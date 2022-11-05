The LSU Tigers upset Alabama; 32-31
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Tigers beat the University of Alabama Crimson Tide in Death Valley at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.LIVE GAME BLOG: SU Jaguars vs FAMU Rattlers
Where to watch the game:
TV: ESPN
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
Live updates of the game will be posted here.
Overtime: 32-31 LSU
OT — LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels rushes a 25-yard touchdown. Two-point-conversion is good. 31-32 LSU
OT — ALA: Running back Roydell Williams runs a 1-yard touchdown. Kicker Will Reichard scores the extra-point attempt. 31-24 ALA
4th Quarter: 24-24
9:49 p.m. – End of 4th Quarter.
0:21 – LSU: Kicker Will Reichard scores a 46-yard field goal. 24-24
2:20 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels passes a complete throw to Tight End Mason Taylor for 7 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 24-21 LSU
4:44 – ALA: Quarterback Bryce Young passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Ja’Corey Brooks for 41 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion fails. 21-17 LSU
6:52 – Kicker Damian Ramos makes a 32-yard field goal. 17-15 LSU
12:37 – ALA: Running Back Roydell Williams runs for 2 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion fails. 15-14 ALA
3rd Quarter: 14-9 LSU
8:53 p.m. – End of 3rd Quarter.
3:34 – LSU: Running Back Josh Williams runs for 2 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 14-9 LSU
8:11 – Kicker Will Reichard makes a 38-yard field goal. 9-7 ALA
2nd Quarter: 7-6
7:45 – Halftime
0:00 – ALA: Kicker Will Reichard makes a 36-yard field goal. 7-6 LSU
6:56 – ALA: Placekicker makes a 29-yard field goal. 7-3 LSU
9:46 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels passes a complete throw to Offensive Line John Emery Jr. for 30 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 7-0 LSU
1st Quarter: 0-0
6:53 p.m. – End of 1st Quarter.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 0