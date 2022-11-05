ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

With cooler weather on the way, Athens sets high temperature mark

Athens was among the Georgia cities that set record high temperatures to start the week: the National Weather Service says Monday’s high of 85 degrees was a record, one degree warmer than the 84 degrees back on November 7 of 2017. Cooler temperatures—included sub-freezing temperatures—are expected by the weekend....
ATHENS, GA
13WMAZ

Day of the dead celebration in Byron

BYRON, Ga. — Folks in Byron celebrated the Day of the Dead on Saturday with the first annual Dia De Muertos Culture Expo. The event featured traditional and color procession in the Hispanic community. There were dance performances, food, music, and several vendors. Chick-fil-A leader academy student volunteers from...
BYRON, GA
wgxa.tv

Cherry Blossom Festival honors veterans with parade and concert

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- This Friday is veterans day and macon-Bibb celebrated early by saluting our veterans events in downtown Macon. This afternoon hundreds gathered along the streets to commemorate those who have served with patriotic themed floats, military units, and marching bands. Our hometown heroes were even featured of specific military campaigned floats such as the Korean war, Vietnam war, and Gulf war.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BBQ lovers converge in Dooly County for this weekend's Big Pig Jig

VIENNA, GA. (WGXA) -- The Big Pig Jig is coming to Dooly County on Friday. The two-day event hosts various creative vendors and activities for both individuals and families to enjoy. On Saturday, the event offers free admission and free samplings of the Taste of The Jig Championship Barbecue competition.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Jarrell Plantation Historic site hosts 33rd 'Syrup Makin' Day'

JULIETTE, Ga. — The 33rd annual 'Syrup Makin' Day' was held at Jarrell Plantation in Juliette on Saturday. Folks headed out for some 'sweet' times to watch how cane syrup is made. Once a year, the Jarrell Plantation shows off their historic old machinery and show old-school farm techniques...
JULIETTE, GA
georgiatrend.com

Art that moves in Macon

Transportation is crucial to Georgia’s success and helps it claim titles like the No. 1 state to do business – but it’s not every day that a transit authority in the state wins a cultural award. That’s what happened in Macon, where the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority (MTA) was recognized for paying homage to the city’s arts and cultural life.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb leaders unveil final Macon Mall amphitheater design

MACON, Ga. — The final design of the Macon Mall amphitheater project has been unveiled. Macon-Bibb County representatives presented an update on the amphitheater's design and construction progress Tuesday evening that showed off the final design work, renderings, description, and an animated fly-through to show people what they can expect to be built at the Macon Mall.
MACON, GA
QSR magazine

Captain D's Opens New Franchise in Warner Robins, Georgia

Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Warner Robins, Georgia. Conveniently located at 3004 Russell Parkway, the restaurant is joining a popular retail corridor across the street from Walmart and a few miles from Buc-ee’s. This opening is the second Captain D’s for Warner Robins and marks the 107th location in Georgia, a testament to the brand’s long-standing success in the Peach State.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
saportareport.com

The message of Central State Hospital’s endangered historic buildings

Renewed concerns about the historic campus at Milledgeville’s Central State Hospital (CHS) are a reminder that public buildings embody the government’s opinion of the people who use them. CHS’s columns and domes are grand because 180 years ago, the state was proud of establishing a mental health hospital...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy