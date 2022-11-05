The name of the person who is hospitalized with a gunshot wound was not immediately released.Police shot a person reportedly setting fire to a car in Southeast Portland on Monday morning. The person is hospitalized with a gunshot wound and was not immediately identified. No officers were injured. According to KOIN 6 News, the incident happended in the area of Southeast 83rd Avenue and Southeast Harrison Street at around 9 a.m. on Nov. 7. It is near the Portland Community College Southeast campus and Harrison Park School. Both were temporarily locked down. A struggle reportedly broke out when officers confronted...

