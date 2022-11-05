Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Warner Robins, Georgia. Conveniently located at 3004 Russell Parkway, the restaurant is joining a popular retail corridor across the street from Walmart and a few miles from Buc-ee’s. This opening is the second Captain D’s for Warner Robins and marks the 107th location in Georgia, a testament to the brand’s long-standing success in the Peach State.

WARNER ROBINS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO