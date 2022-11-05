ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

The LSU Tigers upset Alabama; 32-31

By Trinity Velazquez
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Tigers beat the University of Alabama Crimson Tide in Death Valley at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Where to watch the game:

TV: ESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Overtime: 32-31 LSU

OT — LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels rushes a 25-yard touchdown. Two-point-conversion is good. 31-32 LSU

OT — ALA: Running back Roydell Williams runs a 1-yard touchdown. Kicker Will Reichard scores the extra-point attempt. 31-24 ALA

4th Quarter: 24-24

9:49 p.m. – End of 4th Quarter.

0:21 – LSU: Kicker Will Reichard scores a 46-yard field goal. 24-24

2:20 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels passes a complete throw to Tight End Mason Taylor for 7 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 24-21 LSU

4:44 – ALA: Quarterback Bryce Young passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Ja’Corey Brooks for 41 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion fails. 21-17 LSU

6:52 – Kicker Damian Ramos makes a 32-yard field goal. 17-15 LSU

12:37 – ALA: Running Back Roydell Williams runs for 2 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion fails. 15-14 ALA

3rd Quarter: 14-9 LSU

8:53 p.m. – End of 3rd Quarter.

3:34 – LSU: Running Back Josh Williams runs for 2 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 14-9 LSU

8:11 – Kicker Will Reichard makes a 38-yard field goal. 9-7 ALA

2nd Quarter: 7-6

7:45 – Halftime

0:00 – ALA: Kicker Will Reichard makes a 36-yard field goal. 7-6 LSU

6:56 – ALA: Placekicker makes a 29-yard field goal. 7-3 LSU

9:46 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels passes a complete throw to Offensive Line John Emery Jr. for 30 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 7-0 LSU

1st Quarter: 0-0

6:53 p.m. – End of 1st Quarter.

