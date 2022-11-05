Chase Elliott described his championship chances ending as “disappointing” after contact with Ross Chastain, but still didn’t have much to say about the incident. Going through the frontstretch dog leg on the lap 200 restart, Elliott and Chastain made contact that sent Elliott spinning to the left and hitting the inside wall. The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet suffered right-side damage, and while he was able to return to the race, it was off the lead lap and out of the championship picture.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO