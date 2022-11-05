Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell EmployeesGreyson FTempe, AZ
New proposal would give families hundreds each month in ArizonaJake WellsArizona State
Mom on presents: "If I can't afford it, my son asks his grandma"Amy ChristiePhoenix, AZ
It's All About Burgers, Bacon, & Eggs At New RestaurantGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to CloseGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Related
NOLA.com
Saints defensive stars Pete Werner and Marcus Davenport left the Ravens game with injuries
Little went right for the New Orleans Saints in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, and then the injuries started to mount in the second half. Linebacker Pete Werner entered the injury tent in the third quarter, and was soon after carted back to the locker room with an ankle injury.
NOLA.com
Baltimore Ravens win third-down battle while handily dispatching of the New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints stayed behind the chains and fell too far behind on the scoreboard in the first half to threaten the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night inside the Caesars Superdome. The Ravens had no such problems in their 27-13 victory. “They beat us tonight,” Saints coach Dennis Allen...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens: Series history, TV, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms
We have said many times, but although the New Orleans Saints have been in the NFL for 55 years, when they play an AFC team there isn’t a whole lot of history. In this case, the two teams have played only seven times since their first meeting on Sept. 29, 1996. (Although one has to remember the Ravens previously were the Cleveland Browns and established an entire new identity and gave the Browns history back to the team when they returned to the NFL.)
NOLA.com
Big man KJ Williams was the perfect player LSU's Matt McMahon needed to build his first team around
KJ Williams was working out at an NBA predraft camp in late March when he received a phone call from an old friend. One of several stars for a Murray State team that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament, Williams, a 6-foot-10, 245-pound power forward, had gone to Phoenix after declaring for the NBA draft.
NOLA.com
Saints sleepwalk through a demoralizing 27-13 loss to Ravens on Monday night
Maybe the New Orleans Saints never got the memo about daylight saving time. The home team looked like it expected to play at some other time in a Monday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Caesars Superdome. Its offense looked as out of sync as it has all season; its defense could not fully slow down a Ravens team missing its top receiver, its top tight end and its top two running backs. It all added up to a 27-13 loss that felt like the football equivalent of hitting the snooze button for three hours.
NOLA.com
3 things we learned in the New Orleans Saints' 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens
The Saints offense just isn’t good enough. Yeah, Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill and Chris Olave have been bright spots. But overall, the offense is bad. Bad on third downs. Bad at slowing down the Ravens’ pass rush. And once again bad in the red zone, as evident on the last drive of the first half when they had to settle for a field goal after three Andy Dalton incompletions. Those incompletions included what should have been an easy TD pass to Marquez Callaway. It was a pass that should have been caught or a ball that should have been thrown better. The play summed up how inept Pete Carmichael’s offense is right now.
Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Ruled Out vs. Rams
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Budda Baker will be out for Sunday's meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.
NOLA.com
Jarvis Landry is among 5 Saints standouts who won't play vs. Ravens Monday night
Jarvis Landry, who was questionable with an ankle injury for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, will miss his fifth consecutive game. In his absence, the New Orleans Saints will have five active wide receivers: Rookies Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith and Kevin White, who was officially signed to the 53-man roster Monday afternoon.
NOLA.com
NFL Week 10 early odds, betting lines: Saints favored for first time in 4 weeks
After four straight weeks of being an underdog, the New Orleans Saints are favored, and it’s in a very unlikely situation. The Black and Gold are favored in Pittsburgh, albeit by less than a field goal, for the first time since 1993 when the the two teams played at now-demolished Three Rivers Stadium.
LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy says winning MLS Cup, being named MVP was ‘dream moment’
In what became the shortest appearance of his career — but proved to be his most important — LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy won Most Valuable Player in the MLS Cup Final, and the coveted trophy. “It was crazy, everything, it’s just surreal to me,” McCarthy said Wednesday. To further set the scene of Saturday’s event: […]
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Saints' sense of urgency even higher as they try to flush Ravens loss, prepare for Steelers
Well, at least the New Orleans Saints didn’t beat themselves this time. The Baltimore Ravens did it for them. Sometimes, the other team is just better than you, which was the case Monday night when the Saints lost 27-13 in a game that felt even more lopsided than what the final numbers on the Caesars Superdome scoreboard read.
NOLA.com
Why the Pelicans' acquisition of versatile big man Larry Nance Jr. 'was a long time coming'
In his first eight years in the NBA, Larry Nance Jr. was on one team that finished the regular season with a winning record. At the trade deadline in 2018, Nance was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were reshaping their roster around LeBron James. The Cavaliers made it to the Finals, where they were swept by the Golden State Warriors. Later that summer, James bolted to the Los Angeles Lakers.
NOLA.com
Four downs: The Ravens are bringing an electric QB and a vulnerable secondary to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season, and now they must prove whether they can do it again. The challenge is a bit different this week: The 5-3 Baltimore Ravens are coming to town, and while they might be without a bunch of their top offensive playmakers, their offense is still led by dynamite quarterback Lamar Jackson.
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 10? Vote now.
Week 10 of the high school football campaign was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
NOLA.com
The Ravens took away the one thing the Saints do well. The rest fell like a house of cards
There are plenty of worthy places to start when looking at where things went wrong for the New Orleans Saints against the Baltimore Ravens — Baltimore controlled the game from start to finish, and just about any random drop in on Monday night’s game would illustrate why. But,...
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson's big night not enough in Pelicans' road loss to Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — With 8:14 remaining in the first quarter, Zion Williamson hit a running layup. It was the New Orleans Pelicans’ first points of the game. It took the Pelicans nearly four minutes to put points on the scoreboard Monday. Their high-powered offense sputtered. And defensively, the Pelicans...
Comments / 0