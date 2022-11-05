Shelton man killed Friday as he attempted to drive across 101 in Mason County

A 36-year-old Shelton man was killed Friday afternoon after his car was hit while he was crossing U.S. Highway 101 at Hurley Waldrip Road, according to a Washington State Patrol report.

Jon P. Martin was eastbound on Hurley Waldrip just after 2 p.m. and attempting to cross 101 when a second car driven by a 28-year-old Shelton man was headed south on 101. The second car hit Martin’s car on the driver’s side, and both cars came to rest in the southbound lane of 101, which was blocked for more than three hours.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle and his three passengers, two children and a 31-year-old Shelton woman, were injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

The crash remains under investigation, the State Patrol reported.