. 1 Elkhorn South

The question was how would Prep stop Cole Ballard? At over 10 yards per carry, over 1,600 yards combined rushing and receiving and 38 total touchdowns, no one had done it yet. But since starting 1-3, the Junior Jays had allowed just 40 points in the last seven games. Friday in Elkhorn it was the Prep defense making all the big plays, specifically John Pargo Jr. Pargo intercepted one pass on a deflection off an Elkhorn South receiver, jumped a route later in the first half and then benefited from some miscommunication for a third first-half interception. The defense picked off another pass and recovered a fumble in the second half. Quarterback Ezra Vedral scored the lone touchdown of the game on Prep’s opening drive. Ford Hamilton kicked a 49-yard field goal in the second quarter. The Junior Jays continue their road trip through the postseason at Gretna in the semis.

No. 7 Grand Island won 28-10 vs. No. 8 Millard South

The Islanders had nothing going early on, faced a 10-0 deficit and had yet to gain a first down in three possessions. The defense then lit the spark on a Colton Marsh 70-yard interception return for a touchdown and began a run of 28 straight points. The defense came up with three interceptions, running back Jace Chrisman rushed for two scores and the Islander offensive line took over the game. In the third quarter, Grand Island had the ball for all but six plays. Chrisman, returning from an injury, had 76 yards and the two scores on 18 carries while quarterback Cohen Evans completed 16 of his 24 passes for 139 yards. The Islanders head to Omaha to face Westside in the semifinals.

No. 8 Millard South lost 28-10 at No. 7 Grand Island

The Patriots came out hot but couldn’t sustain that pace and lost momentum for good following a disastrous pick-six. Millard South used a double-pass on the first play of the game for a 41-yard gain and turned that possession into a field goal. A drive that started at midfield turned into a 10-0 lead when quarterback Cam Kozeal hit tight end Lance Rucker for a 39-yard catch and run. But driving and looking for a 17-0 advantage, GI’s Colton March jumped a route and took it 70 yards for the Islanders’ first points. The defense picked off Kozeal twice more and Millard South never got the offense back in gear. Grand Island led 14-10 at half then allowed just six Millard South plays in the third. The 70-yard interception return touchdown started a run of 28 straight Islander points.

No. 9 Aurora won 48-28 vs Lincoln Christian

Aurora special teams forced a fumble on the opening kickoff and the Huskies were off and running. Quarterback Drew Knust followed with the first of five rushing touchdowns, four of which he had in the first half. Star running back Carlos Collazo was in uniform but didn’t play for the third straight game. That hasn’t been a problem with Knust, already a great player, taking his game to another level. He has 13 touchdowns, 11 on the ground, in the past three contests. Aurora is still perfect at 11-0. The Huskies host Boone Central in the Class C-1 postseason for a chance at the title game.

No. 10 Kearney ended the season last week in a 35-21 loss to No. 8 Millard South

No. 11 Scottsbluff won 33-0 vs. No. 17 Omaha Skutt

As much of a load as running back Sebastien Boyle can be, quarterback Braeden Stull has proven to be as much of a force in the ground game. Friday’s dominant playoff win included 217 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns for the senior play caller. Boyle came out of the game on the first possession with an injury. Stull responded with a 74-yard touchdown run on a third-and-4 that started the route. Stull added scoring runs of 9, 1, 17 and 11. Scottsbluff travels to Gross for the chance to play for a Class B title for the third time in the past five seasons.

No. 12 Lincoln Southwest lost 42-28 at No. 3 Westside

Southwest could do little wrong in the first half then could do little right in the final two quarters. The Silver Hawks tied it 7-7 in the first quarter on a 15-play 72-yard drive that included three fourth downs. They trailed again 14-7 but recovered a fumble near midfield and put together a 46-yard drive for another tie. Cal Newell gave Southwest its first lead on a 61-yard rushing touchdown with 1:10 left in the first half. But after halftime, two three-and-outs then disasters on special teams – a 19-yard punt then another for minus-5, each turned into Westside touchdowns. The Southwest offense had just 24 yards after halftime until the backups came in late with the game decided. Southwest finishes the year 8-3.

No. 13 North Platte ended the season last week in a 27-0 home loss to No. 6 Creighton Prep

No. 14 Pierce won 33-23 vs. Lakeview

It wasn’t quite as close as the final 10-point margin indicates. Pierce led 20-0 at halftime and 26-0 before Lakeview finally ended the shutout with 5:15 remaining in the game. A late score then an onside recovery and another late score turned a 33-7 lead into a 33-23 final. Before that, Pierce quarterback Abram Scholting scored on a 16-yard run on the first possession, Deon Watts caught a 36-yard Scholting pass for a touchdown and Karter Wolfe caught a 5-yard Scholting TD pass for the 20-0 halftime lead. The Lakeview D kept denying Pierce in the third but Scholting found Ben Brahmer for a 44-yard score and a 26-0 lead with 9:39 left in the game that essentially put it away. Pierce hosts Adams Central in the C-1 semifinals looking for its fourth straight title game.

No. 15 Omaha Gross won 42-6 vs. York

Running back Jake Garcia scored all six Gross touchdowns and the Cougars rolled to the semifinals for the first time in 10 years. Garcia had five of those by halftime. Gross’ total was the most point surrendered this season by York. The Dukes have also played Bennington, Scottsbluff and Waverly – the other three teams remaining in the Class B playoffs. Gross hosts Bennington in the semifinals.

No. 16 Millard West ended its season last week in a 31-17 loss at No. 12 Lincoln Southwest

No. 17 Omaha North closed the season last week with a 35-28 loss at No. 7 Grand Island

No. 18 Waverly won 30-7 vs. No. 24 Grand Island Northwest

The Vikings stuck to their identity and gradually overwhelmed the other team of Vikings. On the ground, Waverly’s two-back rushing attack of Evan Kastens and Aden Smith combined for 145 yards and a touchdown. That complemented a passing attack from quarterback Trey Jackson that generated a pair of touchdown throws to Cooper Skrobecki. The defense shut down the run game and forced Northwest into 33 runs. That’s normally not a problem for the top offense in Class B. But suddenly one-sided and predictable, the Waverly pass rush consistently forced early throws and hit the quarterback. Waverly is back in the semis for the third time in five seasons but seeking its first title game since 1980. The Vikings head to unbeaten and defending champ Bennington.

No. 19 Papillion-La Vista South ended the season last week in a 42-20 loss at No. 5 Bellevue West

No. 20 Elkhorn ended its season last week in a 24-21 loss to No. 24 Grand Island Northwest

No. 21 Lincoln East was eliminated last week during a 48-20 loss to No. 1 Elkhorn South

No. 22 Lincoln Southeast closed the season in the quarterfinals with a 24-21 loss at No. 2 Gretna

No. 23 Omaha Skutt lost 33-0 at No. 11 Scottsbluff

The Skyhawks never quite got the offense going and had no answer for Scottsbluff quarterback Braeden Stull. Bearcat starting running back Sebastien Boyle came out of the game on the first possession with his team facing a third-and-4. Normally that would be good news. But the Bearcats have more to their power run game this season than just the running back. Quarterback Braden Stull took over at that point, running for a 74-yard touchdown then adding four more scoring runs later in the game. The Skutt offense managed just 163 total yards. The Skyhawks finish the season 7-4 and with three of those losses to teams in next week’s semifinals.

No. 24 Grand Island Northwest lost 30-7 vs. No. 18 Waverly

Northwest simply had no answers for the Waverly run game and an aggressive pass rush. The maroon-clad home Vikings used an effective ground game to open up a balanced offense on the black and gold-clad visiting Vikings that Northwest struggled to stop. On the other side of the ball, Waverly made Class B’s top offense one-sided and turned to the pass rush to wreak havoc. Northwest responded to a 10-0 deficit with the next touchdown but then allowed the next three scores. GINW ends the season 5-6 and with a schedule that includes the top-ranked team in Class C-1 and five games against Class B playoff teams.

No. 25 Papillion-La Vista closed the season last week in a 59-20 loss at Westside