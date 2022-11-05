ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Whipple Wednesday quick hits: QBs, big point spreads and more

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Wednesday that Nebraska’s quarterbacks continue to make progress this in preparation for Michigan. Here’s a quick rundown of the highlights of what Whipple had to say. — Whipple said Casey Thompson has gotten “a lot better” but said the junior quarterback didn’t...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy