FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Odd voice leads GA night hunters to field where multiple UFOs appearedRoger MarshToomsboro, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Dua Fish Tank creates their first burger for Macon Burger Week
MACON, Ga. — Monday is the first day of Macon Burger Week and Dua Fish Tank in Macon has created their first burger for the competition. Dua Fish Tank on Spring Street is a newcomer to Macon Burger Week. Their creation is called the Dua Banh Mi Burger. It...
With cooler weather on the way, Athens sets high temperature mark
Athens was among the Georgia cities that set record high temperatures to start the week: the National Weather Service says Monday’s high of 85 degrees was a record, one degree warmer than the 84 degrees back on November 7 of 2017. Cooler temperatures—included sub-freezing temperatures—are expected by the weekend....
Day of the dead celebration in Byron
BYRON, Ga. — Folks in Byron celebrated the Day of the Dead on Saturday with the first annual Dia De Muertos Culture Expo. The event featured traditional and color procession in the Hispanic community. There were dance performances, food, music, and several vendors. Chick-fil-A leader academy student volunteers from...
wgxa.tv
Cherry Blossom Festival honors veterans with parade and concert
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- This Friday is veterans day and macon-Bibb celebrated early by saluting our veterans events in downtown Macon. This afternoon hundreds gathered along the streets to commemorate those who have served with patriotic themed floats, military units, and marching bands. Our hometown heroes were even featured of specific military campaigned floats such as the Korean war, Vietnam war, and Gulf war.
wgxa.tv
The City of Dublin appoints new Superintendent at Riverview Golf Couse
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- J. Roy Rowland IV, previously superintendent at Lake Wales Country Club and Oakwood Golf Club in Lake Wales, Florida, has been appointed as the new Superintendent at Riverview Golf Course by the City of Dublin. “I am excited J. Roy has joined the city as the...
wgxa.tv
BBQ lovers converge in Dooly County for this weekend's Big Pig Jig
VIENNA, GA. (WGXA) -- The Big Pig Jig is coming to Dooly County on Friday. The two-day event hosts various creative vendors and activities for both individuals and families to enjoy. On Saturday, the event offers free admission and free samplings of the Taste of The Jig Championship Barbecue competition.
Albany Herald
Playoff Preview: Worth County Rams to face Northeast Macon in Macon
SYLVESTER — The Worth County Rams are headed to the state football playoffs for the first time since 2016 and will face a stiff challenge in Macon Friday night against Northeast Macon. The Rams (8-2) are looking to rebound after Friday night’s 36-12 loss to Cook in Adel. Worth...
Jarrell Plantation Historic site hosts 33rd 'Syrup Makin' Day'
JULIETTE, Ga. — The 33rd annual 'Syrup Makin' Day' was held at Jarrell Plantation in Juliette on Saturday. Folks headed out for some 'sweet' times to watch how cane syrup is made. Once a year, the Jarrell Plantation shows off their historic old machinery and show old-school farm techniques...
'Thank you for your service': Cherry Blossom Festival salutes our Central Georgia veterans
MACON, Ga. — If you see a veteran, this is the week to thank them for their service. Ahead of Veteran’s day on Friday, the Cherry Blossom Festival honored Central Georgians who put their life on the line. Dozens of veterans participated in the event, representing the Korean...
georgiatrend.com
Art that moves in Macon
Transportation is crucial to Georgia’s success and helps it claim titles like the No. 1 state to do business – but it’s not every day that a transit authority in the state wins a cultural award. That’s what happened in Macon, where the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority (MTA) was recognized for paying homage to the city’s arts and cultural life.
'No complications. Everybody was nice': Central Georgia voters see a smooth voting experience
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Tuesday, 13WMAZ went to voting polls in Macon-Bibb, Houston, and Peach counties. We talked to voters who says there were no issues while casting their ballot. In Macon-Bibb County, there were 31 open polling locations, from Macon to Howard and in Lizella. Stevie Davis was...
Bibb leaders unveil final Macon Mall amphitheater design
MACON, Ga. — The final design of the Macon Mall amphitheater project has been unveiled. Macon-Bibb County representatives presented an update on the amphitheater's design and construction progress Tuesday evening that showed off the final design work, renderings, description, and an animated fly-through to show people what they can expect to be built at the Macon Mall.
QSR magazine
Captain D's Opens New Franchise in Warner Robins, Georgia
Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Warner Robins, Georgia. Conveniently located at 3004 Russell Parkway, the restaurant is joining a popular retail corridor across the street from Walmart and a few miles from Buc-ee’s. This opening is the second Captain D’s for Warner Robins and marks the 107th location in Georgia, a testament to the brand’s long-standing success in the Peach State.
My Teacher is Tops: Mrs. Jennifer Arnold at K.B. Sutton Elementary
FORSYTH, Ga. — Reading is fundamental for learning. One Monroe County teacher is taking literature to new levels. Mrs. Jennifer Arnold has been teaching for more than 20 years. She's spent nearly half that time at K.B. Sutton Elementary. "The desire to start teaching was really about kids because...
saportareport.com
The message of Central State Hospital’s endangered historic buildings
Renewed concerns about the historic campus at Milledgeville’s Central State Hospital (CHS) are a reminder that public buildings embody the government’s opinion of the people who use them. CHS’s columns and domes are grand because 180 years ago, the state was proud of establishing a mental health hospital...
Shane Gottwals defeats Tim Riley in Houston County commissioner District 2 race
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Voters in Houston County have decided who will take the Post 2 commission seat. Republican Shane Gottwals defeated Democrat Tim Riley in the midterm election Tuesday night. Gottwals received 34,918 or 60% of the votes, and Riley got 23,494, or 40% of votes. Gottwals released...
NewsTalk940 WMAC, formerly WMAZ Radio, celebrating 100 years on air
MACON, Ga. — Ben Sandifer loves history and he's always stayed close to his broadcast roots. "Celebrating the 100 years of WMAZ Radio, now known as NewsTalk940 WMAC," he said, talking into a broadcast microphone. He spent 1977 through 1980 with WMAZ as a disc jockey and later went...
50-Year-Old Rupert Shane Ward Killed In A Bicycle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bicycle crash on Irwinton road around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Rupert Shane Ward. According to the authorities, Shane Ward was struck by two different vehicles when traveling east on Irwinton road.
Sacred Spaces: The humble beginnings of Cool Springs Baptist Church
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A church in Crawford County started 162 years ago. Cool Springs Baptist Church now sits across from where it was originally founded. Lawrence Lucas is now 62. He began going to Cool Springs at the age of ten, and has heard the history passed down through generations.
Douglass Theatre's HBCU Art Series to raise funds for Central Georgia students
MACON, Ga. — The Douglass Theatre is bringing the HBCU homecoming experience home to Macon. The theater will host a fundraiser in the spirit of homecoming at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It all kicks off Thursday at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Douglass Theater HBCU Art Series.
