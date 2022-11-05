ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

NOLA.com

New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens: Series history, TV, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms

We have said many times, but although the New Orleans Saints have been in the NFL for 55 years, when they play an AFC team there isn’t a whole lot of history. In this case, the two teams have played only seven times since their first meeting on Sept. 29, 1996. (Although one has to remember the Ravens previously were the Cleveland Browns and established an entire new identity and gave the Browns history back to the team when they returned to the NFL.)
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

Saints sleepwalk through a demoralizing 27-13 loss to Ravens on Monday night

Maybe the New Orleans Saints never got the memo about daylight saving time. The home team looked like it expected to play at some other time in a Monday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Caesars Superdome. Its offense looked as out of sync as it has all season; its defense could not fully slow down a Ravens team missing its top receiver, its top tight end and its top two running backs. It all added up to a 27-13 loss that felt like the football equivalent of hitting the snooze button for three hours.
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

3 things we learned in the New Orleans Saints' 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens

The Saints offense just isn’t good enough. Yeah, Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill and Chris Olave have been bright spots. But overall, the offense is bad. Bad on third downs. Bad at slowing down the Ravens’ pass rush. And once again bad in the red zone, as evident on the last drive of the first half when they had to settle for a field goal after three Andy Dalton incompletions. Those incompletions included what should have been an easy TD pass to Marquez Callaway. It was a pass that should have been caught or a ball that should have been thrown better. The play summed up how inept Pete Carmichael’s offense is right now.
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

Jarvis Landry is among 5 Saints standouts who won't play vs. Ravens Monday night

Jarvis Landry, who was questionable with an ankle injury for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, will miss his fifth consecutive game. In his absence, the New Orleans Saints will have five active wide receivers: Rookies Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith and Kevin White, who was officially signed to the 53-man roster Monday afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

NFL Week 10 early odds, betting lines: Saints favored for first time in 4 weeks

After four straight weeks of being an underdog, the New Orleans Saints are favored, and it’s in a very unlikely situation. The Black and Gold are favored in Pittsburgh, albeit by less than a field goal, for the first time since 1993 when the the two teams played at now-demolished Three Rivers Stadium.
NOLA.com

Why the Pelicans' acquisition of versatile big man Larry Nance Jr. 'was a long time coming'

In his first eight years in the NBA, Larry Nance Jr. was on one team that finished the regular season with a winning record. At the trade deadline in 2018, Nance was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were reshaping their roster around LeBron James. The Cavaliers made it to the Finals, where they were swept by the Golden State Warriors. Later that summer, James bolted to the Los Angeles Lakers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Four downs: The Ravens are bringing an electric QB and a vulnerable secondary to New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season, and now they must prove whether they can do it again. The challenge is a bit different this week: The 5-3 Baltimore Ravens are coming to town, and while they might be without a bunch of their top offensive playmakers, their offense is still led by dynamite quarterback Lamar Jackson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 10? Vote now.

Week 10 of the high school football campaign was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
NOLA.com

Zion Williamson's big night not enough in Pelicans' road loss to Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — With 8:14 remaining in the first quarter, Zion Williamson hit a running layup. It was the New Orleans Pelicans’ first points of the game. It took the Pelicans nearly four minutes to put points on the scoreboard Monday. Their high-powered offense sputtered. And defensively, the Pelicans...

