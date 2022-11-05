ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Matt McMahon's life in basketball inspired in part by a former LSU legend

As far back as he can remember, all Matt McMahon wanted to do was play basketball. Growing up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, McMahon didn’t harbor dreams of one day being a coach. Young Matt wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Mac, who played high school basketball before a college tennis career at Tennessee Tech.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Destrehan seeks another deep run in nonselect football playoffs; see New Orleans area pairings here

No. 3 Destrehan has the highest playoff seeding among New Orleans area schools in the nonselect football brackets as the Wildcats seek another deep run into the playoffs. Destrehan, among four Division I teams to earn a bye to the regional round, has reached the state semifinal round seven times in the past nine seasons and twice finished as a state runner-up.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Norco Elementary School leader is St. Charles Parish principal of the year

The principal of the year in St. Charles Parish is Shannon Diodene, principal of Norco Elementary School. Diodene began her career as a physical science and chemistry teacher and dance team sponsor at Destrehan High School. She then served as a staff development coordinator at Destrehan and assistant principal at Norco Elementary and Hahnville High Schools prior to her appointment as principal at Norco in 2019.
NORCO, LA
NOLA.com

1 killed in head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish

A head-on crash in Folsom Tuesday claimed the life of one person and sent another to an area hospital, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Louisiana 25 near Village Farms Lane, authorities said. The driver of a Mazda 6 headed north crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of the southbound Dodge Ram truck.
FOLSOM, LA
NOLA.com

Folsom mayor reelected in race between distant relatives

Lance Willie won a second term as mayor of the tiny village of Folsom, defeating challenger Susan Willie, with 71% of the vote, according to complete but unofficial returns. The Willies are related by marriage. Lance Willie, who previously served on the Folsom Board of Aldermen, was initially appointed mayor...
FOLSOM, LA

